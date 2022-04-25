Sheriff’s Report

Friday, April 8

911 hang up, Nekamigaag Dr, Onamia, 1:49 a.m. 

Disturbance, Hwy 169, Onamia, 6:34 a.m.

Disturbance, Beach Rd, Wahkon, 10:00 a.m.

Medical, Bow Ln, Isle, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 9

911 hang up, Mille Lacs Pkwy, Isle, 12:02 a.m.

Suicidal party, Wall St, Onamia, 12:28 a.m.

Medical, Hwy 27, Onamia, 12:45 a.m.

Noise complaint, Mille Lacs Pkwy, 1:22 p.m.

Sunday, April 10

Noise complaint, Mille Lacs Pkwy, 12:06 a.m.

Remove unwanted, High Dr, Garrison, 2:39 a.m.

Alarm, 185th Ave, Garrison, 8:17 a.m.

Disturbance, 400th St, Wahkon, 6:07 p.m.

Monday, April 11

Alarm, Main St, Wahkon, 4:15 a.m.

Suspicious activity, Vista Rd, Isle, 9:40 a.m.

Theft, Hwy 18, Isle, 9:49 a.m.

Theft, Isle St, Isle, 2:52 p.m.

Tuesday, April 12

Disturbance, Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:45 a.m.

Animal complaint, Bunker Hill, Garrison, 9:29 a.m.

Burglary, 75th Ave, Wahkon, 6:45 p.m.

Suspicious activity, Follow Through, Garrison, 11:36 a.m.

Wednesday, April 13

Garbage dumping, 130th Ave, Onamia, 8:23 a.m.

Panic silent alarm, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 11:17 a.m.

Danco Violation, Hwy 169, Onamia, 4:35 p.m.

Disturbance, Virgo Rd, Onamia, 9:55 p.m.

Thursday, April 14

Medical, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 7:17 p.m.

Medical, Eyota Way, Onamia, 10:32 p.m.

Alarm, Hwy 160, Onamia, 5:57 p.m.

Suicidal party, Railroad, Onamia, 8:23 p.m.

Jail Roster

Friday, April 8

Rashawd Machen, 18, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg asslt, misd dis cond 

Saturday, April 9

Waylon Boyd, 30, misd flee, misd dom asslt

Tyler Footh, 82, Fel flee in mv, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd reck driving, misd carry poi, pm speed, pm stop sign, pm fail to signal

Sunday, April 10

N.A.

Monday, April 11 

Tianna Nelson, 34, misd 4th deg dwi

Elliot Smith, 44, MLC wrnt fel theft, gm 5th deg drugs

Myra Anderson, 42,

MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs, gm traffic dwi under influence, gm traffic dwi operate vehicle, misd fil to yield, misd window tint, misd dar, misd no ins, misd no proof of ins, misd fail to deliver title

Dean Benson, 74, MLC wrnt fel check forg, fel theft

Paschen Christensen, 35, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs x2, misd dwi

Thomas Drumbeater, 54, MLC wrnt, gm dac

Melissa Nickaboine, 25, MLC wrnt 5th deg drugs

Davion Rapier, 24, misd dom asslt

Pernell Redday, 47, misd obst

Jordan Shea, 31, MLC wrnt misd theft

Ramona Washington, 65, misd dom asslt x2

 Tuesday, April 12

Jessica Miller, 33, MLC wrnt x5, fel murder 3rd deg sell, fel theft, fel aiding an offender, misd obst, fel deprive-custody, fel 5th deg drugs  

Edward Nadeau, 24, MLC wrnt misd false name

Deon Fineday, 23, MLC wrnt fel hro viol

Masceo Jackson, 22, MLC wrnt x5, fel cdtp, gm dom asslt, fel theft x3, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd poss needles

 Wednesday, April 13

Ryan Dupre, 44, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt, misd cdtp 

Eric Sablan-Alger, 21, fel danco viol

Johnny Aderman, 40, misd hro viol

Daniel Cheney, 41, gm dac-ips, misd mv reg, misd ignition interlock

Edwin Davis, 61, gm dac-ips

Levi Kegg, 27, fel 2nd deg asslt, fel dom asslt, misd dis cond

Thursday, April 14

Joshua Bryant, 33, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs

Raymond Doust, 56, MLC wrnt x2, fel 2nd deg asslt, misd danco viol, misd dom asslt x2, gm dac

Richard Fawcett, 39, MLC wrnt, misd danco,  misd fleeing, misd dar

Nicholas Gago, 43,  gm danco

Gabrielle Jellum, 19, MLC wrnt x3, fel cvh, fel fail to stop, fel failure to notify of injury, misd obst, misd underage drinking, gm 5th deg drugs

Megan Tower, 36, gm 3rd deg dwi x2

Tyler wind, 37, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs, gm rec stolen prop 

