Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Friday, April 29
Jordan Anderson, 27, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drug poss, fel 2nd deg drug poss
Michael Johnson, 51, fel 1st deg cont sub, fel 4th deg asslt, gm obst
Joseph Orazem, 43, MLC wrnt x2, (pv) fel 5th deg drugs, misd contempt of court
Saturday, April 30
Daniel Cheney, 41, MLC wrnt fel flee in mv, gm dac-ips, misd reckless driving
Kristie Eagle, 39, MLC wrnt gm dac, gm dwi
Codey Stone, 34, MLC wrnt fel 4th deg asslt, US marshall hold, fel drugs
Sunday, May 1
N/A
Monday, May 2
Tyson Nickaboine, 39, doc wrnt, fel rev of stay
Emily Premo, 41, MLC wrnt misd disord cond
Derek Smith, 40, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drug s, fel financial fraud
Austin Vail, 19, Fel 2nd deg asslt, fel kidnap, fel terr threats, gm interfere 911, misd dom asslt
Keith Boswell, 36, MLC wrnt fel (pv) no contact order
Tuesday, May 3
Jared Hanson, 40, misd dom asslt
Jonah Anderson, 52, gm danco
Zachery Bekampis, 42, gm dwi
Jesse Gagle, 25, misd 4th deg dwi x2, misd dwi
Johanna Franzen, 39, gm crim veh op x3, misd dar, misd unins driver
Travis Weyaus, 35, MLC wrnt fel kidnap x2, fel 1st deg rob, fel 1st deg burg x3, fel 2nd deg asslt, fel false imprison
Wednesday, May 4
Steven Neumann, 51, MLC wrnt fel 1st deg arson, fel 2nd deg arson, fel obst leg pro
Kelsie Peterson, 35, gm no poi, misd mv reg, misd dar
Tyler Wind, 38, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss
Thursday, May 5
Anna-Marie Bell, 44, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd dac, misd carry poi, misd theft
Derrick Demps, 34, MLC wrnt x2, fel p.v. 5th deg drug poss, 5th deg drug poss
Davis Johnson, 22, fel rec stolen prop
Samatha Mitchell, 24, MLC wrnt x7, fel 5th deg drug poss x6, misd dwi, gm no poi, misd dar x2, misd exp reg, misd poi, misd poss need
Tovah Monson, 34, MLC wrnt gm p.v. harass
Melissa Nickaboine, 25, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss
William Potter, 41, MLC wrnt x3, fel 5th deg drug poss, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd trespass
Cheyne Reece, 26, gm carry pistol
