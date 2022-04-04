Sheriff’s Report
Friday, March 18
Possible burglary, 115th Ave, Onamia, 12:32 a.m.
Domestic violence court, Ojibwe Dr, Onamia, 10:07 a.m.
Medical, 38th Ave, Isle, 12:45 p.m.
Disturbance, Partridge Pass, Garrison, 8:57 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Medical, 452nd St, Onamia, 1:47 a.m.
Medical, Hwy 169, Onamia, 8:51 a.m.
Property damage/trespass, Harry St, Onamia, 1:29 p.m.
Alarm, Hwy 47, Isle, 10:45 p.m.
Sunday, March 20
Gas drive off, Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:09 p.m.
Welfare check, Railroad Ave, Onamia, 2:05 p.m.
Disturbance, Onamia, 4:24 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Shakopee Lake Rd, Onamia, 5:25 p.m.
Monday, March 21
Alarm, West Main St, Isle, 3:23 a.m.
Harassment, 320th St, Onamia, 6:10 p.m.
Fire, Stevens Rd, Onamia, 8:46 p.m.
Suspicious activity, 100th Ave, Onamia, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday, March 22
Medical, 480th St, Isle, 9:27 a.m.
Danco viol, Lost Creek, Garrison, 1:03 p.m.
Lockout, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 5:24 p.m.
Accident, Isle, 9:56 p.m.
Wednesday, March 23
Parking complaint, Kathio St Rd, Onamia, 8:31 a.m.
Alarm, Hwy 169, Onamia, 4:11 p.m.
Suspicious activity, 373rd St, Isle, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 24
Injured deer, Isle St, Isle, 7:18 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Timber Trails Rd, Onamia, 7:24 a.m.
Civil issue, High Dr, Garrison, 6:42 p.m.
Suicidal party, 373rd St, Isle, 10:16
Jail Roster
Friday, March 18
Adam Bachand, 40, MLC commit gm dwi p.v.
Amelia Benjimin, 18, MLC wrnt gm 3rd deg cdtp
Michael Dubois, 49, MN doc a&d hold fel rev of stay
Amber Sikkink, 36, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs, misd needle poss, fel theft, misd trespass
Kenneth Taylor, 41, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs x2
Saturday, March 19
Tonya Anderson, 45, hf Benton Co misd dar
Riley Hanson, 27, gm 2nd deg dwi, misd dwi, misd open bott, pm fail to signal
Rose Killsplenty, 19, MLC wrnt, misd 5th deg asslt, misd obst, misd disord cond, misd underage drink
Jonathan Koranda, 36, gm 3rd deg dwi x2, gm test refus, misd traf coll, misd open bott
John Moe, 51, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg csc x2
Howard Wind, 32, MLC wrnt x2, fel 2nd deg burg, fel theft, fel stalk, fel dom asslt, gm interfere 911, misd disord cond
Sunday, March 20
Sherry Harrington, 43, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss x2
Maximus peebles, 19, MLC wrnt fel deg drug poss
Donevin Sagataw, 32, gm dwi x2, misd open bott, misd dar
Kelly Seasborg, 36, hf Benton Co misd dom asslt x2
Aaron Shea, 35, MLC wrnt fel pv flee in mv
Monday, March 21
Christina Agosto, 33, misd dom asslt, misd 5th deg asslt
Wayne Cobb, 52, Ramsey Co wrnt misd theft
Phillip Harrington, 29, MLC fel 3rd deg drug poss
Tuesday, March 22
Rachel Bugg, 40, MLC wrnt x4, fel chk forg, misd poi, misd dar, misd carry poi, misd parking, misd rec stolen prop
Rosalene Cloud, 45, MLC wrnt gm false name, misd theft
John Schroeder, 50, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd drug poss, misd dar, misd carry poi, pm poss para
Wednesday, March 23
Tyshann Demandre, 46, hf Winona Co, fel flee, fe; theft, misd reckless driv, misd litter, misd false name
Michael Zvirblis, 54, hf Benton Co fel 4th deg asslt
Thursday, March 24
Quincy Hight, 27, Stearns Co wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, Aitkin Co wrnt fel rev of stay, Benton Co wrnt fel rev of stay
Joshua King, 24, misd 4th deg dwi x2
Rodney Pendegayosh, 24, fel 5th deg drugs, gm false name
Joshua Wandersee, 43, misd danco viol
Jared Beamish, 46, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss
Melissa Boyd, 37, fel child endang x2, fel 5th deg drug poss
Daniel Cheney, 41, gm dac-ips, misd mv reg, misd carry poi
Jacob Doust, 33, fel child endang x2, fel 5th deg drug poss
Camille Kent, 25, MLC wrnt gm p.v. dwi
Andrew Kollmann, 27, hf Benton Co gm dwi, misd traffic
Michael Vickery, 46, MLC wrnt misd disord cond, misd tamp w/mv
Joshua Wandersee, 43, MLC wrnt misd dom viol x2, fel dom asslt, fel terror thrts, misd dom asslt x2, misd danco viol
