Domestic violence court, Pine St., Oamia, 2:53 p.m.
Burglary, Hwy 169, Onamia, 5:45 p.m.
Medical, Stevens Rd, Onamia, 11:10 p.m.
Jail Roster
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Eagle, Joseph Duane, 43, F – Domestic abuse – violate order for protection; F – Criminal sexual conduct – second degree – contac; F – criminal sexual conduct – second degree – contac; F – Drugs – fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4; G – Traffic – DL – Driving after cancellation – inimica; F – Drugs fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4 – G – Traffic – DL – Driving after cancellation - inimica
Thursday, Aug. 25
Beaulieu, Brittany Ann, 33, F – Burglary – second degree – dwelling; M – Theft – take/use/transfer movable prop – no conse; F – Drugs – third degree – possess 10 grams or more; F – Drugs – fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4; M – Pharmacy – possess/control/manufacture/seel/f; M – Trespass – return to property within one year
Monday, Aug. 29
Motl, Michael Allen, 34, M – Contempt of court – constructive – disobedien
Smith, Travis Lee, 43, F – Receiving stolen property
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
