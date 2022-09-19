Sheriff’s Report
Friday, Sept. 2
Suspicious activity, Elm St, Onamia, 6:26 a.m.
Remove unwanted, 350th St, Onamia, 9:54 a.m.
Medical, Eyota Way, Onamia, 10:35 a.m.
Assault, 130th Ave, Onamia, 8:14 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 3
Agency assist, Wahbegwon Drive, Isle, 1:42 a.m.
911 hang up, Elm St, Onamia, 9:20 a.m.
Welfare check, Eagle Flight Rd, Garrison, 12:10 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Tee Time, Garrison, 8:51 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 4
Domestic violence court, Pine St, Onamia, 7:31 a.m.
Agency assist, Scenic Drive, Isle, 9:54 a.m.
Found dog, Oak St, Onamia, 12:59 p.m.
Firearms complaint, 100th Ave, Onamia, 3:17 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 5
Fire alarm, Whistle Rd, Isle, 2:34 a.m.
Medical, Ojibwe Dr. Onamia, 3:47 a.m.
Domestic assault, Earle Brown Dr. Garrison, 5:22 a.m.
Suicidal party, Kathio Starte Park, Onamia, 1:41 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Alarm, Roosevelt Rd, Onamia, 1:23 a.m.
Suspicious activity, Elm St. Onamia, 2:31 a.m.
Search warrant, Partridge Pass, Garrison, 12:21 p.m.
Danco violation, Partridge Pass, Garrison, 3:21 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Alarm, Lucretia Lane, Isle, 12:48 a.m.
Suspicious person, Hwy 169, Onamia, 6:14 a.m.
Thursday, Sept. 8
Medical, Partridge Pass, Garrison, 10:42 a.m.
Alarm, Twilight Rd. Onamia, 12:18 p.m.
Alarm, Cove Drive, Onamia, 3:03 p.m.
Suspicious activity, Partridge Pass, Garrison, 5:31 p.m.
Jail Roster
Sunday, Sept. 11
Vanderpas, Andrew Philip, 34, M – Fleeing a peace officer by a means other than; F – Drugs – fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4
Saturday, Sept. 10
Alvarez-Salgado, Andres Kevin, 20, F – Drugs – fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4; M – Assault – fifth deg – inflict or attempt bodily har; M – Give peace officer false name/birthdate/ID ca
Anderson, Roland Lee, 62, G – Drugs – fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4; F – Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under I; G – Traffic – DL – driving after cancellation – inimica
Ballantine, Jonathan Glen, 40, M – Disorderly conduct; M – Domestic assault
Nadeau, Cory James, 36, M – Domestic assault – misdemeanor; F – Domestic assault by strangulation; G – Emergency telephone calls/communications – in; F – Threats of violence – cause or attempt cause
Nickaboine, Miranda Marie, 31, F – Drugs – fifth degree controlled substance – sal; F – violate no contact order – within 10 yrs of x2; F – Violate no contact order – within 10 years - firs
Friday, Sept. 9
Browner, Di’awnee Dawn, 24, F – Financial transaction card fraud – use – no conse
Krieger, Dustin Dakota, 29, F – Drugs – fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4 x2; M – Traffic – DWI – operate motor vehicle under i
Sam, Joslyn Rae, 31, F – Financial transaction card fraude – use – no conse; F – Drugs – fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4 x3
Thursday, Sept. 8
Adams, Paul Michael, 40, G – Traffice – DL – driving after cancellation – inimica; G – Traffic – DL – driving after cancellation – inimica
Harris, Carlton Junior, 41, F – Simple robbery
Sam, Lesley Renee, 38, G – Neglect of a child – likely subst. harm physica x2; G – Endanger child – situation could cause harm or x2; G – Drugs – fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4
Wednesday, Sept. 7
Anderson, Jordan James, 27, F – Drugs – fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4; F – Drugs – second degree – possess 6 grams or more
Ballinger, Christine Gabrielle, 27, M – Traffic Regulation – driver must carry proof; M – Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocat
Tuesday, Sept. 6
Mitchell, Nicholas James, 36, F – Sentences – revocation of stay or initiate pr
Ringaman, Jesse David, 50, F – Harassment – second or subsequent violation I; G – Domestic abuse no contact order – violate no x3; F – Stalking – engages in stalking
Shaw, Chelsea Ann, 30, F – PV – Drugs – fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4; G – Traffic – DWI – refuse to submit to chemical; M – Pharmacy – possess/control/manufacture/sell/f; G – PV – driving while impaired
