Sheriff’s Report
Friday, September 10
Male party walking sb in the nb lane - Onamia, 3:04 am
Assault, 75th Ave, Wahkon, 3:50 pm
Suicidal party, Hwy 169, Onamia, 5:19 pm
Car vs deer, Onamia, 7:51 pm
Child abuse, Hwy 169, Onamia, 9:19 pm
Saturday, September 11
Loud party complaint, Grove St, Wahkon, 2:57 am
Burglary, Stevens Rd, Onamia, 9:42 am
Suspicious vehicle, Hwy 169, Onamia, 9:15 pm
Traffic stop with warrant/arrest, Shakopee Lake Rd, Onamia, 9:45 pm
Sunday, September 12
Suspicious activity, Whakon, 11:46 am
Suspicious activity, Garrison, 2:32 pm
Juvenile complaint, 130th, Ave Onamia, 8:31 pm
Assault, Elm St, Onamia, 9:26 pm
Monday, September 13
Criminal damage to property, Stevens Rd, Onamia, 9:05 am
Agency assist, Woodland Rd, Onamia, 11:05 am
Field swamp fire, 30th Ave, Isle, 11:15 am
Theft, 30th Ave, Isle, 4:25 pm
Tuesday, September 14
Remove unwanted, Pine St, Onamia, 12:35 am
Juvenile runner, 115th Ave Onamia, 5:58 pm
Juvenile runner, suspicious vehicle, Garrison, 6:06 pm
Traffic, Onamia, 8:51 pm
Wednesday, September 15
Medical - fall, Hwy 169, Onamia, 6:47 am
Medical, Wahkon, 11:43 am
Death investigation, Ringneck Roost, Garrison, 12:12 pm
Threats complaint, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 5:44 pm
Thursday, September 16
Difficulty breathing/allegic reaction, Union Rd, Isle, 12:03 am
Criminal sexual conduct, 115th Ave, Onamia, 2:41 pm
Clear debris from highway, Onamia, 7:16 pm
Fight in progress, 85th Ave, Onamia, 9:20 pm
Jail Roster
Friday, September 10
Myra Anderson, 41, MLC WRNT, Fel 5th deg drugs, GM DWI, GM DWI .08 within 2 hrs
Clinton Schroeder, 48, Fel DANCO
Saturday, September 11
Ryan Smith, 46, MLC WRNT x3, Fel escape cust, fel dom abuse, fel, escape cusd, drugs 5th deg
Jerri Keeg-Nickaboine, 28, MLC WRNT x5, 5th deg drugs, theft/MV no con, card fraud no con, MISD trespass, MIS trespass, drugs 5th DEG
Sunday, September 12
Kailie Malatare - Wallaheeame, 21, MLC WRNT, Crim veh op x2
Robert Horacek, 42, GM DWI x3
Lester Franzen, 51, Fel theft - no cons MISD trespass
Monday, September 13
Tammy Longstreet, 52, MLC WRNT
Danielle Kegg, 29, MLC WRNT fel theft
Jamia Zabloski, 29, GM drugs 5th deg, MISD pharm, MISD trespass
David Feltman, 38, Fel dom abuse no con violation
Shannon Day, 34, MLC WRNT, GM asslt 4th deg, GM obst leg proc, MIS DWI
Tuesday, September 14
Gabriel Chips, 25, MISD HRO viol
Gordon Stanford, 37, MLC WRNT fel flee, GM DWI refuse, GM DWI, MIS inter w/peace off
Eric Sablan-Alger, 20, MISD danco, MISD obstruction
David Kangas, 34, MLC WRNT x2 false name to PO, fel 3rd deg CSC
Larissa Weyaus, 28, MLC WRNT fel dom asslt
Timothy Johnson, 44, MLC WRNT fel 5th deg drug poss
Wednesday, September 15
Shawntel Jellum, 23, MLC WRNT esc from cust
Jerry mickler, 49, Misd flee on foot, Misd obst leg proc
Thursday, September 16
Garrett Affeldt, 58, Fel DANCO, GM 5th deg drug poss
Vintria Gunn, 20, Fel Dam to prop, GM asslt 4th deg, GM obst lef proc, Fel drugs 5th deg, Mids dang weap
Ronald Brown, 51, GM DWI
Theodore Davis, 47, Misd dom asslt
Phillip Harrington, Sr., 49, GM 5th deg drugs
David Wilson, 49, MLC warrnt, GM 5th deg drugs, uninsr veh, Misd driv aft susp, PM drug poss
