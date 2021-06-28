Sheriff’s Report

Friday, June 4

Accident - Onamia - 1:35 a.m. - car vs. deer.

Suspicious activity - 357th St., Onamia - 8:48 p.m. - suspicious vehicle.

Criminal damage to property - 388th St., Onamia - 11:17 p.m. - back window smashed out.

Saturday, June 5

Theft - 250th St., Onamia - 8:25 a.m. - theft/tools.

Jail incident - 3rd St., Milaca - 6:03 p.m. - high risk watch.

Noise complaint - 125th St., Milaca - 10:10 p.m. - fireworks complaint.

Sunday, June 6

Suspicious activity - Hwy. 47, Isle - 4:06 a.m. - suspicious vehicle.

Gas leak - Par Five Dr., Onamia - 11:38 a.m.

Theft - Stevens Rd., Wahkon - 3:35 p.m.

Monday, June 7

Theft - U.S. Hwy. 169, Onamia - 1:56 p.m. - theft of catalytic converter.

Driving complaint - U.S. Hwy. 169, Onamia - 11:18 p.m.

Suspicious activity - 310th St., Onamia - 1:04 p.m.

Tuesday, June 8

Theft - White Fish Rd., Garrison - 9:04 a.m.

Traffic - Stevens Rd., Onamia - 9:11 a.m. - verbal warning distracted driving.

Boat and water - 340th St., Onamia - 4:26 p.m. - hazard in the water.

Suspicious activity - Stevens Rd., Onamia - 7:25 p.m. - abandoned vehicle.

Wednesday, June 9

Suspicious activity - Twilight Rd., Onamia - 8:06 a.m.

Trespass complaint - Velvet Rd., Isle - 10:33 a.m.

Harassment complaint - 480th St., Isle - 11:51 a.m.

Thursday, June 10

Animal complaint - 150th Ave., Milaca - 7:39 a.m. - two black lab puppies.

Remove unwanted - 10th Ave., Isle - 2:11 p.m.

Traffic - Onamia - 8:36 p.m. - traffic/cited for cell use.

Friday, June 11

Burglary - Dunn Ave., Onamia - 6:59 p.m.

Harassment complaint - Onamia - 7:14 p.m.

Suspicious activity - Garrison - 11:04 p.m.

Saturday, June 12

Suspicious activity - Hwy. 169, Onamia - 2:49 a.m. - suspicious slumper.

Gas drive off - Hwy. 47, Isle - 9:48 a.m. AND 3:34 p.m.

 Domestic - 220th St., Milaca - 6:56 p.m.

Sunday, June 13

Suspicious activity - Hwy. 169, Onamia - 10:37 p.m.

Driving complaint - ATV’s, dirt bikes and side by side racing - 125th Ave Onamia - 9:09 p.m.

Missing Juvenile - 130 Ave Onamia - 1:17 p.m.

Monday, June 14

Theft - Earle Brown Drive, Garrison - 1:02 p.m.

Medical- remove unwanted - 115th Ave, Onamia - 7:39 p.m.

Medical - Unresponsive but breathing, Whistle Road, Isle - 9:06 p.m.

Tuesday, June 15

Theft - Treasure Cove, Garrison - 2:07 p.m.

Disturbance - U.S. Hwy 169, Onamia - 3:59 p.m.

Driving complaint, Onamia - 3:44 p.m.

Wednesday, June 16

Hang up/suicide party Waywenahbe, Drive, Onamia - 2:10 a.m.

Medical - Eyota Way, Onamia - 7:14 a.m.

Medical - 118th Ave, Onamia - 4:28 p.m.

Thursday, June 17

Theft - 125th Ave, Onamia - 12:38 p.m.

Domestic - Oak Street, Onamia - 3:39 p.m.

Remove unwanted - Bunker Hill, Garrison - 7:35 p.m.

