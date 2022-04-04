Sheriff’s Report

Friday, March 18 

Possible burglary, 115th Ave, Onamia, 12:32 a.m.

Domestic violence court, Ojibwe Dr, Onamia, 10:07 a.m.

Medical, 38th Ave, Isle, 12:45 p.m.

Disturbance, Partridge Pass, Garrison, 8:57 p.m.

Saturday, March 19 

Medical, 452nd St, Onamia, 1:47 a.m.

Medical, Hwy 169, Onamia, 8:51 a.m.

Property damage/trespass, Harry St, Onamia, 1:29 p.m.

Alarm, Hwy 47, Isle, 10:45 p.m.

Sunday, March 20 

Gas drive off, Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:09 p.m.

Welfare check, Railroad Ave, Onamia, 2:05 p.m.

Disturbance, Onamia, 4:24 p.m.

Suspicious activity, Shakopee Lake Rd, Onamia, 5:25 p.m.

Monday, March 21 

Alarm, West Main St, Isle, 3:23 a.m.

Harassment, 320th St, Onamia, 6:10 p.m.

Fire, Stevens Rd, Onamia, 8:46 p.m.

Suspicious activity, 100th Ave, Onamia, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday, March 22 

Medical, 480th St, Isle, 9:27 a.m.

Danco viol, Lost Creek, Garrison, 1:03 p.m.

Lockout, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 5:24 p.m.

Accident, Isle, 9:56 p.m.

Wednesday, March 23 

Parking complaint, Kathio St Rd, Onamia, 8:31 a.m.

Alarm, Hwy 169, Onamia, 4:11 p.m.

Suspicious activity, 373rd St, Isle, 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, March 24 

Injured deer, Isle St, Isle, 7:18 a.m.

Suspicious activity, Timber Trails Rd, Onamia, 7:24 a.m.

Civil issue, High Dr, Garrison, 6:42 p.m.

Suicidal party, 373rd St, Isle, 10:16

Jail Roster

Friday, March 18

Adam Bachand, 40, MLC commit gm dwi p.v.

Amelia Benjimin, 18, MLC wrnt gm 3rd deg cdtp

Michael Dubois, 49, MN doc a&d hold fel rev of stay

Amber Sikkink, 36, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs, misd needle poss, fel theft, misd trespass

Kenneth Taylor, 41, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs x2

  Saturday, March 19

Tonya Anderson, 45, hf Benton Co misd dar 

Riley Hanson, 27, gm 2nd deg dwi, misd dwi, misd open bott, pm fail to signal

Rose Killsplenty, 19, MLC wrnt, misd 5th deg asslt, misd obst, misd disord cond, misd underage drink

Jonathan Koranda, 36,  gm 3rd deg dwi x2, gm test refus, misd traf coll, misd open bott

John Moe, 51, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg csc x2

Howard Wind, 32, MLC wrnt x2, fel 2nd deg burg, fel theft, fel stalk, fel dom asslt, gm interfere 911, misd disord cond

 Sunday, March 20

Sherry Harrington, 43, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss x2

Maximus peebles, 19, MLC wrnt fel deg drug poss

Donevin Sagataw, 32, gm dwi x2, misd open bott, misd dar

Kelly Seasborg, 36, hf Benton Co misd dom asslt x2

Aaron Shea, 35, MLC wrnt fel pv flee in mv

 Monday, March 21 

Christina Agosto, 33, misd dom asslt, misd 5th deg asslt

Wayne Cobb, 52, Ramsey Co wrnt misd theft

Phillip Harrington, 29, MLC fel 3rd deg drug poss 

Tuesday, March 22

Rachel Bugg, 40, MLC wrnt x4, fel chk forg, misd poi, misd dar, misd carry poi, misd parking, misd rec stolen prop

Rosalene Cloud, 45, MLC wrnt gm false name, misd theft

John Schroeder, 50, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd drug poss, misd dar, misd carry poi, pm poss para

 Wednesday, March 23

Tyshann Demandre, 46, hf Winona Co, fel flee, fe; theft, misd reckless driv, misd litter, misd false name 

Michael Zvirblis, 54, hf Benton Co fel 4th deg asslt

Thursday, March 24

Quincy Hight, 27, Stearns Co wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, Aitkin Co wrnt fel rev of stay, Benton Co wrnt fel rev of stay

Joshua King, 24, misd 4th deg dwi x2

Rodney Pendegayosh, 24, fel 5th deg drugs, gm false name

Joshua Wandersee, 43, misd danco viol 

Jared Beamish, 46, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss

Melissa Boyd, 37, fel child endang x2, fel 5th deg drug poss

Daniel Cheney, 41, gm dac-ips, misd mv reg, misd carry poi

Jacob Doust, 33, fel child endang x2, fel 5th deg drug poss

Camille Kent, 25, MLC wrnt gm p.v. dwi

Andrew Kollmann, 27, hf Benton Co gm dwi, misd traffic

Michael Vickery, 46, MLC wrnt misd disord cond, misd tamp w/mv

Joshua Wandersee, 43, MLC wrnt misd dom viol x2, fel dom asslt, fel terror thrts, misd dom asslt x2, misd danco viol

