Sheriff’s Report

Friday, May 21

Accident - Onamia, 7:18 a.m.

Disturbance/assault - Stevens Road, Onamia, 12:49 p.m.

Motor veh theft/pursuit - Milaca, 3:47 p.m.

Gas line cut/leaking gas - 340th street Onamia, 7:45 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Assault - Kathio St. Onamia, 2:03 a.m. - Agency assist

Theft of pontoon - Whistle Rd., Isle, 10:15 a.m.

Sunday, May 23

Medical fall - Washingon Ave., Foreston, 2:17 a.m. -

Monday, May 24

Mailbox vandalism/run over - 100th Ave., Milaca, 10:22 a.m.

Death investigation - 55th St., Princeton, 1:10 a.m.

Loose Dog - Hwy 27, Wahkon, 7:04 p.m.

Tuesday, May 25

Theft of vehicle - Edgewater Cir., Garrison, 8:21 a.m.

Fraud complaint - Hwy 18, Isle, 4:05 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

Fire - South Port Dr., Garrison, 1:26 a.m.

DANCO viol - Hwy 169, Onamia, 7:48 p.m.

Squad vs deer - Milaca, 8:52 p.m.

Loose dogs - Hwy 169 Onamia, 9 p.m.

Thursday, May 27

Suspicious Vehicle/Arrested subject on wrnt - Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:45 a.m.

Wrong way driver - Milaca, 1:40 a.m.

Found dog - German shepherd - 330th St. Onamia, 3:10 p.m.

Jail Roster

Friday, May 21

Christofferson, David, 66, GM DACIPS, uninsured vehicle

Harrington, Phillip, 28, MLC warrant

Johnson, Paul, 48, Fel poss firearm

Merchant, Mitchell, 28, Fel threats of violence, obstruction justice

Tahahwah, Rae, 37, MLC warrant, rec stolen property, drugs x2

Taylor, Ruben, 27, Fel flee in MV, Fel crim dam to prop, fel theft of MV

Vankempen, Jodie, 41, Fel into of contraband, GM theft

Wagner, Stephanie, 37, Misd assault

Saturday, May 22

Hampeys, Dennis, 72, Fel HRO viol

Potter, William, 40, MLC warrant, Misd trespass, GM drugs

Sunday, May 23

Nickaboine, Karissa, 29, MLC warrant, GM 5th deg drugs, Misd pharm-poss

Monday, May 24

Blake-Pendegayosh, Chaz, 22, MLC warrant, Agg rob 1st deg, Assalt 3rd deg x3, Assalt x2, GM drugs, GM false name

Harvey, Matthew, 38, MLC warrant, rec stolen prop.

Kelly, Gerald, 28, MLC warrant, Fl drugs x2, Misd obstrct, MLC warrant, fel drugs

Kelly-Johnson, Nehemiah, 18, Misd dom asslt

Smith, Clinton, 24, Fel drugs, GM endanger child, GM traffic DWI, Misd drugs

Taylor, Kenneth, 40, MLC warrant, fel drugs

Wagner, Tracy, 36, MLC warrant, Fel drugs

Tuesday, May 25

Demps, Derrick, 33, Misd trespass

Drumbeater, Thomas, 53, MLC warrant, GM traffic driv after conc, Misd traffic-proof of ins, Fel 5th deg drugs

Machen, Rashawd, 18, Misd 5th deg asslt, Misd 5th deg asslt.

Steele, Dwight, 40, MLC warrant, Fel flee a prace officer, Fel 4th deg asslt peace officer, GM traffic-drive after can.

Wednesday, May 26

Garbow, Geraldine, 30, MLC warrant, Fel 2nd deg asslt, Fel harrass, Misd CDTP

Hicks, Brittany, 18, Stearns co warrant, Fel theft, Anoka Co warrant, Misd dis cond

Jeffery, James, 34, MLC warrant, Fel rec stol prop, Fel 5th deg drug poss.

Merril, Lorenzo, 35, Crow Wing Co warrant, GM ralse name, GM drugs

Mitchell, Allison, 23, MLC warrant, Fel card fraud

Sam, Randell, 25, MLC warrant, Fel 5th deg drug poss.

Thursday, May 27

Carlson, Christopher, 33, MLC warrant Misd DANCO

Benson, Dean, 74, MLC warrant, Misd Iss Dis Check

Nayquonabe, William, 27, MLC warrant, Fel asslt 1st deg, Fel asslt 2nd deg, Fel stalking, Fel aid/abet harrass., aid.abet CDTP

Nickaboine, Gerald, 25, MLC warrant, Fel asslt 1st deg, Fel asslt 2nd deg, Fel harrass., Fel harrass.-agg, Fel stalking, Fel CDTP

Roehl, Valerie, 35, Fel prob viol.

Schroeder, Clinton, 47, Fel DANCO viol.

