Sheriff’s Report
Friday, April 8
911 hang up, Nekamigaag Dr, Onamia, 1:49 a.m.
Disturbance, Hwy 169, Onamia, 6:34 a.m.
Disturbance, Beach Rd, Wahkon, 10:00 a.m.
Medical, Bow Ln, Isle, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 9
911 hang up, Mille Lacs Pkwy, Isle, 12:02 a.m.
Suicidal party, Wall St, Onamia, 12:28 a.m.
Medical, Hwy 27, Onamia, 12:45 a.m.
Noise complaint, Mille Lacs Pkwy, 1:22 p.m.
Sunday, April 10
Noise complaint, Mille Lacs Pkwy, 12:06 a.m.
Remove unwanted, High Dr, Garrison, 2:39 a.m.
Alarm, 185th Ave, Garrison, 8:17 a.m.
Disturbance, 400th St, Wahkon, 6:07 p.m.
Monday, April 11
Alarm, Main St, Wahkon, 4:15 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Vista Rd, Isle, 9:40 a.m.
Theft, Hwy 18, Isle, 9:49 a.m.
Theft, Isle St, Isle, 2:52 p.m.
Tuesday, April 12
Disturbance, Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:45 a.m.
Animal complaint, Bunker Hill, Garrison, 9:29 a.m.
Burglary, 75th Ave, Wahkon, 6:45 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Follow Through, Garrison, 11:36 a.m.
Wednesday, April 13
Garbage dumping, 130th Ave, Onamia, 8:23 a.m.
Panic silent alarm, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 11:17 a.m.
Danco Violation, Hwy 169, Onamia, 4:35 p.m.
Disturbance, Virgo Rd, Onamia, 9:55 p.m.
Thursday, April 14
Medical, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 7:17 p.m.
Medical, Eyota Way, Onamia, 10:32 p.m.
Alarm, Hwy 160, Onamia, 5:57 p.m.
Suicidal party, Railroad, Onamia, 8:23 p.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, April 8
Rashawd Machen, 18, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg asslt, misd dis cond
Saturday, April 9
Waylon Boyd, 30, misd flee, misd dom asslt
Tyler Footh, 82, Fel flee in mv, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd reck driving, misd carry poi, pm speed, pm stop sign, pm fail to signal
Sunday, April 10
N.A.
Monday, April 11
Tianna Nelson, 34, misd 4th deg dwi
Elliot Smith, 44, MLC wrnt fel theft, gm 5th deg drugs
Myra Anderson, 42,
MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs, gm traffic dwi under influence, gm traffic dwi operate vehicle, misd fil to yield, misd window tint, misd dar, misd no ins, misd no proof of ins, misd fail to deliver title
Dean Benson, 74, MLC wrnt fel check forg, fel theft
Paschen Christensen, 35, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs x2, misd dwi
Thomas Drumbeater, 54, MLC wrnt, gm dac
Melissa Nickaboine, 25, MLC wrnt 5th deg drugs
Davion Rapier, 24, misd dom asslt
Pernell Redday, 47, misd obst
Jordan Shea, 31, MLC wrnt misd theft
Ramona Washington, 65, misd dom asslt x2
Tuesday, April 12
Jessica Miller, 33, MLC wrnt x5, fel murder 3rd deg sell, fel theft, fel aiding an offender, misd obst, fel deprive-custody, fel 5th deg drugs
Edward Nadeau, 24, MLC wrnt misd false name
Deon Fineday, 23, MLC wrnt fel hro viol
Masceo Jackson, 22, MLC wrnt x5, fel cdtp, gm dom asslt, fel theft x3, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd poss needles
Wednesday, April 13
Ryan Dupre, 44, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt, misd cdtp
Eric Sablan-Alger, 21, fel danco viol
Johnny Aderman, 40, misd hro viol
Daniel Cheney, 41, gm dac-ips, misd mv reg, misd ignition interlock
Edwin Davis, 61, gm dac-ips
Levi Kegg, 27, fel 2nd deg asslt, fel dom asslt, misd dis cond
Thursday, April 14
Joshua Bryant, 33, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Raymond Doust, 56, MLC wrnt x2, fel 2nd deg asslt, misd danco viol, misd dom asslt x2, gm dac
Richard Fawcett, 39, MLC wrnt, misd danco, misd fleeing, misd dar
Nicholas Gago, 43, gm danco
Gabrielle Jellum, 19, MLC wrnt x3, fel cvh, fel fail to stop, fel failure to notify of injury, misd obst, misd underage drinking, gm 5th deg drugs
Megan Tower, 36, gm 3rd deg dwi x2
Tyler wind, 37, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs, gm rec stolen prop
