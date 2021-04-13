Friday, March 26
911 Hang Up - Onamia, 8:18 a.m.
Transport - St. Paul, 9:16 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: COVID tests.
Agency Assist - Milaca, 2:51 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Assist with fallen firefighter processional.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Onamia, 4:08 p.m.
Animal - Isle, 8:20 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Found husky.
Saturday, March 27
Garbage Dumping - Onamia, 12:23 a.m.
Sunday, March 28
Agency Assist - Milaca, 12:47 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Hears screaming from the cemetery.
Harassment Complaint - Garrison, 12:11 p.m.
911 Hang Up - Onamia, 10:01 p.m.
Monday, March 29
Transport - Anoka, 9:44 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County warrant P/U from Anoka County.
Boat and Water - 10:57 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Mooring buoy permit April 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021.
Search Warrant - Onamia, 3:07 p.m.
Tuesday, March 30
Truancy - Onamia, 7:45 a.m.
Transport - Park Rapids, 11:44 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Three Mille Lacs County warrant P/U from Hubbard County.
Theft - Garrison, 3:29 p.m.
Transport - Brainerd, 3:47 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County warrant P/U from Crow Wing County.
Driving Complaint - Milaca, 8:16 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Northbound in the southbound.
Wednesday, March 31
Animal - Milaca, 3:42 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: Four loose cows in ditch and on shoulder of the road.
Transport - Pine City, 9:01 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One on Mille Lacs County Warrant.
Fraud-Forgery-Scam - Onamia, 10:05 a.m.
Juvenile Complaint - Garrison, 6:15 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Runner.
Thursday, April 1
Transport - Shakopee, 8:32 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One A/F DOC commit to MCF Shakopee and one A/F transported to Scott County.
Transport - Shakopee, 10:24 a.m. - Dispatch Entry: One Mille Lacs County warrant P/U from Scott County.
Disturbance - Wahkon, 7:54 a.m.
Suspicious Activity - Isle, 9:27 p.m. - Dispatch Entry: Suspicious vehicle with hazard lights on.
Jail Roster
Friday, March 26
Daniel Dean, 31, Fel Dom Abuse
Todd Quale, 31, Fel Stalking
Keith Schneider, 44, GM 2nd Deg DWI, GM No Proof of Insurance, Misd DAR, Misd Open Bottle, Fel 5th Deg Drugs
Jamie Zabloski, 29, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM 5th Deg Drugs
Saturday, March 27
Richard Cunningham, 56, Fel Rec Stolen Prop
Nathan Volk, 34, GM DWI x2, Misd Fail to Pay Child Support, GM Dom Assault (PV)
Sunday, March 28
Masceo Jackson, 19, Fel 1st Deg Prop Damage, GM Dom Assault, Fel Theft, GM 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Needle Poss, Misd Theft x2
Tyler Kohn, 29. Misd DANCO
William Nayquonabe, 27, Misd Flee on Foot, Fel 1st Deg Burg x2, Fel Aid/Abet 1st Deg Agg Robb, Fel Aid/Abet 2nd Deg Assault, Fel 3rd Deg Assault
Scott Ridgely, 55, Misd DANCO
Jonathan Whitfield, 41, Fel DANCO Violation, GM 5th Deg Drugs
Monday, March 29
James Blackledge, 25, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
Amber Sikkink, 35, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Needle Poss, Fel Teft
Rueben Taylor, 27, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, GM Trespass x4, Misd Trespass x2
Andrew Spoden, 34, Misd Poss Needles
Tuesday, March 30
Alissa Clark, 22, Fel Theft, Fel Rec Stolen Prop, Fel 5th Deg Drug Poss
George Hill, 54, GM PV DWI
Mario Ramirez, 26, GM Dom Assault
Derek Smith, 38, Fel DWI, Fel Card Fraud
Wednesday, March 31
Connor Boyd, 18, Fel 5th Deg Aid/Abet Assault
Jeremy Braucks, 43, Fel No Contact Order
Serena Jacobson, 18, GM 5th Deg Drugs
Justin Mroz, 39, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd Theft
Ross Pagel, 28, Misd Theft, Misd Trespass, fel 5th Deg Drugs
Drew Smith, 24, Fel Rev of Stay
Tyrese Smith, 20, Fel 2nd Deg CSC x3
Thursday, April 1
Cheri Birchem, 28, Fel 5th Deg Drugs, Misd False Info
Jade Casper, 34, GM Dom Assault
Megan Payne, 36, GM DWI (PV), Fel 5th Deg Drugs (PV)
