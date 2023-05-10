“Silent no more.”
The text was emblazoned on the backs of attendees at the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe event remembering Indigenous women and relatives who are missing or have been murdered.
According to the Bureau of Indian Affairs, in 2020 alone, 5,295 Indigenous women were reported missing, and 4,276 men. Indigenous people experience higher rates of murder, rape and violent crime than the national average. For Native American women, murder is the third leading cause of death.
Commissioner of Health and Human Services, Nicole Anderson, read these statistics over a crowd gathered at the MLBO HHS building in Onamia. Many were wearing red, a symbol of remembrance and honor. Anderson called the statistics “startling.”
Higher rates of victimization, including human trafficking, homelessness, poverty, accessibility to mental health care and more contribute to those numbers, as well as systemic barriers. According to BIA, “Community advocates describe the crisis as a legacy of generations of government policies of forced removal, land seizures and violence inflicted on Native peoples.”
Anderson encouraged attendees to learn more about the topic, to share what they learn, to ask questions and speak up. “Use your voice,” Anderson said. “Abuse thrives in silence!”
Chief Executive Melanie Benjamin echoed this sentiment – “Be warriors for your families and loved ones,” she said in her address at the MMIR event. “Make elected officials aware of these issues.”
The state of Minnesota is working to shed light on the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people. Tawny Smith-Savage is the violence prevention coordinator with the MMIR (Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives) Office, a state office that’s the first of its kind across the country. The office came about after efforts from Rep. Mary Kunesh-Podein established a MMIR Task Force in 2019 – out of the task force, Gov. Tim Walz then signed the MMIR Office into being in 2021.
Smith-Savage shared the new logo for the office, which displays the symbolic red-painted hand over the mouth of an Indigenous person associated with the movement. Various of shades of teal are also used in the logo, a significant color in Indigenous culture, as well as sexual assault awareness.
The MMIR office is made up of four staff, Smith-Savage said, “We need all of you” to help and support. Right now, the office is working to develop protocols for responding to common questions families of victims and survivors have, as well as reaching out to law enforcement to work on responses to these kinds of cases. They are also forming an advisory council, of which local Monte Fronk, is part of.
Fronk’s story, and that of his daughter Nada, has been chronicled in a piece by The Guardian, and can be found at www.theguardian.com/us-news/2022/dec/01/nada-fronk-missing-murdered-indigenous-women-families.
“Our voice does not lie in the statistics of the violence perpetrated against us,” Benjamin said in her opening remarks. “It lies in the way we react and gather together as a unified people.” In seven generations, she continued, “Our young women and relatives will remember our reckless advocacy” that extended beyond the Mille Lacs Band.
The MLBO, and other community partners, are continuing the work of a grassroots movement that began in Canada in 2015, Anderson said. It was and is a “movement started by the people.” And the people will be silent no more.
To learn more about the work of the MMIR Office and how to become part of the advisory council, visit dps.mn.gov/divisions/ojp/Pages/missing-murdered-indigenous-relatives-office.aspx.
