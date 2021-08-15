Singing praises at Girls’ Night Out!
Trinity Lutheran Church was able to present once again its annual Girls Night Out, sponsored by the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League (LWML), after cancelling last year due to Covid-19. More than 70 members and their guests enjoyed an evening of conversation, salads, door prizes, and entertainment. The theme was “JOY,” and emcee Miriam Mueller opened with Biblical references to that word; she also invited those attending to provide an example of what joy means to them. One person summed it up this way, “Joy is giving gratitude to God for bringing us through the pandemic and enabling us to gather again. Pictured above from left are Joan Erickson, Miriam Mueller, LeAnn Gregoire, and Annette Haggberg.
