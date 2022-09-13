Sleeplessness

Are you restless?

Coming up with a nightime routine to clear your mind may help you put the stresses of the day aside and get restful sleep.

Over half of Americans (55 percent) report feeling stressed on a daily basis according to the American Psychological Association (APA). Stress can cause a variety of short-term health concerns such as: headaches, muscle tension, upset stomach, and weakened immune system. Chronic stress can lead to long-term health concerns such as: high blood pressure, heart attack/stroke, diabetes, depression, anxiety, etc.

For anybody suffering from stress, trouble sleeping is one of the most common challenges. The APA reports that the average American adult is getting six and a half hours of sleep a night, while the recommended amount of sleep is between seven and nine hours per night. Worse yet, only 20 percent of adults say the quality of sleep they get is very good or excellent.

