Friday, May 20
Remove unwanted, 30th Ave, Wahkon
Suspicious activity, 180th Ave, Garrison
Disturbance, Oak Street, Onamia
Alarm, Chelsey Ct, Garrison
Saturday, May 21
911 hang up, 100th Ave, Onamia
Medical, Badger Drive, Garrison
Suspicious activity, Vista Road, Isle
Juvenile complaint, 373rd Ave, Isle
Sunday, May 22
Disturbance, Main Street, Wahkon
Suspicious activity, Evergreen Lane, Onamia
Harassment Complaint, Chippewa Ave, Wahkon
Fire, Hwy 169, Onamia
Monday, May 23
Public assist, Hwy 169, Onamia
Theft, 10th Ave, Isle
Theft, Hwy 169, Onamia
Theft, 407th Street, Onamia
Tuesday, May 24
Medical, 115th Ave, Onamia
Fire, Timber Trail Road, Onamia
Threats Complaint, 125th Ave, Onamia
Gas drive off, Main Street, Wahkon
Wednesday, May 25
Mailbox vandalism, Hwy 27, Isle
Medical, 380th St, Onamia
Suspicious activity, Sugarbush Circle, Garrison
Medical, 290th Ave, Onamia
Thursday, May 26
Alarm, Earle Brown Drive, Garrison
Welfare check, Lakeshore Drive, Wahkon
Burglary, Quail Road, Onamia
Fire, Hwy 169, Onamia
Friday, May 27
Medical, Hwy 27, Wahkon
Noise complaint dogs, 440th Street, Isle
Welfare check, Hwy 169, Onamia
Fire, Harbor Drive, Garrison
Friday, June 3
Death investigation, Stevens Road, Onamia
Animal, Twilight Road, Onamia
Welfare check, Hwy 27, Onamia
Suspicious activity, Hwy 27, Onamia
Saturday, June 4
Public assist, Main Street, Wahkon
Medical, Mille Lacs Parkway, Isle
Civil issue, 140th Ave, Onamia
Damage to property, 10th Ave, Isle
Sunday, June 5
Animal, 330th Street, Onamia
Disturbance dog, 460th Street, Garrison
Agency assist, Beach Road, Wahkon
Alarm, Shakopee Lake Road, Onamia
Monday, June 6
Theft, Hwy 169, Onamia
Boat and water, Vista Road, Isle
Theft, 373rd Ave, Isle
Suspicious activity, Lakeshore Blvd, Wahkon
Tuesday, June 7
Assault, Biboon Ct, Onamia
Agency assist, Noopiming Lane, Onamia
Harassment, Beach Road, Wahkon
Harassment, 125th Ave, Onamia
Wednesday, June 8
Criminal Sexual Conduct, Captive Lake Road, Garrison
Harassment, Quali Road, Onamia
Civil issue, 300th Street, Onamia
Damage to property, Main Street, Wahkon
Thursday, June 9
Disturbance, Gone Golfin, Garrison
Medical, Vista Road, Isle
Alarm, Mid Iron, Garrison
Agency assist, Hwy 169, Onamia
Agency assist, Aagimaak Ct, Garrison
