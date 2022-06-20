Friday, May 20

Remove unwanted, 30th Ave, Wahkon

Suspicious activity, 180th Ave, Garrison

Disturbance, Oak Street, Onamia

Alarm, Chelsey Ct, Garrison

Saturday, May 21

911 hang up, 100th Ave, Onamia

Medical, Badger Drive, Garrison

Suspicious activity, Vista Road, Isle

Juvenile complaint, 373rd Ave, Isle

Sunday, May 22

Disturbance, Main Street, Wahkon

Suspicious activity, Evergreen Lane, Onamia

Harassment Complaint, Chippewa Ave, Wahkon

Fire, Hwy 169, Onamia

Monday, May 23

Public assist, Hwy 169, Onamia

Theft, 10th Ave, Isle

Theft, Hwy 169, Onamia

Theft, 407th Street, Onamia

Tuesday, May 24

Medical, 115th Ave, Onamia

Fire, Timber Trail Road, Onamia

Threats Complaint, 125th Ave, Onamia

Gas drive off, Main Street, Wahkon

Wednesday, May 25

Mailbox vandalism, Hwy 27, Isle

Medical, 380th St, Onamia

Suspicious activity, Sugarbush Circle, Garrison

Medical, 290th Ave, Onamia

Thursday, May 26

Alarm, Earle Brown Drive, Garrison

Welfare check, Lakeshore Drive, Wahkon

Burglary, Quail Road, Onamia

Fire, Hwy 169, Onamia

Friday, May 27

Medical, Hwy 27, Wahkon

Noise complaint dogs, 440th Street, Isle

Welfare check, Hwy 169, Onamia

Fire, Harbor Drive, Garrison

Friday, June 3

Death investigation, Stevens Road, Onamia

Animal, Twilight Road, Onamia

Welfare check, Hwy 27, Onamia

Suspicious activity, Hwy 27, Onamia

Saturday, June 4

Public assist, Main Street, Wahkon

Medical, Mille Lacs Parkway, Isle

Civil issue, 140th Ave, Onamia

Damage to property, 10th Ave, Isle

Sunday, June 5

Animal, 330th Street, Onamia

Disturbance dog, 460th Street, Garrison

Agency assist, Beach Road, Wahkon

Alarm, Shakopee Lake Road, Onamia

Monday, June 6

Theft, Hwy 169, Onamia

Boat and water, Vista Road, Isle

Theft, 373rd Ave, Isle

Suspicious activity, Lakeshore Blvd, Wahkon

Tuesday, June 7

Assault, Biboon Ct, Onamia

Agency assist, Noopiming Lane, Onamia

Harassment, Beach Road, Wahkon

Harassment, 125th Ave, Onamia

Wednesday, June 8

Criminal Sexual Conduct, Captive Lake Road, Garrison

Harassment, Quali Road, Onamia

Civil issue, 300th Street, Onamia

Damage to property, Main Street, Wahkon

Thursday, June 9

Disturbance, Gone Golfin, Garrison

Medical, Vista Road, Isle

Alarm, Mid Iron, Garrison

Agency assist, Hwy 169, Onamia

Agency assist, Aagimaak Ct, Garrison

