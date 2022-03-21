Sheriff’s Report

No report at this time 

Jail Roster

Friday, March 4

Bradley Chapin, 35, misd danco, gm threats of viol

Vala Eagle, 29, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs 

Jackie Pearsons, 49, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Christopher Becker, 31, MLC wrnt fel poss firearm

Lauren Day, 32, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, misd flee, Sherburne Co wrnt, fel pv dwi, doc wrnt, fel rev of stay

Mark Liebeg, 52, fel dom asslt

Briana Lueck, 36, hf Benton Co fel 3rd deg dwi

Mason Miller, 22, fel 2nd deg asslt, gm dom asslt w/firearm, fel threats, misd 4th deg dwi

Shannon Nance, 51, MLC wrnt fel flee

  Saturday, March 5

Price Boyce, 43, fel 5th deg driug poss

Sunday, March 6

Michael Fults, 34, Fel vio nco

Dayton Thompson, 25, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs

 Monday, March 7 

Stevie Beck, 20, MLC wrnt, misd dom asslt 

Brandon Benner, 38, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd poss needles, misd toxic subst, misd dac, pm para poss, fel 2nd burg

Harmonie Boyd, 23, MLC wrnt, fel fleeing mv, misd das

Julie Knudson, 55, MLC wrnt gm 3rd deg dwi

Jason Korby, 33, MLC wrnt x2, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd fail to pay child support, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd open bott, misd dac

Tuesday, March 8

Lance Kegg, 38, MLC wrnt fel dom asslt pv 

Andrew Magnan, 32, fel 5th deg drugs

Stephanie Wagner, 38, MLV wrnt, gm dom asslt, gm danco

Travis Weyaus, 35, Aitkin Co wrt, fel fleeing

 Wednesday, March 9

Lane Chandler, 50, gm no proof, misd dar, misd altered plates, pm maraj poss 

Charles Tulp, 43, MLC wrnt, fel 2nd deg burg, fel theft

Michael Chilson, 35, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt

Lukas Kamrowski, 18, misd 4th deg dwi, fel 5th deg drugs

Falicia Mitchell, 27, gm 4th deg burg

Tyler Sjodin, 29, fel 3rd deg drugs, fel 5th deg drugs

Thursday, March 10

Gordon Mattisen, misd danco 

Nathaniel Schanche, 37, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs, misd fail to pay child support

