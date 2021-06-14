Sheriff’s Report
Friday, May 28
Assault - Vista Road, Isle, 8:31 a.m.
Theft - Hwy. 47, Isle, 10:48 a.m.
Accident - Garrison, 2:27 p.m.
Animal, found dog - 85th Ave., Milaca, 3:56 p.m.
Traffic, wrong way driver - Onamia, 11:36 p.m.
Saturday, May 29
Medical, Intoxication - Captive Lake Rd. Garrison, 12:19 a.m.
Agency assist, Female screaming for help somewhere in the building - Maplewood Ct, Isle, 1:54 a.m.
Accident, rollover - Milaca, 3 a.m.
Remove unwanted - Stevens Road, Onamia, 8:28 a.m.
Medical, fall with injuries - 350th St., Onamia, 5:44 p.m.
Assault - Topack Rd., Isle, 10:57 p.m.
Sunday, May 30
Assault - 462nd St., Isle, 8:37 a.m.
Animal, loose cows - Milaca, 9:03 a.m.
Bear in the park - 11th Ave. Princeton, 12:26 p.m.
Found wallet - 40th Ave., Wahkon, 6:09 p.m.
Threatening text message - Isle St., Isle, 9:32 p.m.
Monday, May 31
Theft - Twilight Road, Onamia, 9:31 a.m.
Disturbance - Main Street, Wahkon, 10:20 p.m.
Threats complaint, medical - 169 & Utopia Rd., Onamia, 10:51 p.m.
Tuesday, June 1
Welfare check - 125th Ave. Onamia, 5:56 a.m.
Found property - Garrison, 10:30 a.m.
Jail incident, high risk watch - Milaca, 3:53 p.m.
Wednesday, June 2
Alarm, duress alarm - Golf Cir., Garrison, 2:14 a.m.
Theft, stolen gas can - Twilight Rd., Onamia, 12:07 p.m.
Accident - Onamia, 12:28 p.m.
Accident, hit and run - 85th Ave. Onamia, 10:30 p.m.
Welfare check - 476th St. Garrison, 11:37 p.m.
Thursday, June 3
Suspicious vehicle - Hwy 169, Onamia, 1:08 a.m.
Domestic - Kathio Street, Onamia, 1:19 a.m.
Animal, loose cow - 140 St. Milaca, 5:41 a.m.
Elderly male is lost - Hwy 23, Foreston, 9:01 p.m.
Agency assist, disturbance at Man Cave - Hwy 27, Hillman, 2:11 a.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, May 28
James, David, 47, Fel predatory offender, Fel revocation of stay, Gross misd 5th deg drugs, Misd pharmacy poss.
Neely, Kolton, 23, MLC warrant, Fel 3rd deg drugs, Misd theft.
Sam, Jayson, 30, MLC warrant Fel 1st deg prevent test, Fel 1st deg injure retail, Fel 2nd deg asslt, Fel 3rd deg subst harm, Fel 5th deg drug, Misd flee a peace officer.
Saturday, May 29
Browner, Di’awnee, 23, MLC warrant fel 2nd deg burg, fel theft
Jahn, Brandon, 25, Fel 5th deg drugs, Misd drug poss, Misd traffic-driving after rev
Pendegayosh, Chad, 45, MLC warrant, Fel 5th deg drugs, Fel 5th deg drugs, Fel 3rd deg burg.
Palmer, Anthony, 76, Fel 2nd deg asslt, Misd 5th deg asslt, Misd disorderly conduct.
Sunday, May 30
Andrews, Ceselina, 31, Misd dom asslt
Fraddette, Gregory, 54, Misd dom abuse
Nayquonabe, Victor, 35, Doc warrant Fel rev of stay
Rogotzke, Michael, 55, MLC warrant Misd disorderly conduct.
Sampson, Ronald, 48, Fel 2nd deg asslt.
Monday, May 31
Benjamin, Sebastian, 23, MLC warrant Fel 5th deg drugs, misd traffic
Sam, Karen, 21, Fel DOC warrant rev of stay.
Washington, Leilana, 18, Misd dom asslt, Misd 5th deg asslt.
Tuesday, June 1
Anderson, Jeffrey, 37, Fel 5th deg drugs, Misd driv after rev, Misd Unin veh, Misd unlawful use
Eagle, Kristie, 38, PV GM DWI, PV misd drugs.
Jellum, Shawntel, 23, GM drugs, Misd trespass, GM escape from cust.
Anoka, Cass, 30, Misd theft, Misd trespass, Misd poss/sale of counterfeit checks, Misd pharmacy.
McGrath, Sarah, 39, Misd dom asslt.
Nickaboine, Jo, 33, PV Misd drugs.
Paulson, James, 56, Fel 5th deg drugs.
Sam, Dallas, 32, Fel theft.
Zabloski, Jamie, 29, GM obstruct, Misd trespass, Misd flee a peace officer.
Wednesday, June 2
Cindrich-Casillas, Elijah, 20, MLC warrant misd theft
Nickaboine, Randall, 25, MLC warrant Fel 1st deg CDTP.
Wayaus, Anthony, 33, GM 5th deg drug poss.
Thursday, June 3
Anderson, Jeffery, 55, MLC warrant 5th deg drugs
Boyd, Damien, 26, MLC warrant Fel 5th deg drugs.
Cleveland, Carlton, 19, Flee police, DAR reckless friv, obstructing justice.
Hampton, Bryan, 34, 1st deg drugs, 1st deg drug sales.
Mroz, Justin, 39, MLC warrant Fel 5th deg drugs, Misd theft.
Nadeau, Cory, 35, GM 5th deg drugs.
Zabloski, Jamie, 29, Trespass.
