Sheriff’s Report

Jail Roster

Friday, May 6

N.A.

Saturday, May 7

Jason Barton, 48, MLC wrnt fel (pv) 5th deg drugs

Neal Porter, 31, fel poss ammo, fel dom asslt, gm dom asslt, misd 5th deg asslt

Ryan Stewart, 38, fel harassment

Sunday, May 8

Bradely Knoblauch, 57, gm dac, misd no proof of ins, pm no dl in poss

Heather Nelson, 51, fel 5th deg drugs x2, gm no proof, misd dar, Benton Co wrnt fel 1st deg drugs

 Monday, May 9 

Deon Fineday, 23, MLC wrnt fel hro viol

Jessica Forschen, 23, MLC wrnt fel 2nd deg burg, gm theft

Brittany Fredrickson, 22, misd dom asslt

Jonathan Jackson, 23, MLC wrnt fel flee in mv, misd dar, misd mv reg x2

Mark Gropp, 42, MLC wrnt x2, misd contemp of court x2

 Tuesday, May 10

Leslie Sam, 38, MLC wrnt x2 gm 5th deg drug poss, gm child neg x2, gm child endang x2 

Juanita Lewis-Rojas, 36, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drugs, misd pham legend drugs

Kenneth Taylor, 19, MLC wrnt x2, misd fleeing a peace officer, misd liquor consump under 21 x2, misd obstr, misd disord, misd fleeing

 Wednesday, May 11

Matthew Gorman, 25, misd dom asslt 

Anthiny Sengbusch, 31, fel flee in mv, gm dac-ips

David Mathison, 44, MLC wrnt fel rev of stay

Nickolas Petrich, 38, fel theft, fel poss of burg tool, misd drug poss, fel drugs

Angela Vredsenburg, 47, fel theft, fel poss of burg tools, fel drug poss pharma

Thursday, May 12

Mathew Harvey, 39, MLC wrnt fel rec stolen prop

Gregory Johnson, 56, gm dom asslt, gm 5th deg dom asslt

Renee Weyaus, 38, MLC wrnt misd theft 

