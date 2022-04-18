Sheriff’s Report

Friday, April 1

Suspicious activity, Relaxin Rd, Garrison, 9:16 a.m.

Disturbance, 1st St, Isle, 1:25 p.m.

Welfare check, Southport Dr, Garrison, 1:50 p.m.

Medical, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 9:38 p.m. 

Saturday, April 2

Juvenile complaint, 130th Ave, Onamia, 10:08 a.m.

Burglary, Lake Shore Blvd, Wahkon, 2:56 p.m.

Welfare check, Scenic Ave, Isle, 6:43 p.m.

Heard gun shots, Marsh Rd, Onamia, 8:47 p.m.

Medical, Gichiayaabe Loop, Onamia, 11:17 p.m.

Sunday, April 3

Agency assist, Naytahwaush Dr, Isle, 1:09 a.m.

Pursuit, Onamia, 2:21 a.m.

Death notification, Hwy 47, Isle, 8:49 a.m.

Remove unwanted, 330th St, Onamia, 3:38 p.m.

Monday, April 4

Alarm, Eagle Flight Rd, Garrison, 8:29 a.m.

Suspicious activity, Baffie Bend, Garrison, 11:51 a.m.

Theft, 180th St, Garrison, 12:23 p.m.

Stolen Wheelchair, Elm St, Onamia, 4:05 p.m.

Tuesday, April 5

Domestic, Nekamigaag Dr, Onamia, 1:26 a.m.

Welfare check, Captive Lake Rd, Garrison, 8:54 p.m.

Welfare check, Treasure Cove, Garrison, 12:53 p.m.

Accident, Garrison, 11:27 p.m.

Wednesday, April 6

Public assist, Bunker Hill, Garrison, 12:50 a.m.

Suspicious activity, Bunker Hill, Garrison, 5:18 a.m.

Break in, Wall St, Onamia, 7:24 a.m.

Gas drive off, Main St, Wahkon, 5:50 p.m.

Thursday, April 7

Alarm, 180th Ave, Garrison, 11:10 a.m.

Missing adult, 320th St, Onamia, 5:48 p.m.

Juvenile complaint, Hwy 169, Onamia, 5:58 p.m.

Danco violtion, Swing Away, Garrison, 9:46 p.m.

Jail Roster

Friday, April 1

William Vogelman, 36, misd danco

Jeremy Plombon, 35, MLC wrnt fel stolen prop, fel theft, fel 5th deg drugs 

Kyle Hohn, 32, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Saturday, April 2

Melissa Nickaboine, 47, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs 

Melissa Peet, 32, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Sophia Barling, 29,MLC wrnt x4, misd danco x2, misd dwi, misd dom asslt

Sunday, April 3 

Travis Smith, 42, MLC wrnt x7, fel 5th deg drug poss x4, fel rec stolen prop x2, gm escape from cust, misd trespass 

Trae Luppens, 21, fel flee in mv, misd dwi, misd drug poss 

Anna Lise Aune, 36, gm dwi, misd dar, misd, traf, misd mc reg

 Monday, April 4 

Bobbie Wind, 44, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drug poss x2

 Tuesday, April 5

Kenneth Weyaus, 53, MLC wrnt gm dac, misd proof of ins, misd, mv reg

Nicholas Gago, 42, misd dom asslt, misd 5th deg asslt

Shealyn Bruflodt, 34, gm 3rd deg dwi, gm dwi operate mv, misd open bot

Todd Brunk, 32, gm dac, misd unins vehicle

Wednesday, April 6

Ricky Moe, 38, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, misd false name

Murbria Payton, 21, fel 2nd deg asslt

Aaron Shea, 35, MLC wrnt fel flee in mv, gm 3rd deg cdtp, gm dac 

Thursday, April 7

Jessica Gago, 41, MLC wrnt misd theft

Savannah Lafaurie, 36, MLC wrnt misd false name, gm dwi x2 

Davis Cheyenne, 44, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss

John Putz, 37, gm no poi, misd dar, misd mv reg

Eric Stone, 27, MLC wrnt x3, fel theft, gm check forg, misd flee on foot, misd poss neddles

