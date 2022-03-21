Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Friday, March 4
Bradley Chapin, 35, misd danco, gm threats of viol
Vala Eagle, 29, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Jackie Pearsons, 49, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Christopher Becker, 31, MLC wrnt fel poss firearm
Lauren Day, 32, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, misd flee, Sherburne Co wrnt, fel pv dwi, doc wrnt, fel rev of stay
Mark Liebeg, 52, fel dom asslt
Briana Lueck, 36, hf Benton Co fel 3rd deg dwi
Mason Miller, 22, fel 2nd deg asslt, gm dom asslt w/firearm, fel threats, misd 4th deg dwi
Shannon Nance, 51, MLC wrnt fel flee
Saturday, March 5
Price Boyce, 43, fel 5th deg driug poss
Sunday, March 6
Michael Fults, 34, Fel vio nco
Dayton Thompson, 25, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs
Monday, March 7
Stevie Beck, 20, MLC wrnt, misd dom asslt
Brandon Benner, 38, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd poss needles, misd toxic subst, misd dac, pm para poss, fel 2nd burg
Harmonie Boyd, 23, MLC wrnt, fel fleeing mv, misd das
Julie Knudson, 55, MLC wrnt gm 3rd deg dwi
Jason Korby, 33, MLC wrnt x2, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd fail to pay child support, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd open bott, misd dac
Tuesday, March 8
Lance Kegg, 38, MLC wrnt fel dom asslt pv
Andrew Magnan, 32, fel 5th deg drugs
Stephanie Wagner, 38, MLV wrnt, gm dom asslt, gm danco
Travis Weyaus, 35, Aitkin Co wrt, fel fleeing
Wednesday, March 9
Lane Chandler, 50, gm no proof, misd dar, misd altered plates, pm maraj poss
Charles Tulp, 43, MLC wrnt, fel 2nd deg burg, fel theft
Michael Chilson, 35, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt
Lukas Kamrowski, 18, misd 4th deg dwi, fel 5th deg drugs
Falicia Mitchell, 27, gm 4th deg burg
Tyler Sjodin, 29, fel 3rd deg drugs, fel 5th deg drugs
Thursday, March 10
Gordon Mattisen, misd danco
Nathaniel Schanche, 37, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs, misd fail to pay child support
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
