Sheriff’s Report
Friday, June 4
Accident - Onamia - 1:35 a.m. - car vs. deer.
Suspicious activity - 357th St., Onamia - 8:48 p.m. - suspicious vehicle.
Criminal damage to property - 388th St., Onamia - 11:17 p.m. - back window smashed out.
Saturday, June 5
Theft - 250th St., Onamia - 8:25 a.m. - theft/tools.
Jail incident - 3rd St., Milaca - 6:03 p.m. - high risk watch.
Noise complaint - 125th St., Milaca - 10:10 p.m. - fireworks complaint.
Sunday, June 6
Suspicious activity - Hwy. 47, Isle - 4:06 a.m. - suspicious vehicle.
Gas leak - Par Five Dr., Onamia - 11:38 a.m.
Theft - Stevens Rd., Wahkon - 3:35 p.m.
Monday, June 7
Theft - U.S. Hwy. 169, Onamia - 1:56 p.m. - theft of catalytic converter.
Driving complaint - U.S. Hwy. 169, Onamia - 11:18 p.m.
Suspicious activity - 310th St., Onamia - 1:04 p.m.
Tuesday, June 8
Theft - White Fish Rd., Garrison - 9:04 a.m.
Traffic - Stevens Rd., Onamia - 9:11 a.m. - verbal warning distracted driving.
Boat and water - 340th St., Onamia - 4:26 p.m. - hazard in the water.
Suspicious activity - Stevens Rd., Onamia - 7:25 p.m. - abandoned vehicle.
Wednesday, June 9
Suspicious activity - Twilight Rd., Onamia - 8:06 a.m.
Trespass complaint - Velvet Rd., Isle - 10:33 a.m.
Harassment complaint - 480th St., Isle - 11:51 a.m.
Thursday, June 10
Animal complaint - 150th Ave., Milaca - 7:39 a.m. - two black lab puppies.
Remove unwanted - 10th Ave., Isle - 2:11 p.m.
Traffic - Onamia - 8:36 p.m. - traffic/cited for cell use.
Friday, June 11
Burglary - Dunn Ave., Onamia - 6:59 p.m.
Harassment complaint - Onamia - 7:14 p.m.
Suspicious activity - Garrison - 11:04 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
Suspicious activity - Hwy. 169, Onamia - 2:49 a.m. - suspicious slumper.
Gas drive off - Hwy. 47, Isle - 9:48 a.m. AND 3:34 p.m.
Domestic - 220th St., Milaca - 6:56 p.m.
Sunday, June 13
Suspicious activity - Hwy. 169, Onamia - 10:37 p.m.
Driving complaint - ATV’s, dirt bikes and side by side racing - 125th Ave Onamia - 9:09 p.m.
Missing Juvenile - 130 Ave Onamia - 1:17 p.m.
Monday, June 14
Theft - Earle Brown Drive, Garrison - 1:02 p.m.
Medical- remove unwanted - 115th Ave, Onamia - 7:39 p.m.
Medical - Unresponsive but breathing, Whistle Road, Isle - 9:06 p.m.
Tuesday, June 15
Theft - Treasure Cove, Garrison - 2:07 p.m.
Disturbance - U.S. Hwy 169, Onamia - 3:59 p.m.
Driving complaint, Onamia - 3:44 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16
Hang up/suicide party Waywenahbe, Drive, Onamia - 2:10 a.m.
Medical - Eyota Way, Onamia - 7:14 a.m.
Medical - 118th Ave, Onamia - 4:28 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
Theft - 125th Ave, Onamia - 12:38 p.m.
Domestic - Oak Street, Onamia - 3:39 p.m.
