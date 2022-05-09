Sheriff’s Report

Friday, April 22

N/A

 Saturday, April 23

Natasha Garbow, 31, fel rec stol prop

James Paulson, 56, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss

Hunter Shingobe, 22, gm danco

Bobbi Wind, 44, misd dis ord cond, fel threats of viol, misd fleeing, misd theft

James Paulson, 56, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss

 Sunday, April 24

Jacob Boyd, 32, MLC wrnt misd dar, gm no proof ins, Crow Wing Co wrnt misd 5th deg asslt.

Osvin Gomez, 20, gm 3rd deg dwi

Nicolle Schmidt, 29, gm proof of ins, misc dar

Monday, April 25 

David Goebel, 18, fel arson

Travis Schneider, 38, gm danco

Cheryl Benjamin, 35, MLC wrnt misd theft, gm 5th deg drugs

Anthony Manning, 40, MLC wrnt misd theft

 Tuesday, April 26

Joseph Nickaboine, 56, 

Dylan Richter, 26, fel 5th deg drugs, misd dar

Isaiah Baity, 39, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss

Dawn Belgarde, 35, MLC wrnt x6, gm 2nd deg dwi, fel 3rd deg asslt, fel terroristic threats, gm 5th deg drug poss, gm dac-ips x4, misd no poi, misd drive rest

James Eberle, 32, gm obst leg pro

Timothy Munro, 63, MLC wrnt misd theft

Ronnie Nash, 43, MLC wrnt fel theft, fel 5th deg drug poss, fel flee in m.v.

Demitre Wind, 29, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drug poss

Wednesday, April 27

Michael Drebenstedt, 38, misd 4th deg dwi

Nicholas Schaar, 27, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt x2

Robert Nickaboine, 23, MLC wrnt x5, fel p.v. 4th deg asslt x2, gm p.v. harras, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd careless driv, misd dar, misd trespass, misd obst leg pro

Brenda Peterson, 56, gm dac-ips

Sam Cody, 29, MLC wrnt x4, fel dom asslt x2, gm cvo x3, misd dar, misd obst leg pro

Logan Whitcomb, 36, MLC wrnt gm p.v. dwi

Eric Winans, 35, MLC wrnt fel p.v. 3rd deg burg

Thursday, April 28

Lisa Rislund, 47, gm 5th deg drugs 

