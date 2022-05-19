As promised during the past four monthly Wahkon City Council meetings, the topic of the city’s short-term rental ordinance was to be revisited at the May meeting since a full quorum of council members would be present.
At issue was mostly a complaint from one VBRO owner in town, Brian Lee, who basically wished to have the ordinance changed from the present 30-day minimum stay to a seven-day minimum.
City mayor Ronda Bjornson began the proceedings telling those in the audience that this would not be an open forum on the topic, since this issue had already gone through the proper public hearing procedure prior to passing the ordinance back in June of 2021.
The Council, however listened to several audience members who said their piece on the issue, with comments such as how they wished their quiet town could be a peaceful, retirement community.
Most notably comments, however, came from Lee himself, who brought with him over 70 signatures of those who he claimed were in favor of lowering the short-term stays to seven days.
Taking the floor on behalf of himself and what he claimed was the will of most of the community of Wahkon, was Wahkon Councilman, Chip Frederickson. Frederickson spelled out in a written statement why he thought the seven-day request would be bad for the majority of the citizenry of Wahkon and in the end said he would make a motion for the Council to stay with the 30-day limit as specified in the new ordinance.
He also asked the Council to forgo any further discussion on this topic if necessary until a new Council is sworn in following the next elections. The Council agreed with those motions.
In other Council business, the topic of “blight properties,” which are residential properties within the city limits that have elicited complaints ranging from unmowed lawns to accumulation of multiple vehicles and “junk” on their land.
The Council asked if there was anything it could do to deal with “chronic abusers” of the city ordinance concerning messy yards. The Council said they would seek their city attorney about re-writing that ordinance to include a little more “teeth” in its enforcement.
The city clerk then pointed to the northern wall of the Council chamber where a prized quilt that was featured at Wahkon’s 2007 Centennial celebration was hung. The quilt, which was originally won by long-time Wahkon residents Harry and Mille Wilkes who have since passed away, was donated to the city from the Wilkes estate by Wilkes’ daughter, Mary Jackson.
Issues concerning the annual fireworks display in Wahkon during the Fourth of July celebration were discussed by the Council. Since the city does not have a “Civic Association” as such, the City has taken on the responsibility of hosting the fireworks display which also involves legal and safety issues.
Council members decided to pursue staging the fireworks from a pontoon moored just out from “bare-ass beach” in Wahkon Bay where public safety could conceivably be better controlled than where it was staged during past years.
