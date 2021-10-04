Sheriff’s Report
Friday, September 17
Suspicious vehicle, Hwy 169, Onamia, 8:41 am
Dog fight, 55th Ave Wahkon, 9:58 pm
Theft - catalytic converter, Hwy 27, Onamia, 4:26 pm
Shed on fire, 22nd Ave, Isle, 9:59 pm
Saturday, September 18
Remove unwanted, Anderson Lake Dr, Isle, 2:35 pm
Medical overdose, Southport Dr, Garrison, 4:15 am
Civil issue, Whislte Rd, Isle, 7:08 am
Sounds of gun shots, Hwy 27, Wahkon, 4:23 pm
Sunday, September 19
Theft of generator, Captive Lake Rd, Garrison, 8:25 am
Motorcycle vs car, Garrison, 2:45 pm
Hunting accident, Isle, 5:33 pm
Assault, 330th St, Onamia, 11:00 pm
Monday, September 20
Suspicious activity, Hwy 169, 1:00 am
Disturbance, Elm St, Onamia, 1:14 am
Stop sign/speed, Isle, 8:29 am
Public assist, Isle, 10:00 pm
Tuesday, September 21
Accident, Onamia, 6:03 am
Domestic, High Dr, Garrison, 8:20 am
Female broken ribs, Hwy 169, Onamia, 8:48 am
Suspicious vehicle, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 10:33 pm
Wednesday, September 22
Search warrant, Eyota Way, Onamia, 8:46 am
Suspicious activity, Hwy 47, Isle, 12:34 pm
Domestic, 320th St, Onamia, 5:56 pm
Disturbance, Swing away, Garrison, 7:32 pm
Thursday, September 23
Disturbance, 360th St, Onamia, 7:50 am
Vehicle vs bulldozer, Onamia, 8:40 am
Theft, 100th St, Onamia, 10:56 am
Juvinule runner, Eagle Flight, Garrison, 11:38 pm
Jail Roster
Friday, September 17
Thomas Brumbeater, 53, MLC wrnt x2, fel 5th deg drug poss, GM DAC-IPS
Roland Anderson, 61, GM DAC-IPS
Dawn Shingobe, 61, MLC
wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss
Dwight Steele, 41, MLC wrnt x2, fel card fraud, fel flee in MV, fel 4th deg asslt, GM DAC-IPS
Saturday, September 18
Kevin Shingobe, 21, MLC wrnt x3, fel 5th drug poss
x3
Michael Ericson, 55, GM unins veh, MISD false info, MISD driving after susp, MISD drugs
Lacey Garbow, 30, GM unins veg, MISD driving after revo
Sunday, September 19
Jennifer Jenson, 43, fel 5th deg drug poss, PMISD drug poss, MISD pharm poss/cont
Brandon Lehmn, 38, MLC wrnt GM driving after revo
Chad Rogers, 40, MLC wrnt GM 5th deg drugs
Monday, September 20
Nora Berkholz, 22, MLC wrnt, GM 5th deg drug poss, MISD DWI
Ethan Benson, 20, MISD dom asslt
Cameron Harrington, 20, MLC wrnt, fel dom asslt, MISD underage consump
James Searles, 68, GM 4th deg asslt x2, GM obst leg pro
Ray Sowell, 33, fel dom asslt, GM int w/911
Theodore Davis, 47 MISD danco vio
Jeromy Kyostia, 40, MLC wrnt, fel 5th drug poss
Sheila Wakanabo, 43, MLC wrnt, MISD DWI
Chastity Burnette, 47, MLC wrnt
Tuesday, September 21
Gerald Elling, 25, MLC wrnt, PV DWI 4th deg
John Mason, 33, MLC wrnt, GM drugs 5th deg, MISD drugs poss over 1.4 grams
Marcell Estes, 33, fel poss pistol, fel drugs 5th deg
Levi Anderson, 19, GM DWI 2nd deg, GM DWI op veh, MISD proof of ins, PM drug poss
Danielle George, 38, MLC wrnt x2, MISD theft less than $500 x2
Wednesday, September 22
Troy Johnson, 51, GM 5th deg drug poss, MISD no POI, PM poss para
Brandon Obermoeller, 51, MLC wrnt, fel P.V. 2nd deg burglary
Sam Jayson, 30, fel 1st deg drug poss
Keith Bosworth, 36, GM CVO, MISD fail to stop crash
Simone Boyd-Evans, 30, MLC wrnt x3, MISD theft, MISD rec stol prop, MISD poss needles, fel rec stol prop
Sam Randall, 25, MLC wrnt x3, fel 5th deg drug poss x2, MISD dom asslt
Thursday, September 23
Eric Sablan-Alger, 20, MISD danco, viol, MISD theft
Adrian Wade, 44, MLC wrnt x2, MISD theft, MISD trespass, fel 5th deg drug poss
Chelsea Benjamin, 21, fel 5th deg drug poss x2
