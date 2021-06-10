A single vehicle crash occurred on June 5 at approximately 7:53 p.m. on Hwy. 47, south of Isle in Isle Harbor Township.
A 1996 Dodge Ram, driven by Michael Allen Skalsky, 27, of Rush City, was being driven southbound on Hwy. 47, south of Hwy. 27, when it veered off the roadway into the ditch. The vehicle struck a driveway approach, reentered the roadway and rolled over.
Skalsky was transported to Regions Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Alcohol was involved according to the report by the Minnesota State Patrol, and Skalsky was not wearing his seatbelt.
Responding to the accident were Isle Police Department, Isle Fire Department, Mille lacs Health System ambulance, and the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office.
