Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Friday, May 13
Jacki Pearson, 49, gm 5th deg drugs, misd drug para, misd small amount of marijuana
Reid Atterbury, 29, MLC wrnt x2, misd fail to pay child support, gm p.v. dwi
Savannah Boyd, 22, fel 4th deg drug poss, gm 5th deg drug poss, fel poss pharma, misd poss para
William Nelson, 35, MLC wrnt gm counterfeiting curr x2
Saturday, May 14
N/A
Sunday, May 15
Bradley Chapin, 36, MLC wrnt x2, misd danco x2
Drew Smith, 25, MLC wrnt x7, fel p.v. 5th deg drug poss x2, fel 3rd deg asslt, fel viol nco x5, fel dom asslt
Teyah Wade, 24, MLC wrnt 2, fel agg robb, fel 3rd deg asslt x2, fel mal pun of child x2, fel child neg x2, misd dom asslt x2.
Noah Wolfe, 37, fel 5th deg drugs
Monday, May 16
Jordan Garbow, 24, MLC wrnt fel 2nd deg csc x5, fel 4th deg csc
Chad Kuehn, 42, MLC wrnt misd p.v. dwi
Dean Pehl, 56, fel flee in mv, gm dwi, dac-ips, misd flee on foot
Damon McComber, 25, MLC wrnt fel theft
Tuesday, May 17
Sharonda Little, 28, gm dwi oper mv under influence, gm dwi-combo any 2 alcohol/controlled substance, gm dwi-operate mv schedule 1 and 2
Logan Swanson, 51, pm drug poss, misd poss 1.4 grams of mj, misd dar, gm 5th deg drugs
Wednesday, May 18
Lester Franzen, 52, MLC wrnt fel p.v. theft
Thursday, May 19
Nathan Volk, 35, MLC wrnt misd fail to pay child supp
Ricky Best, 53, fel dom asslt
Roy Duchene, 58, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss
