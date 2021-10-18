Sheriff’s Report

Friday, October 1

Injured deer, Hwy 47, Isle, 3:49 pm

Gas leak, 130th Ave, Onamia, 4:36 pm

Juvenile complaint, Eagle flight Rd, Garrison, 5:22 pm

Disturbance, Twilight Rd, Onamia, 9:09 pm

Saturday,October 2

Domestic in progress, Birch Trail, Garrison, 1:32 am

Remove unwanted, Roosevelt Rd, Onamia, 6:47 am

Theft, Kathio State Park, Onamia, 9:20 am

Assault, Stevens Rd, Onamia, 6:13 pm

Sunday, October 3

Theft, Main St, Onamia, 11:47 pm

Suspicious activity, Whistle Rd, Isle, 12:04 pm

Pursuit, Onamia, 6:17 pm

Juvenile runner, 115th Ave, Onamia, 11:46 pm

Monday, October 4

Verbal domestic, Hwy 169, Onamia, 8:36 am

Traffic stop - driving conduct, Onamia, 1:59 am

Suicidale party, 55th Ave, Ogilvie, 6:17 pm

Traffic stop - tail light, Onamia, 9:10 am

Tuesday, October 5

Burlary, Zhingwaak Ct, Onamia, 2:27 am 

Domestic, Grand Ave, Onamia, 10:35 am

Animal abuse, Hwy 169, Onamia, 2:40 pm

Remove unwanted, Birch St, Onamia, 9:37 pm

Wednesday, October 6

Suspicious activity, Hwy 47, Isle, 9:43 am

Fire, 80th Ave, Wahkon, 1:55 pm

Fire alarm, Hwy 169, Onamia, 4:33 pm

Victim notification, Anderson Lake Rd, Isle, 5:27 pm

Thursday, October 7

Trespass complaint, Walleye Rd, Onamia, 8:32 am

Traffic accident, Grand Ave, Onamia, 4:33 pm

Remove unwanted, Isle St, Isle, 6:42 pm

Pedestrian in the roadway, Onamia, 8:34 pm

Jail Roster

Friday, October 1

Reid Atterbury, 19, MLC wrnt, GM 2nd deg DWI

Daniel Baumann, 41, MLC commit, GM DAC-IPS

Christopher Becker, 31, MLC commit, fel poss ammo, MISD trans gun

Jeffrey Geist, 31, MLC  P.V., fel viol no cont order

Jacki Pearson, 49, MLC wrnt, fel P.V. 5th deg drug poss

Gerald St Pierre, 43, MISD trespass

Saturday, October 2

Randy Beehler, 55, MLC commit, fel 4th deg CSC

Bradley Chapin, 35, MLC wrnt, GM 5th deg drug poss, MISD obst leg pro

Scott Jones, 59, Fel 5th deg drug poss, GM DAC-IP S, GM poss drug para

Derek Poshusta, 49, MISD dom asslt

Tyler Sjodin, 29, MLC A & D hold, fel 3rd deg drug poss, fel 5th deg drug poss

Sunday, October 3

Alyssa Maclean,  32, fel flee in mv, MISD DAS, MISD reckless driving, MLC wrnt, MISD fail to pay child sup

Rueben Taylor, 28, MISD trespass

Monday, October 4

Jerri Kegg-Nickaboine, 28, MISD trespass

Louis Duchene, 33, Pine co wrnt only, MISD dom asslt

Cody Keeler, 31, GM unins veh, MISD DAR, MISD poss marijuana

Aaron Krouse, 31, MLC wrnt, fel 1st deg CSC, fel 3rd deg CSC

Ryan Lezer, 38, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss

Tuesday, October 5

Shari Agenter, 32, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drug poss

Melissa Nickaboine, 24, MLC wrnt, fel 5th deg drugs

Wednesday, October 6

Nola Remer, 38, Fel 3rd deg drugs

John Scruggs, 60, fel 2nd deg murder, fel 1st deg asslt, fel 2nd deg asslt x2, fel 3rd deg asslt, fel conv crime of vio, GM 5th deg drugs

Beth Wakanabo, 34, Itasca co wrnt, fel 5th deg asslt, Polk co wrnt, GM DWI

Ashlley Wilhem, 35, GM escape from cust

Thursday, October 7

Kirsten Hahn, 39, MISD DWI x2, MISD speeding

Sam Dylan, 46, MLC wrnt x2, fel 3rd and 5th deg drugs, GM DAC, MISD unins veh, MISD mv reg

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.