Jail Roster

Friday, June 4

Anna Westbrook, 42, felony 3rd degree drug possession

Juanita Rojas-Lewis, 35, MLC warrant, felony 5th degree drug possession

Saturday, June 5

Joshua Flaxbeard, 31, felony 5th degree drugs, misdemeanor obstruction, felony predatory offender, revocation of stay

Cody Moose, 20, misdemeanor fleeing peace officer, misd. obstruction, misd. DANCO, misd. pharmacy - possess, petty misd. drug possession, fross misd. 5th degree drugs, gross misd. intro of contraband

Preston Smith, 34, felony sentences - revocation of stay

Sunday, June 6

Clayton Boyd, 36, felony 2nd degree assault, gross misdemeanor 4th degree assault/peace officer, misdemeanor 5th degree assault

Michael Dubois, 48, felony domestic assault, violate no contact, felony 1st degree damage to property

Lance Sauder, 34, misdemeanor domestic abuse, violate order for protection, misdemeanor dangerous weapons

Mikayla Schaaf, 45, gross misdemeanor DWI, 2nd degree DWI

Richard West, 57, felony 5th degree drugs

Monday, June 7

John Costanzo, 35, Pine County warranty only - felony possession burglary tools

Jordan Moravec, 20, misdemeanor domestic assault, misdemeanor 5th degree assault, misd disorderly conduct

Levin Nickaboine, 23, gross misdemeanor, 5th degree drug possession, misdemeanor trespass

Tahnisha Sam, 24, MLC warrant, gross misdemeanor 3rd degree criminal damage to property

Tuesday, June 8

Ross Beaulieu, 22, felony 5th degree drug possession, misdemeanor possess paraphernalia

Marlow Davis, 21, gross misdemeanor 3rd degree DWI

Savanah Thompson, 25, gross misdemeanor 3rd degree DWI

Wednesday, June 9

London Harris, 33, gross misdemeanor 3rd degree DWI x3

Kandi Miska, 46, gross misdemeanor 2nd degree DWI, misdemeanor DWI, misdemeanor open bottle

Raymond Adams, 33, hold for Itasca Co., gross misdemeanor drug possession

Randy Darland, 42, hold for Itasca Co., felony crimes against justice

Braxton Evans, 26, hold for Itasca Co., misdemeanor domestic assault

Michael Garske, 44, hold for Itasca Co., felony weapons possession

Justin Martin, 30, MLC warrant, misdemeanor DANCO violation

Victor South, 21, hold for Itasca Co., felony theft

William West, 29, MLC warrant, felony terroristic threats x2

Demitre Wind, 28, MLC warrant, felony 5th degree drug possession

Joseph Zontelli, 41, hold for Itasca Co., felony 3rd degree drug possession

Thursday, June 10

David Heller, 32, misdemeanor domestic abuse, no contact

Roberta Kegg, 39, MLC warrant, felony violate no contact, misdemeanor dangerous weapons, misdemeanor pharmacy-possess/cont

Aaron Krouse, 31, MLC warrant, felony 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, felony 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct

Allen Weyaus, 51, misdemeanor domestic abuse

Friday, June 11

Alayna Ghost, 24, misdemeanor disorderly conduct

Daniel Webeck, 38, misdemeanor disorderly conduct

Brandon Belland, 30, MLC A&D hold, felony violate no contact order

Monica Vanover, 34, MLC warrant, misdemeanor domestic assault

Saturday, June 12

Philip Benjamin, 34, felony 5th degree drugs

Neville Gopie, 60, felony 2nd degree assault, misdemeanor domestic assault

Raymond Kelash, 44, gross misdemeanor motor vehicle registration - intent to escape, misdemeanor no proof of insurance

Sharon Kelash, 39, misdemeanor obstruction, misdemeanor false name, misd. no insurance

Sharonda Little, 28, gross misdemeanor DWI

Tes Sam, 24, MLC warrant, felony mail theft, felony theft, gross misdemeanor financial explo, misdemeanor possession or sale

William West, 29, misdemeanor driving after revocation

 Monday, June 14

Cody Guimont, 30, gross misdemeanor DWI x3, petty misdemeanor unregistered vehicle, petty misdemeanor careless driving, petty misd. speed, petty misd. fail to signal

Karissa Kegg, 27, MLC warrant, gross misdemeanor PV DWI refuse to test, gross misdemeanor PV DWI, gross misdemeanor child endangerment x3

Editor’s Note: June 13,15,16 and 17 jail lists will be found in the June 30 edition of the Messenger.

