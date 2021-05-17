Sheriff’s Report
Friday, April 30
Suspicious activity - 120th St Milaca, 1:57 am
Suspicious activity - Beaver Bend, Garrison, 3:47 am
Animal complaint - Hwy 169, Onamia, 11:13 am - dispatch entry, loose dog.
Juvenile complaint - 357th St, Onamia, 3:18 pm
Drugs - 3rd St, Milaca, 6:29 pm - booking for FBI/Mnpls, fel dist cont subs.
Drugs - 3rd St, Milaca, 7:05 pm - MLC commit pv fel 5th deg drug poss.
Medical - 40th Ave, Isle , 10:02 pm - dispatch entry, one not breathing.
Saturday, May 1
Assault - 400th St, Isle, 6:47 am - dispatch entry, assault.
Drugs - Turkey Turn, Garrison, 8:04 am
Garbage dumping - Golf Cir, Garrison, 10:09 am
Garbage dumping - 140th St, Milaca, 11:58 am - dispatch entry, garbage dumping/neighbor dispute.
Suspicious activity - Shakopee Lk Rd, Onamia, 6:30 pm - dispatch entry, suspicious female party.
Accident - Milaca, 10:34 pm - dispatch entry, single vehicle rollover.
Sunday, May 2
Suspicious activity - Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:40 am - dispatch entry, suspicious people on property rummaging through barn.
Domestic - Twilight Rd, Onamia, 9:06 am
Missing juvenile - 130th Ave, Onamia, 12:36 pm - dispatch entry, missing juvenile
Burglary - Westward Ho, Garrison, 2:13 pm - dispatch entry, burglary.
Theft - Hwy 169, Onamia, 5:36 pm - dispatch entry, theft of cell phone.
Monday, May 3
Domestic violence court - Nay Ah Shing Dr, Onamia, 1:07 pm - dispatch entry, DVC violation.
Civil issue - Hwy 169, Onamia, 4:23 pm
Medical - 180th St., Milaca, 2:24 am - dispatch entry, possible overdose.
Tuesday, May 4
Jail incident - 3rd St, Milaca, 2:21 pm - placed on high-risk watch due to self harm.
Drugs - 6th Ave, Milaca, 9:38 pm - MLC warrant, fel 5th deg drugs, body only.
Wednesday, May 5
Animal - 105th Ave, Milaca, 12:46 am - dispatch entry, barking dog for over 3 hrs.
Accident - Hwy 27, Onamia, 8:12 am - dispatch entry, squad vs. deer.
Animal - 85th Ave, Milaca, 9:40 am - dispatch entry, dog killed chickens.
Animal - Milaca, 3:42 pm - dispatch entry, loose horses.
Thursday, May 6
Drugs - 3rd St, Milaca, 3:07 am - dispatch entry, found drugs.
Fire - Isle, 4:32 am - dispatch entry, grass fire.
Garbage dumping - Cedar Rd, Milaca, 5:06 pm - dispatch entry, garbage dumping complaint.
Jail Roster
Friday, April 30
Monster, Timothy, 44, MLC commit, Fel PV 5th deg drug poss
Otis, Cary, 63, FBI warrant, Fel drug dist
Pacheco, Lewis, 33, MLC warrant, Fel poss firearm
Saturday, May 1
Sund, Ryan, 25, MLC warrant, Fel rec stol prop, GM 5th deg drug poss, GM 5th deg drug poss, PM small amt of marj
Sunday, May 2
Bilbro, Melvin, 40, Fel dom asslt, Misd false name
Waylon, Boyd, 29, MLC warrant, Fel 5th deg drugs, Misd false name, Misd theft
Cash, Jeremy, 43, MLC warrant, Fel MV theft
Monday, May 3
Bugg, Marcus, 38, Fleeing a police officer, Fel 5th deg drugs
Meleen, Troy, 53, MLC warrant, Fel terr threats, GM obstr leg proc, GM DWI x2
Miller, Jessica, 32, MLC warrant, Fel 3rd deg murder, Fel 5th deg drug poss, Fel aiding offender, Misd obst leg proc, misd viol OFP, GM child endangerment, Fel theft, Fel dep custody
Moe, Ricky, 38, MLC warrant, 5th deg drugs, DANCO viol, Misd giving false name, Fel theft, Fel 1st deg CDTP
Nayquonabe, Aaron, 23, MLC warraant, Fel 3rd deg asslt
Sam, Dallas, 32, MLC warrant, Fel kidnap, Fel 1st deg wit tamp x2, Fel 2nd deg asslt, Fel theft, GM CVO x2, Fel theft, Fel kidnap x2, Fel 1st deg agg robb, Fel 2nd asslt x2, GM 5th deg asslt, Fel 1st deg wit tamp x2, Fel 2nd deg asslt, GM 5th deg asslt, Misd CDTP
Nayquonabe, Aaron, 23, MLC warrant, Fel 3rd deg asslt
Weous, Cameron, 29, MLC warrant, Fel 5th deg drug poss
Benjamin, Lorelei, 46, Fel 5th deg drug poss x2, GM DAC-IPS
Tuesday, May 4
Jaeckels, Kenneth, 19, Sentencing
Leecy, Deandrea, 28, MLC warrant, Fel 5th deg drugs
Wind, Tyler, 36, MLC warrant, GM 5th deg drugs
Lewis, Chadwick, age, Fel terr threats, GM obst w/force, misd dom asslt, Misd mistreat animals
Wittner, Randy, 51, GM 3rd deg DWI
Wednesday, May 5
Basham, Elijah, 34, Felony viol.
Matteson, Austin, 27, Fel viol NCO, Fel fleeing in motor vehicle, Fel 5th deg drugs poss
Von Ruden, Stephen, 32, MLC warrant, Fel 5th deg drug poss, Fel theft
Cunningham, Cody, 26, GM dom asslt
Thompson, Darren, 45, Misd dom asslt
Thursday, May 6
Felming, Ami, 29, Fel 1st deg drugs sales
Foote, Beth, 35, Fel 1st deg burg, Fel 5th deg drug poss, PM poss needles
Giles, Christopher, 27, Fel 3rd deg drug sales
Smith, Rodney, 59, MLC warrant, Fel rec stol prop, GM DAC-IPS Wojcik, Rodney, 44, Fel viol DANCO, MLC warrant, Dom asslt x3
Kegg-Nickaboine, Jerri, 28, MLC warrant, Fel 5th deg drugs, GM 5th deg drugs, Fel theft mot veh, GM fin card fraud
Nickaboine, Maureen, 61, MLC warrant, Fel 5th deg drugs
