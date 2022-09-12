Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Tuesday, Aug. 30
Meyer, Leah Mary, 40, G – Sentences – revocation of stay or initiate pr
Wednesday, Aug. 31
Benjamin, Kirby Renee, 26, F – Drugs fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4; F – Drugs, fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4; F – Theft – take/drive motor vehicle – no owner conse; F – Drugs fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4
Boyd-Evans, Simone Georgette, 25, F – Receiving stolen property; F – Sentences – revocation of stay or initiate pr; F – Identity theft; F – Sentences – revocation of stay or initiate pr; F – Drugs – fifth degree
Thursday, Sept. 1
Brown, Clyde Eldridge, 46, F – Drugs fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4; F – Possess ammo/any firearm – conviction or adju; F – Traffic – DWI – Refuse to submit to chemical
Fineday, Jona Marie, 41, F – Receiving stolen property; M – Theft
Maurstad, Raqel Marie, 21, F – Drugs fifth degree – possess schedule 1,2,3,4; G – Sentences – revocation of stay or initiate pr
Pacheco, Lewis Arthur, 34, F – Felon convicted crime of violence – firearm o
Weiland, Andrew Lee, 42, G – Traffic – DWI – Operate motor vehicle under I; G – Traffic – DWI – third-degree driving while im; G – Traffice – Third-degree driving while im; G – Drugs – fifth degree – sale – marijuana mixture; P – Traffic – speeding – exceed limit 55 mph wher; P – Traffic regulation – failure to drive in sing
September is Suicide Prevention Month Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
