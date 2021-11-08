Sheriff’s Report
Editor’s note: The Mille Lacs Messenger did not receive the sheriff’s report prior to printing deadline.
Jail Roster
Friday, October 22
Randall Nickaboine, 24, MLC wrnt
Branden Fourre, 32, fel P.V. danco viol
Saturday, October 23
Archie Saros, 24, GM danco viol
Ryan Swanson, 43, misd asslt 5th deg, misd disord cond
Sunday, October 24
N/A
Monday, October 25
Elesie Lang, 27, GM DWI 2nd deg x2, GM DWI
Mitchell Hallmon, 35, MLC wrnt, fel drugs 1st deg sale, drugs 1st deg poss
Shannon Nance, 51, MLC wrnt
Tuesday, October 26
Bradley Weyaus, 20, misd das, misd poi, MLC wrnt misd poss needles
Michael Sandaker, 39, fel dom asslt
Travis Smith, 42, MLC wrnt fel drugs 5th deg
Leah Christiansen, 28, MLC wrnt GM P.V. DWI
Denise Day, 50, MLV wrnt fel P.V. 5th deg drug poss
Donovan Edgington, 20, misd danco viol
Deon Fineday, 22, Scott co wrnt only, misd false name
Edward Nadeau, 24, GM false name, MLC wrnt GM 5th deg drug possScott co wrnt only, misd false name
Wednesday, October 27
Carisa Kern, 32, GM 3rd deg DWI
Raquel Maurstad, 20, misd dom asslt, MLC wrnt x3, misd unins veh, GM test ref, misd DWI, misd underage drinking and drive, misd obst leg pro, fel 5th deg drug poss, GM 5th deg drug poss, misd obst leg pro
Jordan Anderson, 26, fel drugs 5th deg x2
Kirby Benjamin, 26, MLC wrnt fel drugs 5th deg x2
Michael Eggum, 45, fel drugs 5th deg
Brandon Fuchs, 23, MLC wrnt fel theft, misd unreg veh
Lawrence Meyer, 45, DWI 2nd deg
Elexsis Moody, 26, fel drugs
Howard Shaw, 47, MLC wrnt misd contempt - fail to pay child support
Benjamin Woullet, 29, MLC wrnt fel asslt 2nd deg, fel dom asslt, GM asslt 4th deg
Thursday, October 28
Jeremy Harrington, 45, P.V. fel drugs 5th deg
Mathew Chapel, 29, misd dom asslt
Leah Meyer, 39, fel dom asslt strangulation, GM danco, GM asslt 4th deg
Desmond Sam, 43, fel danco viol, misd obst leg process
