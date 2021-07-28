Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase as of late with the amount of reported thefts of catalytic converters. More specifically, a majority of these catalytic converter thefts have been reported while the vehicles were parked at public lake accesses around Mille Lacs Lake and Shakopee Lake in Mille Lacs County. These thefts are occurring at different times of day and night. If you are going to go fishing and plan on leaving your vehicle at a local public lake access please know that vehicles at these locations are at risk of having the catalytic converter cut off. These same vehicles and others are also being broken into as well so do not leave any valuables in your vehicle. Soft tonneau covers have been cut open and items stolen from inside the bed’s of trucks so know that a locked soft tonneau cover is not stopping would be thieves. Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office is proactively patrolling these areas but citizens need to take precautions as well.
Catalytic converter thefts are also being reported on vehicles parked in driveways and yards as well. If you have a vehicle parked on your property and you haven’t used it in a while, please check on it. Many times, these vehicles are not in regular use and the owners are discovering when they go to use them that the converter has been stolen at some point in the past few weeks/months and they were unaware.
If you see suspicious vehicles/people lingering at a public lake access around Mille Lacs Lake or Shakopee Lake in Mille Lacs County, please report this suspicious behavior immediately by calling 911. Thank you for your help.
