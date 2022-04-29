There are a lot of variables in the conversations about Mille Lacs lake’s “problems,” many include the plethora of aquatic invasive species (AIS) issues, all the costly studies, the infamous blue ribbon panel in 2014, increased water clarity and the subject of climate change, just to name a few, but when it comes down to all the variables that affect little walleyes growing up to be mature walleyes - I think slot limits are by far the biggest culprit.
The DNR has always maintained that production of little walleyes is not the problem, it’s getting them to survive to a mature size. There’s been a lot of talk recently about increased water clarity, and the causes, and the repercussions of it - which is mainly less zooplankton and such to feed the little fish.
But if the little walleyes are being cannibalized, that is a non-issue.
The problem doesn’t seem to be little walleyes starving to death. The problem is they’re a food source for bigger walleyes when the natural forage is low - due to whatever extenuating circumstances that may be, but most likely it’s a poor spawning year, therefore creating a gap in forage year classes.
According to DNR data, perch and walleye year classes have a direct correlation. If one has a poor class, so does the other, and vice versa. The weather in the spring has a direct effect on how successful the spawn is, and the timing of it. Also, a big wind after the spawn can damage the eggs and literally crush them with the big waves that are created, resulting in a smaller class.
One example is the hallowed class of 2013. Coincidentally that year the ice did not come off the lake until May 16. The walleyes couldn’t wait any longer and spawned under the cover of ice - which one might consider perfect spawning conditions - no waves, and there was a bumper crop. Now I’m sure there are many other factors as well - but this one is clear.
Right now, that class is the lake’s biggest problem for the future. These are the fish that are eating a lot of little walleyes each year. These fish will have been in the lake for 9 years now - and have basically been protected with slot limits their entire lives - therefore developing another eating machine like in years past.
But the cycle of protecting big walleyes is nothing new to Mille Lacs and has been happening for decades - and continues to this day even though it is a recognized problem.
Now don’t get me wrong - it sure makes for fun fishing having a bunch of big fish in the lake, but it also throws the lake out of balance - thus the consistent gaps in year classes. A poor spawning year combined with a lack of natural forage means the few small walleyes that are produced are fair game for the bigger walleyes and could ultimately lead to the demise of that class.
But in the meantime, don’t expect anything regulation-wise to change for the better, and from the sounds of it, regulations may even get tighter in the future due to more “poor year classes” of walleyes.
Currently, there’s a ton of small perch in the lake and that should bode well for the survivability of the coming young walleyes. But on the flip side, it will make for a more difficult bite as the fish will have a lot of natural forage to feast on, and probably won’t be as easy to fool with a hook.
But any way you slice it, Mille Lacs has a lot of walleyes in it right now. So even though the harvest seasons are short and stingy, I highly doubt that will hinder the popularity of the lake again this season.
Erik Jacobson is a Messenger staff writer
