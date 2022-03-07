Sheriff’s Report

No report at this time 

Jail Roster

Friday, February 18

Paul Adams, 40, MLC wrnt, MLC fa, gm dac ips x2, misd contempt  

Billy Gaslin, 45, MLC commit, misd asslt

Jonathan Phipps, 33, hf Lake Co, 3rd deg dam to prop

Thomas Rhiebe, 20, MLC commit, fel 3rd deg csc

Julie Sam, 32, MLC wrnt x2, fel vio nco, gm 4th deg asslt

Justin Stringfellow, 39, MLC wrnt x5, fel malic punishment, gm dom asslt x2, fel 1st deg burg, fel 2nd deg burg, gm danco x3, gm order for protect, gm dom abuse

Zachary Thelen, 25, hf Winona Co, fel drug poss

Michael Zvirblis, 54, fel 4th deg asslt, misd trespass

Saturday, February 19

Franklin Caruche, 21

Sunday, February 20

Cass Anoka, 30, MLC wrnt, fel 3rd deg burg, fel theft

Devon Block, 26, Isanti Co wrnt, fel rev of stay

Travis Weyaus, 35, fel 3rd deg drugs, fel 5th deg drug sale, fel 5th deg drugs, misd dar, misd lic rev, misd reck driv, misd pharm poss

 Monday, February 21 

Michael Dubois, 49, a & d hold, fel rev of stay

Tuesday, February 22

Cade Bottema, 20, MLC commit, gm dwi

Amber Engelkens, 49, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drugs

 Wednesday, February 23

Scott Ridgely, 56, MLC wrnt x3, fel viol nco, gm danco, misd danco

Carl Weous, 55,  Fel 1st deg csc

Thursday, February 24

Tyler Grzybowski Wisniewski, 22, McCleod  Co wrnt, pv fel dom asslt

Antwaum Boswell, 23, fel rec stolen prop, gm 5th deg drug poss, pm poss drug para

Marcus Bugg, 38, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drug poss x2, fel flee in mv, misd flee on foot

Donovan Casey, 47, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt x2

Austin Chaika, 26, gm dwi, gm 3rd deg dwi x2

Robert Ford, 27, Anoka Co wrnt, gm prop dam

Benjamin Garbow, 41, fel 5th deg drug poss

Daniel Maclean, 37, MLC wrnt, misd child supp

Nathan McClain, 39, MLC a & d hold, fel dom asslt

Grace Smith, 25, fel rec stolen prop, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd dar, pm poss drug para

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.