Friday, September 10

Male party walking sb in the nb lane - Onamia, 3:04 am

Assault, 75th Ave, Wahkon, 3:50 pm

Suicidal party, Hwy 169, Onamia, 5:19 pm

Car vs deer, Onamia, 7:51 pm

Child abuse, Hwy 169, Onamia, 9:19 pm

Saturday, September 11

Loud party complaint, Grove St, Wahkon, 2:57 am

Burglary, Stevens Rd, Onamia, 9:42 am

Suspicious vehicle, Hwy 169, Onamia, 9:15 pm

Traffic stop with warrant/arrest, Shakopee Lake Rd, Onamia, 9:45 pm

Sunday, September 12

Suspicious activity, Whakon, 11:46 am

Suspicious activity, Garrison, 2:32 pm

Juvenile complaint, 130th, Ave Onamia, 8:31 pm

Assault, Elm St, Onamia, 9:26 pm

Monday, September 13

Criminal damage to property, Stevens Rd, Onamia, 9:05 am

Agency assist, Woodland Rd, Onamia, 11:05 am

Field swamp fire, 30th Ave, Isle, 11:15 am

Theft, 30th Ave, Isle, 4:25 pm

Tuesday, September 14

Remove unwanted, Pine St, Onamia, 12:35 am

Juvenile runner, 115th Ave Onamia, 5:58 pm

Juvenile runner, suspicious vehicle, Garrison, 6:06 pm

Traffic, Onamia, 8:51 pm

Wednesday, September 15

Medical - fall, Hwy 169, Onamia, 6:47 am

Medical, Wahkon, 11:43 am

Death investigation, Ringneck Roost, Garrison, 12:12 pm

Threats complaint, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 5:44 pm

Thursday, September 16

Difficulty breathing/allegic reaction, Union Rd, Isle, 12:03 am

Criminal sexual conduct, 115th Ave, Onamia, 2:41 pm

Clear debris from highway, Onamia, 7:16 pm

Fight in progress, 85th Ave, Onamia, 9:20 pm

Friday, September 10

Myra Anderson, 41, MLC WRNT, Fel 5th deg drugs, GM DWI, GM DWI .08 within 2 hrs

Clinton Schroeder, 48, Fel DANCO

Saturday, September 11

Ryan Smith, 46, MLC WRNT x3, Fel escape cust, fel dom abuse, fel, escape cusd, drugs 5th deg

Jerri Keeg-Nickaboine, 28, MLC WRNT x5, 5th deg drugs, theft/MV no con, card fraud no con, MISD trespass, MIS trespass, drugs 5th DEG 

Sunday, September 12

Kailie Malatare - Wallaheeame, 21, MLC WRNT, Crim veh op x2

Robert Horacek, 42, GM DWI x3

Lester Franzen, 51, Fel theft - no cons MISD trespass

Monday, September 13

Tammy Longstreet, 52, MLC WRNT

Danielle Kegg, 29, MLC WRNT fel theft

Jamia Zabloski, 29, GM drugs 5th deg, MISD pharm, MISD trespass

David Feltman, 38, Fel dom abuse no con violation

Shannon Day, 34, MLC WRNT, GM asslt 4th deg, GM obst leg proc, MIS DWI

Tuesday, September 14

Gabriel Chips, 25, MISD HRO viol

Gordon Stanford, 37, MLC WRNT fel flee, GM DWI refuse, GM DWI, MIS inter w/peace off

Eric Sablan-Alger, 20, MISD danco, MISD obstruction

David Kangas, 34, MLC WRNT x2 false name to PO, fel 3rd deg CSC

Larissa Weyaus, 28, MLC WRNT fel dom asslt

Timothy Johnson, 44, MLC WRNT fel 5th deg drug poss

Wednesday, September 15

Shawntel Jellum, 23, MLC WRNT esc from cust

Jerry mickler, 49, Misd flee on foot, Misd obst leg proc

Thursday, September 16

Garrett Affeldt, 58, Fel DANCO, GM 5th deg drug poss

Vintria Gunn, 20, Fel Dam to prop, GM asslt 4th deg, GM obst lef proc, Fel drugs 5th deg, Mids dang weap

Ronald Brown, 51, GM DWI

Theodore Davis, 47, Misd dom asslt

Phillip Harrington, Sr., 49, GM 5th deg drugs

David Wilson, 49, MLC warrnt, GM 5th deg drugs, uninsr veh, Misd driv aft susp, PM drug poss

