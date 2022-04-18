Sheriff’s Report
Friday, April 1
Suspicious activity, Relaxin Rd, Garrison, 9:16 a.m.
Disturbance, 1st St, Isle, 1:25 p.m.
Welfare check, Southport Dr, Garrison, 1:50 p.m.
Medical, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 9:38 p.m.
Saturday, April 2
Juvenile complaint, 130th Ave, Onamia, 10:08 a.m.
Burglary, Lake Shore Blvd, Wahkon, 2:56 p.m.
Welfare check, Scenic Ave, Isle, 6:43 p.m.
Heard gun shots, Marsh Rd, Onamia, 8:47 p.m.
Medical, Gichiayaabe Loop, Onamia, 11:17 p.m.
Sunday, April 3
Agency assist, Naytahwaush Dr, Isle, 1:09 a.m.
Pursuit, Onamia, 2:21 a.m.
Death notification, Hwy 47, Isle, 8:49 a.m.
Remove unwanted, 330th St, Onamia, 3:38 p.m.
Monday, April 4
Alarm, Eagle Flight Rd, Garrison, 8:29 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Baffie Bend, Garrison, 11:51 a.m.
Theft, 180th St, Garrison, 12:23 p.m.
Stolen Wheelchair, Elm St, Onamia, 4:05 p.m.
Tuesday, April 5
Domestic, Nekamigaag Dr, Onamia, 1:26 a.m.
Welfare check, Captive Lake Rd, Garrison, 8:54 p.m.
Welfare check, Treasure Cove, Garrison, 12:53 p.m.
Accident, Garrison, 11:27 p.m.
Wednesday, April 6
Public assist, Bunker Hill, Garrison, 12:50 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Bunker Hill, Garrison, 5:18 a.m.
Break in, Wall St, Onamia, 7:24 a.m.
Gas drive off, Main St, Wahkon, 5:50 p.m.
Thursday, April 7
Alarm, 180th Ave, Garrison, 11:10 a.m.
Missing adult, 320th St, Onamia, 5:48 p.m.
Juvenile complaint, Hwy 169, Onamia, 5:58 p.m.
Danco violtion, Swing Away, Garrison, 9:46 p.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, April 1
William Vogelman, 36, misd danco
Jeremy Plombon, 35, MLC wrnt fel stolen prop, fel theft, fel 5th deg drugs
Kyle Hohn, 32, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Saturday, April 2
Melissa Nickaboine, 47, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Melissa Peet, 32, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Sophia Barling, 29,MLC wrnt x4, misd danco x2, misd dwi, misd dom asslt
Sunday, April 3
Travis Smith, 42, MLC wrnt x7, fel 5th deg drug poss x4, fel rec stolen prop x2, gm escape from cust, misd trespass
Trae Luppens, 21, fel flee in mv, misd dwi, misd drug poss
Anna Lise Aune, 36, gm dwi, misd dar, misd, traf, misd mc reg
Monday, April 4
Bobbie Wind, 44, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drug poss x2
Tuesday, April 5
Kenneth Weyaus, 53, MLC wrnt gm dac, misd proof of ins, misd, mv reg
Nicholas Gago, 42, misd dom asslt, misd 5th deg asslt
Shealyn Bruflodt, 34, gm 3rd deg dwi, gm dwi operate mv, misd open bot
Todd Brunk, 32, gm dac, misd unins vehicle
Wednesday, April 6
Ricky Moe, 38, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs, misd false name
Murbria Payton, 21, fel 2nd deg asslt
Aaron Shea, 35, MLC wrnt fel flee in mv, gm 3rd deg cdtp, gm dac
Thursday, April 7
Jessica Gago, 41, MLC wrnt misd theft
Savannah Lafaurie, 36, MLC wrnt misd false name, gm dwi x2
Davis Cheyenne, 44, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss
John Putz, 37, gm no poi, misd dar, misd mv reg
Eric Stone, 27, MLC wrnt x3, fel theft, gm check forg, misd flee on foot, misd poss neddles
