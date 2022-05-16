Sheriff’s Report

Jail Roster

Friday, April 29

Jordan Anderson, 27, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drug poss, fel 2nd deg drug poss

Michael Johnson, 51, fel 1st deg cont sub, fel 4th deg asslt, gm obst

Joseph Orazem, 43, MLC wrnt x2, (pv) fel 5th deg drugs, misd contempt of court

Saturday, April 30

Daniel Cheney, 41, MLC wrnt fel flee in mv, gm dac-ips, misd reckless driving

Kristie Eagle, 39, MLC wrnt gm dac, gm dwi

Codey Stone, 34, MLC wrnt fel 4th deg asslt, US marshall hold, fel drugs 

Sunday, May 1

N/A

Monday, May 2 

Tyson Nickaboine, 39, doc wrnt, fel rev of stay

Emily Premo, 41, MLC wrnt misd disord cond

Derek Smith, 40, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drug s, fel financial fraud

Austin Vail, 19, Fel 2nd deg asslt, fel kidnap, fel terr threats, gm interfere 911, misd dom asslt

Keith Boswell, 36, MLC wrnt fel (pv) no contact order

Tuesday, May 3

Jared Hanson, 40, misd dom asslt

Jonah Anderson, 52, gm danco

Zachery Bekampis, 42, gm dwi

Jesse Gagle, 25, misd 4th deg dwi x2, misd dwi

Johanna Franzen, 39, gm crim veh op x3, misd dar, misd unins driver

Travis Weyaus, 35, MLC wrnt fel kidnap x2, fel 1st deg rob, fel 1st deg burg x3, fel 2nd deg asslt, fel false imprison

Wednesday, May 4

Steven Neumann, 51, MLC wrnt fel 1st deg arson, fel 2nd deg arson, fel obst leg pro 

Kelsie Peterson, 35, gm no poi, misd mv reg, misd dar

Tyler Wind, 38, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss

Thursday, May 5

Anna-Marie Bell, 44, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd dac, misd carry poi, misd theft 

Derrick Demps, 34, MLC wrnt x2, fel p.v. 5th deg drug poss, 5th deg drug poss

Davis Johnson, 22, fel rec stolen prop

Samatha Mitchell, 24, MLC wrnt x7, fel 5th deg drug poss x6, misd dwi, gm no poi, misd dar x2, misd exp reg, misd poi, misd poss need

Tovah Monson, 34, MLC wrnt gm p.v. harass

Melissa Nickaboine, 25, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss

William Potter, 41, MLC wrnt x3, fel 5th deg drug poss, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd trespass

Cheyne Reece, 26, gm carry pistol

