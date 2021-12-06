Sheriff’s Report

Jail Roster

Friday, November 19

Shawn Parriera, 41, fel theft, fel drugs 5th deg, misd dar

Jane Beaulieu, 49, fel rec stol prop, gm DWI x2, misd open bot

Sarah Buschette, 48, fel drugs 2nd deg

Saturday, November 20

Jorel Nayquonabe, 34, gm drugs 5th deg

Brandon Delaittre, 40, GM DWI test refusal or fail

Shaylii Weous, 33, fel cdtp 1st deg, misd asslt

Sunday, November 21

Leland Richey, 40, gm dom asslt, misd dang weap, gm threats of viol

Fred Webster, 52, gm dacips

Monday, November 22

Beth Lindquist, 43, misd flee, gm carry gun in public, fel drugs

Angel Littlewolf, NA, fel drugs x2

Juanita Oothoudt, 43, fel drugs 5th deg

Rodney Smith, 59, fel rec stol prop, gm dacips

Rubin Wind, 35, MLC wrnt x2, fel dom asslt

Tuesday, November 23

Jordan Anderson, 26, MLC wrnt, fel 2nd deg drug poss

Amelia Benjamin, 43, MLC A & D x2, gm 3rd deg cdtp, misd dom asslt

Jilleen Moore, 38, gm 4th deg arson, misd dis cond, misd obst leg pro

Aaron Nayquonabe, 23, MLC wrnt, fel P.V. 3rd deg asslt

Daniel Offerman, 46, MLC wrnt misd P.V. 4th deg DWI, misd no poi

Nikki Potvin, 29, MLC wrnt, fel 3rd deg murder, fel 2nd deg manslaughter x2

Wednesday, November 24

N/A

Thursday, November 25

N/A

