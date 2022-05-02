Sheriff’s Report

No report at this time 

Jail Roster

Friday, April 15

David Smith, 47, MLC wrnt x3, fel dwi x2, gm dac-ips x2, misd tespass, misd poss needles

Michael Taylor, 48, MLC wrnt misd theft

Darrin White, 24, MLC wrnt x6, fel 2nd deg burg, misd theft x2, flee on foot, fel 2nd deg asslt, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd dang weapon, fel theft, misd cdtp, misd coll w/unattended veh, misd carry poi, misd trespass 

  Saturday, April 16

Amanda Thelen, 33, MLC wrnt gm no poi, misd dar, misd open bottle

Kevin Whirley, 55, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd dac-ips

 Sunday, April 17

Dylan Aubid, 27, MLC wrnt gm p.v. 5th deg drug poss

William Barlow, 37, misd obst leg pro, misd dar

Jason Chudzik, 34, gm obst leg pro

Miigwan Dalquist, 21, MLC wrnt misd cdtp

Monday, April 18 

Randi Sisk, 32, misd false name

 Tuesday, April 19

Shawn Kaehn, 41, misd dom asslt x3, misd dis cond, misd 5th deg asslt

Bentley Kappenman, 42, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss, fel rec stolen prop

Jamie Derksen, 46, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg sales (pv)

Andy Garbow, 43, MLC wrnt x3, fel 1st deg csc x3, fel 2nd deg csc x2, fel 2nd deg asslt, fel harassment, misd disord cond

Silver Kegg, 36, MLC wrnt misd das, misd unins veh

Tammy Miller, 52, MLC wrnt gm dwi x2

Wednesday, April 20 Eric Winans, 35, MLC wrnt misd contempt of   court

Matthew Ziegler, 25, gm 5th deg drugs, fel poss firearm-drug user, misd poss marijuana, pm poss para

 Thursday, April 21

Aaron Anderson, 39, misd failure to pay child support

Nora Burkholz, 22, MLC wrnt gm pv 5th deg drug poss

Eric Gahbow, 46, MLC wrnt fel card fraud

Timothy Graczyk, 42, gm dac-ips 

Stephanie Jackson, 45, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd failure to pay child support

Jerri Kegg-Nickaboine, 28, MLC wrnt x6 fel theft, gm card fraud x2, misd trepass x3, gm 5th deg drug poss

James Ness, 32, MLC wrnt gm p.v. dwi

Tony Rieschl, 60, MLC wrnt fel 1st deg drug sales, fel 2nd deg drug poss

Jesse Ruud, 36, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt x4

John Schroeder, 50, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss

Anthony Wetaus, 34, MLC wrnt x3 fel 5th deg drug poss, fel 5th deg asslt, fel agg robb, misd 5th deg asslt

Allen Weyaus, 52, fel aiding an offender

Travis Weyaus, 35, fel poss ammo

 

