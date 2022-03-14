Sheriff’s Report

Friday, February 25

Juvenile complaint - assaultive patient, Elm St, Onamia, 8:21 a.m.

Missing juvenile - 130 Ave, Onamia, 10:20 a.m.

Accident - Blair Way, Wahkon, 12:27 p.m.

Welfare check - Southport Dr, Garrison, 9:47 p.m.

Saturday, February 26

Welfare check - Suicidal text, 100th Ave, Onamia, 2:41 a.m.

Criminal damage to property - vandalism/graffiti, Kathio State Park Rd, Onamia, 11:21 a.m.

Medical - possible stroke, 385th St, Onamia, 4:07 p.m.

911 hang up - Whistle Rd, Isle 9:46 p.m.

Sunday, February 27

911 hang up - Happy Hollow, Garrison, 3:13 a.m.

Medical - chest pains, Tomahawk Dr, Wahkon, 5:58 a.m.

Driving complaint - Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:17 p.m.

Possible found drugs - Hwy 169, Omania, 3:05 p.m.

Monday, February 28

Theft - Hwy 27, Onamia, 4:13 a.m.

Theft - 330th St, Onamia, 7:38 a.m.

Medical - Eyota Way, Onamia, 11:11 a.m.

Suspicious activity - Captive Lake Rd, Garrison, 5:29 p.m.

Tuesday, March 1

Trespass - Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:55 p.m.

Found Dog - Vista Rd, Isle, 2:35 p.m.

Possible gas leak -  Tomahawk, Wahkon, 6:31 p.m.

Motorist assist - stuck in the snow, Onamia, 8:29 p.m. 

Wednesday March 2

Threats complaint - Quail Rd, Onamia, 9:27 a.m.

Found gun - Captive Lake Rd, Garrison, 4:08 p.m.

Accident - Onamia, 9:13 p.m.

Driving complaint - Onamia, 10:34 p.m.

Thursday March 3

Driving complaint - Onamia, 6:42 a.m.

Fraud, forgery, scam - Hwy 27, Wahkon, 9:43 a.m.

Domestic violence court - Onamia, 2:25 p.m.

ATV crash - Onamia, 11:18 p.m.

Jail Roster

Friday, February 25

Dean Lamke, 55, Aitkin Co a & d

Daniel Weyaus, 27, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs x2, gm introduce contraband

 Saturday, February 26

Jeremy Nickaboine, 33, gm 3rd deg dwi

 Sunday, February 27

Kelvin Shingobe, 58, MLC wrnt x2, gm dac, misd exp reg, gm interfere 911 call, misd 5th deg asslt, Crow Wing Co wrnt, dac

 Monday, February 28 

Mathew Johnson, 54, gm dac, misd must carry proof

Anthony Lindboe, 35, MLC wrnt, gm 5th deg drugs

William Palozie, 36, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt

Phillip Pendegayosh, 23, fel 5th deg dom asslt w/firearm

Athena Sagataw, 28, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs x2, misd theft

Chelsea Shaw, 30, MLC wrnt, gm dwi refuse test, misd needle poss 

Clayton Groves, 35, MLC wrnt x2, fel 2nd deg csc x5, fel 1st deg csc   

Tuesday, March 1

Brandon Miles, 35, MLC wrnt, misd dom asslt x2, misd danco, misd 5th deg asslt x2

Edward Nadeau, 24, MLC wrnt x4, gm 5th deg drugs x3, misd false name, gm false name

Cheryl Benjamin, 35, MLC wrnt, gm p.v. 5th deg drug poss

Neil Berkholz, 32, MLC wrnt gm emerg tel calls/comm interrupt, interfere, gm danco viol no cont within 10 years x2

Danielle Ford, 31, fel 1st deg poss, fel poss ammo/any firearm, misd drug poss over 1.4 grams marijuana

  Wednesday, March 2

Tyler Kruse, 26, gm dom asslt - subsequent viol

Alissa Clark, 23, MLC wrnt, fel theft, fel rec stol prop, fel 5th deg drug poss  

Dean Stately, 31, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg burg

Jamie Zabloski, 30, Scott Co wrnt only, gm rec stol prop  

Thursday, March 3

Jacob Wroblewski, 28, gm 3rd deg dwi, misd dwi, misd reckless drive, pm speed, pm traff reg

Val Zink, 67, gm no ins

Shannon Nance, 51, MLC wrnt fel flee

William Potter, 41, MLC wrnt x3, fel 5th deg drugs, gm 5th deg drugs, misd trespass

Jeremy Smith, 45, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, misd obstruct

Rae Tahahwah, 38, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs 

