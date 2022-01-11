Every year an estimated 11,500 Americans end up in the hospital due to injuries acquired while shoveling snow. The most common injuries are to the lower back, broken bones of the hands/arms, and head injuries.
Due to the fact that shoveling can be very strenuous, it can trigger heart problems, which accounts for approximately 100 deaths per year.
To avoid injuries this winter while out clearing snow, remember these tips from the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons before digging in:
* Warm up with some light exercise first. Cold, tight muscles are more prone to injury.
* Wear slip-resistant shoes/boots.
* Pace yourself and take frequent breaks. If you feel that the activity is more than your body can handle, ask for help.
* Try to push the snow out of the way instead of lifting it. When you need to lift snow, bend your knees with legs apart and keep the back straight. A shovel full of wet snow can weigh as much as 25 pounds.
* Choose the right shovel. Small shovels make it less likely you’ll pick up more than your body can handle. An ergonomic shovel with a curved or adjustable handle can help minimize bending.
Despite taking precautions, if something does happen, Mille Lacs Health System offers Urgent Care every day from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. and the Emergency Department is open 24/7. All are located on the Onamia campus.
