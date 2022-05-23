Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Friday, May 6
N.A.
Saturday, May 7
Jason Barton, 48, MLC wrnt fel (pv) 5th deg drugs
Neal Porter, 31, fel poss ammo, fel dom asslt, gm dom asslt, misd 5th deg asslt
Ryan Stewart, 38, fel harassment
Sunday, May 8
Bradely Knoblauch, 57, gm dac, misd no proof of ins, pm no dl in poss
Heather Nelson, 51, fel 5th deg drugs x2, gm no proof, misd dar, Benton Co wrnt fel 1st deg drugs
Monday, May 9
Deon Fineday, 23, MLC wrnt fel hro viol
Jessica Forschen, 23, MLC wrnt fel 2nd deg burg, gm theft
Brittany Fredrickson, 22, misd dom asslt
Jonathan Jackson, 23, MLC wrnt fel flee in mv, misd dar, misd mv reg x2
Mark Gropp, 42, MLC wrnt x2, misd contemp of court x2
Tuesday, May 10
Leslie Sam, 38, MLC wrnt x2 gm 5th deg drug poss, gm child neg x2, gm child endang x2
Juanita Lewis-Rojas, 36, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs, misd pham legend drugs
Kenneth Taylor, 19, MLC wrnt x2, misd fleeing a peace officer, misd liquor consump under 21 x2, misd obstr, misd disord, misd fleeing
Wednesday, May 11
Matthew Gorman, 25, misd dom asslt
Anthiny Sengbusch, 31, fel flee in mv, gm dac-ips
David Mathison, 44, MLC wrnt fel rev of stay
Nickolas Petrich, 38, fel theft, fel poss of burg tool, misd drug poss, fel drugs
Angela Vredsenburg, 47, fel theft, fel poss of burg tools, fel drug poss pharma
Thursday, May 12
Mathew Harvey, 39, MLC wrnt fel rec stolen prop
Gregory Johnson, 56, gm dom asslt, gm 5th deg dom asslt
Renee Weyaus, 38, MLC wrnt misd theft
