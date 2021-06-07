Sheriff’s Report
Friday, May 21
Accident - Onamia, 7:18 a.m.
Disturbance/assault - Stevens Road, Onamia, 12:49 p.m.
Motor veh theft/pursuit - Milaca, 3:47 p.m.
Gas line cut/leaking gas - 340th street Onamia, 7:45 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Assault - Kathio St. Onamia, 2:03 a.m. - Agency assist
Theft of pontoon - Whistle Rd., Isle, 10:15 a.m.
Sunday, May 23
Medical fall - Washingon Ave., Foreston, 2:17 a.m. -
Monday, May 24
Mailbox vandalism/run over - 100th Ave., Milaca, 10:22 a.m.
Death investigation - 55th St., Princeton, 1:10 a.m.
Loose Dog - Hwy 27, Wahkon, 7:04 p.m.
Tuesday, May 25
Theft of vehicle - Edgewater Cir., Garrison, 8:21 a.m.
Fraud complaint - Hwy 18, Isle, 4:05 p.m.
Wednesday, May 26
Fire - South Port Dr., Garrison, 1:26 a.m.
DANCO viol - Hwy 169, Onamia, 7:48 p.m.
Squad vs deer - Milaca, 8:52 p.m.
Loose dogs - Hwy 169 Onamia, 9 p.m.
Thursday, May 27
Suspicious Vehicle/Arrested subject on wrnt - Hwy 169, Onamia, 12:45 a.m.
Wrong way driver - Milaca, 1:40 a.m.
Found dog - German shepherd - 330th St. Onamia, 3:10 p.m.
Jail Roster
Friday, May 21
Christofferson, David, 66, GM DACIPS, uninsured vehicle
Harrington, Phillip, 28, MLC warrant
Johnson, Paul, 48, Fel poss firearm
Merchant, Mitchell, 28, Fel threats of violence, obstruction justice
Tahahwah, Rae, 37, MLC warrant, rec stolen property, drugs x2
Taylor, Ruben, 27, Fel flee in MV, Fel crim dam to prop, fel theft of MV
Vankempen, Jodie, 41, Fel into of contraband, GM theft
Wagner, Stephanie, 37, Misd assault
Saturday, May 22
Hampeys, Dennis, 72, Fel HRO viol
Potter, William, 40, MLC warrant, Misd trespass, GM drugs
Sunday, May 23
Nickaboine, Karissa, 29, MLC warrant, GM 5th deg drugs, Misd pharm-poss
Monday, May 24
Blake-Pendegayosh, Chaz, 22, MLC warrant, Agg rob 1st deg, Assalt 3rd deg x3, Assalt x2, GM drugs, GM false name
Harvey, Matthew, 38, MLC warrant, rec stolen prop.
Kelly, Gerald, 28, MLC warrant, Fl drugs x2, Misd obstrct, MLC warrant, fel drugs
Kelly-Johnson, Nehemiah, 18, Misd dom asslt
Smith, Clinton, 24, Fel drugs, GM endanger child, GM traffic DWI, Misd drugs
Taylor, Kenneth, 40, MLC warrant, fel drugs
Wagner, Tracy, 36, MLC warrant, Fel drugs
Tuesday, May 25
Demps, Derrick, 33, Misd trespass
Drumbeater, Thomas, 53, MLC warrant, GM traffic driv after conc, Misd traffic-proof of ins, Fel 5th deg drugs
Machen, Rashawd, 18, Misd 5th deg asslt, Misd 5th deg asslt.
Steele, Dwight, 40, MLC warrant, Fel flee a prace officer, Fel 4th deg asslt peace officer, GM traffic-drive after can.
Wednesday, May 26
Garbow, Geraldine, 30, MLC warrant, Fel 2nd deg asslt, Fel harrass, Misd CDTP
Hicks, Brittany, 18, Stearns co warrant, Fel theft, Anoka Co warrant, Misd dis cond
Jeffery, James, 34, MLC warrant, Fel rec stol prop, Fel 5th deg drug poss.
Merril, Lorenzo, 35, Crow Wing Co warrant, GM ralse name, GM drugs
Mitchell, Allison, 23, MLC warrant, Fel card fraud
Sam, Randell, 25, MLC warrant, Fel 5th deg drug poss.
Thursday, May 27
Carlson, Christopher, 33, MLC warrant Misd DANCO
Benson, Dean, 74, MLC warrant, Misd Iss Dis Check
Nayquonabe, William, 27, MLC warrant, Fel asslt 1st deg, Fel asslt 2nd deg, Fel stalking, Fel aid/abet harrass., aid.abet CDTP
Nickaboine, Gerald, 25, MLC warrant, Fel asslt 1st deg, Fel asslt 2nd deg, Fel harrass., Fel harrass.-agg, Fel stalking, Fel CDTP
Roehl, Valerie, 35, Fel prob viol.
Schroeder, Clinton, 47, Fel DANCO viol.
