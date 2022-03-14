Sheriff’s Report
Friday, February 25
Juvenile complaint - assaultive patient, Elm St, Onamia, 8:21 a.m.
Missing juvenile - 130 Ave, Onamia, 10:20 a.m.
Accident - Blair Way, Wahkon, 12:27 p.m.
Welfare check - Southport Dr, Garrison, 9:47 p.m.
Saturday, February 26
Welfare check - Suicidal text, 100th Ave, Onamia, 2:41 a.m.
Criminal damage to property - vandalism/graffiti, Kathio State Park Rd, Onamia, 11:21 a.m.
Medical - possible stroke, 385th St, Onamia, 4:07 p.m.
911 hang up - Whistle Rd, Isle 9:46 p.m.
Sunday, February 27
911 hang up - Happy Hollow, Garrison, 3:13 a.m.
Medical - chest pains, Tomahawk Dr, Wahkon, 5:58 a.m.
Driving complaint - Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:17 p.m.
Possible found drugs - Hwy 169, Omania, 3:05 p.m.
Monday, February 28
Theft - Hwy 27, Onamia, 4:13 a.m.
Theft - 330th St, Onamia, 7:38 a.m.
Medical - Eyota Way, Onamia, 11:11 a.m.
Suspicious activity - Captive Lake Rd, Garrison, 5:29 p.m.
Tuesday, March 1
Trespass - Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:55 p.m.
Found Dog - Vista Rd, Isle, 2:35 p.m.
Possible gas leak - Tomahawk, Wahkon, 6:31 p.m.
Motorist assist - stuck in the snow, Onamia, 8:29 p.m.
Wednesday March 2
Threats complaint - Quail Rd, Onamia, 9:27 a.m.
Found gun - Captive Lake Rd, Garrison, 4:08 p.m.
Accident - Onamia, 9:13 p.m.
Driving complaint - Onamia, 10:34 p.m.
Thursday March 3
Driving complaint - Onamia, 6:42 a.m.
Fraud, forgery, scam - Hwy 27, Wahkon, 9:43 a.m.
Domestic violence court - Onamia, 2:25 p.m.
ATV crash - Onamia, 11:18 p.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, February 25
Dean Lamke, 55, Aitkin Co a & d
Daniel Weyaus, 27, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs x2, gm introduce contraband
Saturday, February 26
Jeremy Nickaboine, 33, gm 3rd deg dwi
Sunday, February 27
Kelvin Shingobe, 58, MLC wrnt x2, gm dac, misd exp reg, gm interfere 911 call, misd 5th deg asslt, Crow Wing Co wrnt, dac
Monday, February 28
Mathew Johnson, 54, gm dac, misd must carry proof
Anthony Lindboe, 35, MLC wrnt, gm 5th deg drugs
William Palozie, 36, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt
Phillip Pendegayosh, 23, fel 5th deg dom asslt w/firearm
Athena Sagataw, 28, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs x2, misd theft
Chelsea Shaw, 30, MLC wrnt, gm dwi refuse test, misd needle poss
Clayton Groves, 35, MLC wrnt x2, fel 2nd deg csc x5, fel 1st deg csc
Tuesday, March 1
Brandon Miles, 35, MLC wrnt, misd dom asslt x2, misd danco, misd 5th deg asslt x2
Edward Nadeau, 24, MLC wrnt x4, gm 5th deg drugs x3, misd false name, gm false name
Cheryl Benjamin, 35, MLC wrnt, gm p.v. 5th deg drug poss
Neil Berkholz, 32, MLC wrnt gm emerg tel calls/comm interrupt, interfere, gm danco viol no cont within 10 years x2
Danielle Ford, 31, fel 1st deg poss, fel poss ammo/any firearm, misd drug poss over 1.4 grams marijuana
Wednesday, March 2
Tyler Kruse, 26, gm dom asslt - subsequent viol
Alissa Clark, 23, MLC wrnt, fel theft, fel rec stol prop, fel 5th deg drug poss
Dean Stately, 31, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg burg
Jamie Zabloski, 30, Scott Co wrnt only, gm rec stol prop
Thursday, March 3
Jacob Wroblewski, 28, gm 3rd deg dwi, misd dwi, misd reckless drive, pm speed, pm traff reg
Val Zink, 67, gm no ins
Shannon Nance, 51, MLC wrnt fel flee
William Potter, 41, MLC wrnt x3, fel 5th deg drugs, gm 5th deg drugs, misd trespass
Jeremy Smith, 45, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, misd obstruct
Rae Tahahwah, 38, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
