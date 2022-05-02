Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Friday, April 15
David Smith, 47, MLC wrnt x3, fel dwi x2, gm dac-ips x2, misd tespass, misd poss needles
Michael Taylor, 48, MLC wrnt misd theft
Darrin White, 24, MLC wrnt x6, fel 2nd deg burg, misd theft x2, flee on foot, fel 2nd deg asslt, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd dang weapon, fel theft, misd cdtp, misd coll w/unattended veh, misd carry poi, misd trespass
Saturday, April 16
Amanda Thelen, 33, MLC wrnt gm no poi, misd dar, misd open bottle
Kevin Whirley, 55, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd dac-ips
Sunday, April 17
Dylan Aubid, 27, MLC wrnt gm p.v. 5th deg drug poss
William Barlow, 37, misd obst leg pro, misd dar
Jason Chudzik, 34, gm obst leg pro
Miigwan Dalquist, 21, MLC wrnt misd cdtp
Monday, April 18
Randi Sisk, 32, misd false name
Tuesday, April 19
Shawn Kaehn, 41, misd dom asslt x3, misd dis cond, misd 5th deg asslt
Bentley Kappenman, 42, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss, fel rec stolen prop
Jamie Derksen, 46, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg sales (pv)
Andy Garbow, 43, MLC wrnt x3, fel 1st deg csc x3, fel 2nd deg csc x2, fel 2nd deg asslt, fel harassment, misd disord cond
Silver Kegg, 36, MLC wrnt misd das, misd unins veh
Tammy Miller, 52, MLC wrnt gm dwi x2
Wednesday, April 20 Eric Winans, 35, MLC wrnt misd contempt of court
Matthew Ziegler, 25, gm 5th deg drugs, fel poss firearm-drug user, misd poss marijuana, pm poss para
Thursday, April 21
Aaron Anderson, 39, misd failure to pay child support
Nora Burkholz, 22, MLC wrnt gm pv 5th deg drug poss
Eric Gahbow, 46, MLC wrnt fel card fraud
Timothy Graczyk, 42, gm dac-ips
Stephanie Jackson, 45, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd failure to pay child support
Jerri Kegg-Nickaboine, 28, MLC wrnt x6 fel theft, gm card fraud x2, misd trepass x3, gm 5th deg drug poss
James Ness, 32, MLC wrnt gm p.v. dwi
Tony Rieschl, 60, MLC wrnt fel 1st deg drug sales, fel 2nd deg drug poss
Jesse Ruud, 36, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt x4
John Schroeder, 50, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss
Anthony Wetaus, 34, MLC wrnt x3 fel 5th deg drug poss, fel 5th deg asslt, fel agg robb, misd 5th deg asslt
Allen Weyaus, 52, fel aiding an offender
Travis Weyaus, 35, fel poss ammo
