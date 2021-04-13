Friday, March 26

911 Hang Up - Onamia, 8:18 a.m.

Transport - St. Paul, 9:16 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: COVID tests.

Agency Assist - Milaca, 2:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assist with fallen firefighter processional.

Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Onamia, 4:08 p.m.

Animal - Isle, 8:20 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found husky.

Saturday, March 27

Garbage Dumping - Onamia, 12:23 a.m.

Sunday, March 28

Agency Assist - Milaca, 12:47 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Hears screaming from the cemetery.

Harassment Complaint - Garrison, 12:11 p.m.

911 Hang Up - Onamia, 10:01 p.m.

Monday, March 29

Transport - Anoka, 9:44 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County warrant P/U from Anoka County.

Boat and Water -  10:57 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Mooring buoy permit April 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021.

Search Warrant - Onamia, 3:07 p.m.

Tuesday, March 30

Truancy - Onamia, 7:45 a.m.

Transport - Park Rapids, 11:44 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Three Mille Lacs County warrant P/U from Hubbard County.

Theft - Garrison, 3:29 p.m.

Transport - Brainerd, 3:47 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County warrant P/U from Crow Wing County.

Driving Complaint - Milaca, 8:16 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Northbound in the southbound.

Wednesday, March 31

Animal - Milaca, 3:42 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Four loose cows in ditch and on shoulder of the road.

Transport - Pine City, 9:01 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One on Mille Lacs County Warrant.

Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Onamia, 10:05 a.m.

Juvenile Complaint - Garrison, 6:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Runner.

Thursday, April 1

Transport - Shakopee, 8:32 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One A/F DOC commit to MCF Shakopee and one A/F transported to Scott County.

Transport - Shakopee, 10:24 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County warrant P/U from Scott County.

Disturbance - Wahkon, 7:54 a.m.

Suspicious Activity - Isle, 9:27 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicle with hazard lights on.

Jail Roster

Friday, March 26

Daniel Dean, 31, Fel Dom Abuse

Todd Quale, 31, Fel Stalking

Keith Schneider, 44, GM 2nd Deg DWI, GM No Proof of Insurance, Misd DAR, Misd Open Bottle, Fel 5th Deg Drugs

Jamie Zabloski, 29, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM 5th Deg Drugs

Saturday, March 27

Richard Cunningham, 56, Fel Rec Stolen Prop

Nathan Volk, 34, GM DWI x2, Misd Fail to Pay Child Support, GM Dom Assault (PV)

Sunday, March 28

Masceo Jackson, 19, Fel 1st Deg Prop Damage, GM Dom Assault, Fel Theft, GM 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Needle Poss, Misd Theft x2

Tyler Kohn, 29. Misd DANCO

William Nayquonabe, 27, Misd Flee on Foot, Fel 1st Deg Burg x2, Fel Aid/Abet 1st Deg Agg Robb, Fel Aid/Abet 2nd Deg Assault, Fel 3rd Deg Assault

Scott Ridgely, 55, Misd DANCO

Jonathan Whitfield, 41, Fel DANCO Violation, GM 5th Deg Drugs

Monday, March 29

James Blackledge, 25, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss

Amber Sikkink, 35, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Needle Poss, Fel Teft

Rueben Taylor, 27, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM Trespass x4, Misd Trespass x2

Andrew Spoden, 34, Misd Poss Needles

Tuesday, March 30

Alissa Clark, 22, Fel Theft, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss

George Hill, 54, GM PV DWI

Mario Ramirez, 26, GM Dom Assault

Derek Smith, 38, Fel DWI, Fel Card Fraud

Wednesday, March 31

Connor Boyd, 18, Fel 5th Deg Aid/Abet Assault

Jeremy Braucks, 43, Fel No Contact Order

Serena Jacobson, 18, GM 5th Deg Drugs

Justin Mroz, 39, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Theft

Ross Pagel, 28, Misd Theft, Misd Trespass, fel 5th Deg Drugs

Drew Smith, 24, Fel Rev of Stay

Tyrese Smith, 20, Fel 2nd Deg CSC x3

Thursday, April 1

Cheri Birchem, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd False Info

Jade Casper, 34, GM Dom Assault

Megan Payne, 36, GM DWI (PV), Fel 5th Deg Drugs (PV)