Remove unwanted - Bunker Hill, Garrison - 7:35 p.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, June 4
Anna Westbrook, 42, felony 3rd degree drug possession
Juanita Rojas-Lewis, 35, MLC warrant, felony 5th degree drug possession
Saturday, June 5
Joshua Flaxbeard, 31, felony 5th degree drugs, misdemeanor obstruction, felony predatory offender, revocation of stay
Cody Moose, 20, misdemeanor fleeing peace officer, misd. obstruction, misd. DANCO, misd. pharmacy - possess, petty misd. drug possession, fross misd. 5th degree drugs, gross misd. intro of contraband
Preston Smith, 34, felony sentences - revocation of stay
Sunday, June 6
Clayton Boyd, 36, felony 2nd degree assault, gross misdemeanor 4th degree assault/peace officer, misdemeanor 5th degree assault
Michael Dubois, 48, felony domestic assault, violate no contact, felony 1st degree damage to property
Lance Sauder, 34, misdemeanor domestic abuse, violate order for protection, misdemeanor dangerous weapons
Mikayla Schaaf, 45, gross misdemeanor DWI, 2nd degree DWI
Richard West, 57, felony 5th degree drugs
Monday, June 7
John Costanzo, 35, Pine County warranty only - felony possession burglary tools
Jordan Moravec, 20, misdemeanor domestic assault, misdemeanor 5th degree assault, misd disorderly conduct
Levin Nickaboine, 23, gross misdemeanor, 5th degree drug possession, misdemeanor trespass
Tahnisha Sam, 24, MLC warrant, gross misdemeanor 3rd degree criminal damage to property
Tuesday, June 8
Ross Beaulieu, 22, felony 5th degree drug possession, misdemeanor possess paraphernalia
Marlow Davis, 21, gross misdemeanor 3rd degree DWI
Savanah Thompson, 25, gross misdemeanor 3rd degree DWI
Wednesday, June 9
London Harris, 33, gross misdemeanor 3rd degree DWI x3
Kandi Miska, 46, gross misdemeanor 2nd degree DWI, misdemeanor DWI, misdemeanor open bottle
Raymond Adams, 33, hold for Itasca Co., gross misdemeanor drug possession
Randy Darland, 42, hold for Itasca Co., felony crimes against justice
Braxton Evans, 26, hold for Itasca Co., misdemeanor domestic assault
Michael Garske, 44, hold for Itasca Co., felony weapons possession
Justin Martin, 30, MLC warrant, misdemeanor DANCO violation
Victor South, 21, hold for Itasca Co., felony theft
William West, 29, MLC warrant, felony terroristic threats x2
Demitre Wind, 28, MLC warrant, felony 5th degree drug possession
Joseph Zontelli, 41, hold for Itasca Co., felony 3rd degree drug possession
Thursday, June 10
David Heller, 32, misdemeanor domestic abuse, no contact
Roberta Kegg, 39, MLC warrant, felony violate no contact, misdemeanor dangerous weapons, misdemeanor pharmacy-possess/cont
Aaron Krouse, 31, MLC warrant, felony 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, felony 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct
Allen Weyaus, 51, misdemeanor domestic abuse
Friday, June 11
Alayna Ghost, 24, misdemeanor disorderly conduct
Daniel Webeck, 38, misdemeanor disorderly conduct
Brandon Belland, 30, MLC A&D hold, felony violate no contact order
Monica Vanover, 34, MLC warrant, misdemeanor domestic assault
Saturday, June 12
Philip Benjamin, 34, felony 5th degree drugs
Neville Gopie, 60, felony 2nd degree assault, misdemeanor domestic assault
Raymond Kelash, 44, gross misdemeanor motor vehicle registration - intent to escape, misdemeanor no proof of insurance
Sharon Kelash, 39, misdemeanor obstruction, misdemeanor false name, misd. no insurance
Sharonda Little, 28, gross misdemeanor DWI
Tes Sam, 24, MLC warrant, felony mail theft, felony theft, gross misdemeanor financial explo, misdemeanor possession or sale
William West, 29, misdemeanor driving after revocation
Monday, June 14
Cody Guimont, 30, gross misdemeanor DWI x3, petty misdemeanor unregistered vehicle, petty misdemeanor careless driving, petty misd. speed, petty misd. fail to signal
Karissa Kegg, 27, MLC warrant, gross misdemeanor PV DWI refuse to test, gross misdemeanor PV DWI, gross misdemeanor child endangerment x3
Editor’s Note: June 13,15,16 and 17 jail lists will be found in the June 30 edition of the Messenger.
