Sheriff’s Report

Jail Roster

Friday, May 13

Jacki Pearson, 49, gm 5th deg drugs, misd drug para, misd small amount of marijuana

Reid Atterbury, 29, MLC wrnt x2, misd fail to pay child support, gm p.v. dwi

Savannah Boyd, 22, fel 4th deg drug poss, gm 5th deg drug poss, fel poss pharma, misd poss para

William Nelson, 35, MLC wrnt gm counterfeiting curr x2

  Saturday, May 14

N/A

Sunday, May 15

Bradley Chapin, 36, MLC wrnt x2, misd danco x2

Drew Smith, 25, MLC wrnt x7, fel p.v. 5th deg drug poss x2, fel 3rd deg asslt, fel viol nco x5, fel dom asslt

Teyah Wade, 24, MLC wrnt 2, fel agg robb, fel 3rd deg asslt x2, fel mal pun of child x2, fel child neg x2, misd dom asslt x2.

Noah Wolfe, 37, fel 5th deg drugs

Monday, May 16 

Jordan Garbow, 24, MLC wrnt fel 2nd deg csc x5, fel 4th deg csc  

Chad Kuehn, 42, MLC wrnt misd p.v. dwi

Dean Pehl, 56, fel flee in mv, gm dwi, dac-ips, misd flee on foot

Damon McComber, 25, MLC wrnt fel theft

Tuesday, May 17

Sharonda Little, 28, gm dwi oper mv under influence, gm dwi-combo any 2 alcohol/controlled substance, gm dwi-operate mv schedule 1 and 2

Logan Swanson, 51,  pm drug poss, misd poss 1.4 grams of mj, misd dar, gm 5th deg drugs 

Wednesday, May 18

Lester Franzen, 52, MLC wrnt fel p.v. theft 

Thursday, May 19

Nathan Volk, 35, MLC wrnt misd fail to pay child supp

Ricky Best, 53, fel dom asslt

Roy Duchene, 58, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss 

