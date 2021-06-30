Shirley Mae (Brandt) McQuoid was born September 7, 1932 to Paul and Inez (Boxell) Brandt in South Harbor Township of Mille Lacs County.
She was united in marriage to Duane ‘Mac’ Donald McQuoid on September 26, 1951 at Bethany Lutheran Church in Onamia, Minn. They made their home in Cove, Mn. while she worked at Glen’s Clothing Store. Through the years Shirley also worked on the farm they owned in Milaca, Mn. She was a para at the Onamia Public School and did in-home daycare for grandkids and a few local families.
She enjoyed many hobbies that included upholstery, gardening, fishing, and family time at their cabin on the Gunflint Trail. Shirley loved traveling with Mac to Alaska and Hawaii, as well as wintering at their home in Arizona. In the summers Mac & Shirley were caretakers maintaining the grounds at Foster Cemetery for 16 years. This was very dear to her heart because of all the family and friends that were buried there.
Gram, as she was affectionately known by her many grandkids, always had a freshly baked treat for everyone-often times her famous pineapple cookies. She made cookies by the ice cream pails flavor specific to each kids liking. Her grand kids were her pride & joy.
Shirley passed away on June 25, 2021 in Mora, Minn. She is survived by her loving husband Duane, sons Terry McQuoid, Mike (Sheri) McQuoid, daughter Sue (David) Mandt, brother Maurice (Ardean) Brandt. Grandchildren Kevin (Karen) McQuoid, Aaron (Trish) McQuoid, Chris (Traci) Gustafson, Nicole (Ken) Allee, Jeff (Christina) Gustafson, Shawn McQuoid, Tom McQuoid. Great-grandchildren Joe Eull, Frankie Evans, Eric McQuoid, Amy Otten, Mitchell Otten, Zack Gustafson, Matt Dols, Brendan DeValk, Brady DeValk, Makenzie Zimmerman, Brody Gustafson, Alayna Gustafson. And 8 great-great-grandchildren.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents Paul & Inez Brandt, Brother Bobby Brandt, daughter in law Loretta (Dusty) McQuoid, son in law Rick Gustafson and nephew Steven Brandt.
A service will be held on Friday, July 2 at McQuoid’s Inn event center. Visitation will be at 10-11 a.m. with memorial service following at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, all memorial donations will be donated to Foster’s Cemetery in Cove, Minn.
