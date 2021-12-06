Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Sheriff’s Report
No report at this time
Jail Roster
Friday, November 19
Shawn Parriera, 41, fel theft, fel drugs 5th deg, misd dar
Jane Beaulieu, 49, fel rec stol prop, gm DWI x2, misd open bot
Sarah Buschette, 48, fel drugs 2nd deg
Saturday, November 20
Jorel Nayquonabe, 34, gm drugs 5th deg
Brandon Delaittre, 40, GM DWI test refusal or fail
Shaylii Weous, 33, fel cdtp 1st deg, misd asslt
Sunday, November 21
Leland Richey, 40, gm dom asslt, misd dang weap, gm threats of viol
Fred Webster, 52, gm dacips
Monday, November 22
Beth Lindquist, 43, misd flee, gm carry gun in public, fel drugs
Angel Littlewolf, NA, fel drugs x2
Juanita Oothoudt, 43, fel drugs 5th deg
Rodney Smith, 59, fel rec stol prop, gm dacips
Rubin Wind, 35, MLC wrnt x2, fel dom asslt
Tuesday, November 23
Jordan Anderson, 26, MLC wrnt, fel 2nd deg drug poss
Amelia Benjamin, 43, MLC A & D x2, gm 3rd deg cdtp, misd dom asslt
Jilleen Moore, 38, gm 4th deg arson, misd dis cond, misd obst leg pro
Aaron Nayquonabe, 23, MLC wrnt, fel P.V. 3rd deg asslt
Daniel Offerman, 46, MLC wrnt misd P.V. 4th deg DWI, misd no poi
Nikki Potvin, 29, MLC wrnt, fel 3rd deg murder, fel 2nd deg manslaughter x2
Wednesday, November 24
N/A
Thursday, November 25
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.