Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Friday, April 22
N/A
Saturday, April 23
Natasha Garbow, 31, fel rec stol prop
James Paulson, 56, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss
Hunter Shingobe, 22, gm danco
Bobbi Wind, 44, misd dis ord cond, fel threats of viol, misd fleeing, misd theft
Sunday, April 24
Jacob Boyd, 32, MLC wrnt misd dar, gm no proof ins, Crow Wing Co wrnt misd 5th deg asslt.
Osvin Gomez, 20, gm 3rd deg dwi
Nicolle Schmidt, 29, gm proof of ins, misc dar
Monday, April 25
David Goebel, 18, fel arson
Travis Schneider, 38, gm danco
Cheryl Benjamin, 35, MLC wrnt misd theft, gm 5th deg drugs
Anthony Manning, 40, MLC wrnt misd theft
Tuesday, April 26
Joseph Nickaboine, 56,
Dylan Richter, 26, fel 5th deg drugs, misd dar
Isaiah Baity, 39, MLC wrnt fel 5th deg drug poss
Dawn Belgarde, 35, MLC wrnt x6, gm 2nd deg dwi, fel 3rd deg asslt, fel terroristic threats, gm 5th deg drug poss, gm dac-ips x4, misd no poi, misd drive rest
James Eberle, 32, gm obst leg pro
Timothy Munro, 63, MLC wrnt misd theft
Ronnie Nash, 43, MLC wrnt fel theft, fel 5th deg drug poss, fel flee in m.v.
Demitre Wind, 29, MLC wrnt gm 5th deg drug poss
Wednesday, April 27
Michael Drebenstedt, 38, misd 4th deg dwi
Nicholas Schaar, 27, MLC wrnt misd dom asslt x2
Robert Nickaboine, 23, MLC wrnt x5, fel p.v. 4th deg asslt x2, gm p.v. harras, gm 5th deg drug poss, misd careless driv, misd dar, misd trespass, misd obst leg pro
Brenda Peterson, 56, gm dac-ips
Sam Cody, 29, MLC wrnt x4, fel dom asslt x2, gm cvo x3, misd dar, misd obst leg pro
Logan Whitcomb, 36, MLC wrnt gm p.v. dwi
Eric Winans, 35, MLC wrnt fel p.v. 3rd deg burg
Thursday, April 28
Lisa Rislund, 47, gm 5th deg drugs
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered to your email every morning so you don't miss out on updates.
Twitter is social networking service on which users post and interact with messages known as "tweets."
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.