Sheriff’s Report
Friday, March 25
MLC wrnt, Laurel St, Brainerd, 12:40 p.m.
Ran out of gas, Onamia, 6:53 p.m.
Deer/vehicle, Isle, 8:17 p.m.
Taffic, Onamia, 10:28 p.m.
Saturday, March 26
Threats complaint, 300th St, Onamia, 12:48 a.m.
Alarm, Earle Brown Drive, Garrison, 1:50 a.m.
Theft of wallet, Gone Golfin, Garrison, 1:16 p.m.
Semi in ditch, Onamia, 8:18 p.m.
Sunday, March 27
Alarm, Mille Lacs Parkway, Isle, 2:51 a.m.
Lockout, Elm St, Onamia, 9:56 a.m.
Found dog, 30th Ave, Isle, 11:55 a.m.
911 hang up, Hwy 169, Onamia, 3:15 p.m.
Monday, March 28
Alarm, 170th St, Isle, 8:30 a.m.
Forgery-fraud-scam, 290th St, Onamia, 10:13 a.m.
Public assist, Hwy 27, Onamia, 11:20 a.m.
Medical, Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:34 p.m.
Tuesday, March 29
Assisting State Patrol, Onamia, 1:05 a.m.
Public assist, 33rd Ave, Isle, 9:57 a.m.
Suspicious activity, 1st Ave, Isle, 11:12 p.m.
Medical, 290th St, Onamia, 11:59 p.m.
Wednesday, March 30
Alarm, Walleye Rd, Onamia, 7:37 a.m.
Threats complaint, Birchview Drive, Isle, 11:18 a.m.
Dogs chasing horses, 55th Ave, Wahkon, 2:56 p.m.
Pursuit, Onamia, 6:12 p.m.
Thursday, March 31
Suspicious activity, Onamia, 10:40 a.m.
Animal, Sugar Bush Circ, Garrison, 12:24 p.m.
Traffic, Onamia, 6:26 p.m.
Traffic, Onamia, 7:13 p.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, March 25
Louise Davis, 52, MLC wrnt fel 2nd deg burg, misd theft
Peter Davis, 36, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg burg, fel rec stol prop, misd theft, misd cdtp
Kevin Determan, 32, MLC wrnt fel p.v. 5th deg drug poss
Jourdan Harris, 25, MLV wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd dwi
Kable Reid, 44, fel false imprison, fel dom asslt, fel terr threats, misd danco
Dustin Tinklenberg, 41, MLC wrnt x4, fel harass, misd cdtp, fel rec stol prop, misd theft x2, misd disord cond, misd danco viol
Saturday, March 26
Di’Awnee Browner, 24, MLC wrnt fel financial card fraud
Barbara Davis, 38, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drugs, gm intro contra, gm 5th deg drugs, misd false name x2
Donald Hall, MLC wrnt, fel harass, fel threats of viol
Kameron Kruger, 22, gm 3rd deg dwi, misd dwi, misd das
Joslyn Sam, 33, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs x3
Sunday, March 27
Samual Shingbe, 25, MLC wrnt x4, fel hro (pv), fel 5th deg drugs (pv), misd theft, misd false name
Monday, March 28
Cameron Harrington, 21, MLC wrnt x4, fel dom, misd underage drinking, misd false name, gm 5th deg drugs, misd danco, fel 3rd deg drug poss
Maureen Nickaboine, 62, MLC wrnt 5th deg drugs
Darrin Austin, 50, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drugs, misd dwi, misd dwi .08 within 2 hrs
Christopher Boswell, 37, gm unins veh, misd dar, misd mvr
Jessie Guggisberg, 43, MLC wrnt fel rec stol prop
Joseph Nickaboine, 56, gm dac
Tuesday, March 29
Lisa Pollard, 37, Benton Co fel 5th deg drugs
Alysia Boyd, 29, fel 5th deg drugs, gm intro contra, pm drug para
Vala Eagle, 29, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs
Kevin Yanez, 31, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drugs x2
Rachel Cash, 37, MLC wrnt gm dwi
Shannon Day, 34, MLC wrnt x2, gm 4th deg asslt, gm obst, misd theft
Espinoza Rodolfo, 24, MLC wrnt x2, gm 5th deg drugs, gm dwi
Jamie Fitzgerald, 27, MLC wrnt, misd disord cond, misd trespass
Rondel Manning, 26, MLC wrnt fel theft of mv
Wednesday, March 30
Dale Anderson, 41, fel danco
John Hammerstad, 29, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd dwi, misd poss para
Jesus Leal, 42, MLC wrnt x2, gm 4th deg asslt, gm dac-ips x2, misd limited lisc
Edward Nadeau, 24, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drug poss
Lynn Wiedewitsch, 59, gm 2nd deg dwi
Thursday, March 31
Phillip Harrington, 29, MLC wrnt fel 3rd deg drug poss
