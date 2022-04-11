Sheriff’s Report

Friday, March 25

MLC wrnt, Laurel St, Brainerd, 12:40 p.m.

Ran out of gas, Onamia, 6:53 p.m.

Deer/vehicle, Isle, 8:17 p.m.

Taffic, Onamia, 10:28 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Threats complaint, 300th St, Onamia, 12:48 a.m.

Alarm, Earle Brown Drive, Garrison, 1:50 a.m.

Theft of wallet, Gone Golfin, Garrison, 1:16 p.m.

Semi in ditch, Onamia, 8:18 p.m.

Sunday, March 27

Alarm, Mille Lacs Parkway, Isle, 2:51 a.m.

Lockout, Elm St, Onamia, 9:56 a.m.

Found dog, 30th Ave, Isle, 11:55 a.m.

911 hang up, Hwy 169, Onamia, 3:15 p.m.

Monday, March 28

Alarm, 170th St, Isle, 8:30 a.m.

Forgery-fraud-scam, 290th St, Onamia, 10:13 a.m.

Public assist, Hwy 27, Onamia, 11:20 a.m.

Medical, Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:34 p.m.

Tuesday, March 29

Assisting State Patrol, Onamia, 1:05 a.m.

Public assist, 33rd Ave, Isle, 9:57 a.m.

Suspicious activity, 1st Ave, Isle, 11:12 p.m.

Medical, 290th St, Onamia, 11:59 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30

Alarm, Walleye Rd, Onamia, 7:37 a.m.

Threats complaint, Birchview Drive, Isle, 11:18 a.m.

Dogs chasing horses, 55th Ave, Wahkon, 2:56 p.m.

Pursuit, Onamia, 6:12 p.m.

Thursday, March 31

Suspicious activity, Onamia, 10:40 a.m.

Animal, Sugar Bush Circ, Garrison, 12:24 p.m.

Traffic, Onamia, 6:26 p.m.

Traffic, Onamia, 7:13 p.m.

Jail Roster

Friday, March 25

Louise Davis, 52, MLC wrnt fel 2nd deg burg, misd theft

Peter Davis, 36, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg burg, fel rec stol prop, misd theft, misd cdtp

Kevin Determan, 32, MLC wrnt fel p.v. 5th deg drug poss  

Jourdan Harris, 25, MLV wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd dwi 

Kable Reid, 44, fel false imprison, fel dom asslt, fel terr threats, misd danco 

Dustin Tinklenberg, 41, MLC wrnt x4, fel harass, misd cdtp, fel rec stol prop, misd theft x2, misd disord cond, misd danco viol 

  Saturday, March 26

Di’Awnee Browner, 24, MLC wrnt fel financial card fraud

Barbara Davis, 38, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drugs, gm intro contra, gm 5th deg drugs, misd false name x2

 Donald Hall, MLC wrnt, fel harass, fel threats of viol 

Kameron Kruger, 22, gm 3rd deg dwi, misd dwi, misd das 

Joslyn Sam, 33, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs x3 

 Sunday, March 27

Samual Shingbe, 25, MLC wrnt x4, fel hro (pv), fel 5th deg drugs (pv), misd theft, misd false name

 Monday, March 28 

Cameron Harrington, 21, MLC wrnt x4, fel dom, misd underage drinking, misd false name, gm 5th deg drugs, misd danco, fel 3rd deg drug poss

Maureen Nickaboine, 62, MLC wrnt 5th deg drugs 

Darrin Austin, 50, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs, misd dwi, misd dwi .08 within 2 hrs

Christopher Boswell, 37, gm unins veh, misd dar, misd mvr  

Jessie Guggisberg, 43, MLC wrnt fel rec stol prop

Joseph Nickaboine, 56, gm dac  

  Tuesday, March 29

Lisa Pollard, 37,  Benton Co fel 5th deg drugs 

Alysia Boyd, 29, fel 5th deg drugs, gm intro contra, pm drug para

Vala Eagle, 29, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs 

Kevin Yanez, 31, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs x2

Rachel Cash, 37, MLC wrnt gm dwi

Shannon Day, 34, MLC wrnt x2, gm 4th deg asslt, gm obst,  misd theft 

Espinoza Rodolfo, 24, MLC wrnt x2, gm 5th deg drugs, gm dwi

Jamie Fitzgerald, 27, MLC wrnt, misd disord cond, misd trespass

Rondel Manning, 26, MLC wrnt fel theft of mv    

Wednesday, March 30

Dale Anderson, 41, fel danco

John Hammerstad, 29, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd dwi, misd poss para  

Jesus Leal, 42, MLC wrnt x2, gm 4th deg asslt, gm dac-ips x2, misd limited lisc

Edward Nadeau, 24, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drug poss  

Lynn Wiedewitsch, 59, gm 2nd deg dwi 

Thursday, March 31

Phillip Harrington, 29, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg drug poss 

