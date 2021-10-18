Sheriff’s Report
Friday, October 1
Injured deer, Hwy 47, Isle, 3:49 pm
Gas leak, 130th Ave, Onamia, 4:36 pm
Juvenile complaint, Eagle flight Rd, Garrison, 5:22 pm
Disturbance, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 9:09 pm
Saturday,October 2
Domestic in progress, Birch Trail, Garrison, 1:32 am
Remove unwanted, Roosevelt Rd, Onamia, 6:47 am
Theft, Kathio State Park, Onamia, 9:20 am
Assault, Stevens Rd, Onamia, 6:13 pm
Sunday, October 3
Theft, Main St, Onamia, 11:47 pm
Suspicious activity, Whistle Rd, Isle, 12:04 pm
Pursuit, Onamia, 6:17 pm
Juvenile runner, 115th Ave, Onamia, 11:46 pm
Monday, October 4
Verbal domestic, Hwy 169, Onamia, 8:36 am
Traffic stop - driving conduct, Onamia, 1:59 am
Suicidale party, 55th Ave, Ogilvie, 6:17 pm
Traffic stop - tail light, Onamia, 9:10 am
Tuesday, October 5
Burlary, Zhingwaak Ct, Onamia, 2:27 am
Domestic, Grand Ave, Onamia, 10:35 am
Animal abuse, Hwy 169, Onamia, 2:40 pm
Remove unwanted, Birch St, Onamia, 9:37 pm
Wednesday, October 6
Suspicious activity, Hwy 47, Isle, 9:43 am
Fire, 80th Ave, Wahkon, 1:55 pm
Fire alarm, Hwy 169, Onamia, 4:33 pm
Victim notification, Anderson Lake Rd, Isle, 5:27 pm
Thursday, October 7
Trespass complaint, Walleye Rd, Onamia, 8:32 am
Traffic accident, Grand Ave, Onamia, 4:33 pm
Remove unwanted, Isle St, Isle, 6:42 pm
Pedestrian in the roadway, Onamia, 8:34 pm
Jail Roster
Friday, October 1
Reid Atterbury, 19, MLC wrnt, GM 2nd deg DWI
Daniel Baumann, 41, MLC commit, GM DAC-IPS
Christopher Becker, 31, MLC commit, fel poss ammo, MISD trans gun
Jeffrey Geist, 31, MLC P.V., fel viol no cont order
Jacki Pearson, 49, MLC wrnt, fel P.V. 5th deg drug poss
Gerald St Pierre, 43, MISD trespass
Saturday, October 2
Randy Beehler, 55, MLC commit, fel 4th deg CSC
Bradley Chapin, 35, MLC wrnt, GM 5th deg drug poss, MISD obst leg pro
Scott Jones, 59, Fel 5th deg drug poss, GM DAC-IP S, GM poss drug para
Derek Poshusta, 49, MISD dom asslt
Tyler Sjodin, 29, MLC A & D hold, fel 3rd deg drug poss, fel 5th deg drug poss
Sunday, October 3
Alyssa Maclean, 32, fel flee in mv, MISD DAS, MISD reckless driving, MLC wrnt, MISD fail to pay child sup
Rueben Taylor, 28, MISD trespass
Monday, October 4
Jerri Kegg-Nickaboine, 28, MISD trespass
Louis Duchene, 33, Pine co wrnt only, MISD dom asslt
Cody Keeler, 31, GM unins veh, MISD DAR, MISD poss marijuana
Aaron Krouse, 31, MLC wrnt, fel 1st deg CSC, fel 3rd deg CSC
Ryan Lezer, 38, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss
Tuesday, October 5
Shari Agenter, 32, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss
Melissa Nickaboine, 24, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drugs
Wednesday, October 6
Nola Remer, 38, Fel 3rd deg drugs
John Scruggs, 60, fel 2nd deg murder, fel 1st deg asslt, fel 2nd deg asslt x2, fel 3rd deg asslt, fel conv crime of vio, GM 5th deg drugs
Beth Wakanabo, 34, Itasca co wrnt, fel 5th deg asslt, Polk co wrnt, GM DWI
Ashlley Wilhem, 35, GM escape from cust
Thursday, October 7
Kirsten Hahn, 39, MISD DWI x2, MISD speeding
Sam Dylan, 46, MLC wrnt x2, fel 3rd and 5th deg drugs, GM DAC, MISD unins veh, MISD mv reg
