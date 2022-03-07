Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Friday, February 18
Paul Adams, 40, MLC wrnt, MLC fa, gm dac ips x2, misd contempt
Billy Gaslin, 45, MLC commit, misd asslt
Jonathan Phipps, 33, hf Lake Co, 3rd deg dam to prop
Thomas Rhiebe, 20, MLC commit, fel 3rd deg csc
Julie Sam, 32, MLC wrnt x2, fel vio nco, gm 4th deg asslt
Justin Stringfellow, 39, MLC wrnt x5, fel malic punishment, gm dom asslt x2, fel 1st deg burg, fel 2nd deg burg, gm danco x3, gm order for protect, gm dom abuse
Zachary Thelen, 25, hf Winona Co, fel drug poss
Michael Zvirblis, 54, fel 4th deg asslt, misd trespass
Saturday, February 19
Franklin Caruche, 21
Sunday, February 20
Cass Anoka, 30, MLC wrnt, fel 3rd deg burg, fel theft
Devon Block, 26, Isanti Co wrnt, fel rev of stay
Travis Weyaus, 35, fel 3rd deg drugs, fel 5th deg drug sale, fel 5th deg drugs, misd dar, misd lic rev, misd reck driv, misd pharm poss
Monday, February 21
Michael Dubois, 49, a & d hold, fel rev of stay
Tuesday, February 22
Cade Bottema, 20, MLC commit, gm dwi
Amber Engelkens, 49, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drugs
Wednesday, February 23
Scott Ridgely, 56, MLC wrnt x3, fel viol nco, gm danco, misd danco
Carl Weous, 55, Fel 1st deg csc
Thursday, February 24
Tyler Grzybowski Wisniewski, 22, McCleod Co wrnt, pv fel dom asslt
Antwaum Boswell, 23, fel rec stolen prop, gm 5th deg drug poss, pm poss drug para
Marcus Bugg, 38, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drug poss x2, fel flee in mv, misd flee on foot
Donovan Casey, 47, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt x2
Austin Chaika, 26, gm dwi, gm 3rd deg dwi x2
Robert Ford, 27, Anoka Co wrnt, gm prop dam
Benjamin Garbow, 41, fel 5th deg drug poss
Daniel Maclean, 37, MLC wrnt, misd child supp
Nathan McClain, 39, MLC a & d hold, fel dom asslt
Grace Smith, 25, fel rec stolen prop, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd dar, pm poss drug para
