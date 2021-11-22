Sheriff’s Report
Editors note: no report this week
Jail Roster
Friday, November 5
Jonathan Phipps, 33, fel damage to prop
Saturday, November 6
Ashley Wilhelm, 35, GM esc from cust
Kelvin Shingobe, 57, MLC wrnt, GM dac, misd motor veh reg
Jessica Peck, 34, HF Benton Co, GM 2nd deg DWI
Gregory Hamilton, 36, misd false name, pm drugs
Sunday, November 7
Antonia Wadena, 25, misd driving after rev
Victoria Saldana, HF Benton Co GM theft
Clinton Schroeder, 47, MLC x3, fel 1st deg burg x2, fel dom asslt x2, fel danco viol x3
Vicki Middendorf, 48, HF Benton co, misd danco viol
Brittany Biermaier, 33, HF Benton co fel 2nd deg drug poss
Monday, November 8
Jamie Zabloski, 30, misd trespas, misd obst leg pro, misd poss needles
Jonanthan Nickaboine, 41, MLC wrnt, GM dac-ips
Brandi Benjamin, 28, MLC wrnt, GM 3rd deg DWI
Tuesday, November 9
Charles Shingobe, 42, MN doc wrnt fel burg
Russel Roberts, 41, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd das, misd poi, misd poss para
Jesus Leal, 41, GM 4th deg asslt, GM dac-ips, misd ignition interlock
Trisha Huerta, 31, Crow Wing Co wrnt, fel 1st deg burg
Amanda Thelen, 32, HF Benton Co misd no ins
Philip Benjamin, 35, fel 5th deg drug poss, pm poss drug para, MLC wrnt x5, misd dom asslt x2, misd dis con, fel 5th deg drug poss, fel 5th deg drug poss, fel 5th deg drug poss, misd poss neddles, fel P.V. 5th deg drug poss
Roland Dorr, 46, MLC wrnt GM theft
Wednesday, November 10
Chaz Pendegayosh-Blake, 23, fel agg robb
Joseph Hanson, 22, MLC wrnt GM 2nd deg DWI x2, misd dar, misd proof of ins, misd speed
Kailee Blackledge, 29, misd danco
Thursday, November 11
James Shelton, 54, fel 1st deg DWI, GM dac-ips, GM driving rest x2, misd anotherd mv reg
Angela Vanheel, 44, GM 2nd deg DWI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.