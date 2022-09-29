During the open forum toward the beginning of the regular Isle City Council meeting on Sept. 13, Clerk Jamie Hubbell read a letter on behalf of a citizen who was not present at the meeting. Frank Bertik of Isle stated in the letter that taking the airport public “is not very smart.” He expressed concerns about its proximity to town and if the town would benefit from it at all. The city is having difficulty maintaining streets and sidewalks. He ended the letter, “Let’s make sure our police and firefighters have proper equipment always.”
Tony Brumm stood before the board on behalf of the airport committee. The council established before he began that they would only take 15 minutes on the report.
Off the bat, Councilor Dave Keding expressed concern about Brumm’s proposed fence. Because of the location of the fence, some of city property would be boxed in by it. “I don’t want to see city property fenced in a private business,” Keding said.
Brumm has previously expressed, and reiterated, his willingness to donate the section of the fence that falls on city property.
Mayor Ernie Frie, attempting to move the conversation along, restated Brumm’s intent to donate the fencing, which Brumm affirmed. Frie then made the motion for Tony to build the fence with gates, allowing access to city property.
Once more, conversation devolved. Councilor Naomi Creech stated above the overlapping conversations, “I don’t understand what the big deal is.”
Hubbell clarified that a concern of city attorney Damien Toven is “squatters rights,” or adverse possession.
Toven interjected. “We can include language that expressly” delineates where the fence is located and a waiver for adverse possession. He needs direction from the council on how these two parts should be addressed.
Brumm then explained the fencing is “part of an ongoing plan” to better secure the airport.
Councilor Ginger Houle said, “It could be stipulated that if Mr. Brumm sells, the fence comes down.”
Again Toven stated the kind of conditions could be drawn up in an agreement, if the council could make such a motion tonight for him to get to work and present it at the next meeting, to which Frie said, “We should have done this a long time ago.”
More discussion ensued, and Houle called attention to the amount of time spent on this issue. She called the interactions “disrespectful” of the airport and the city, drawing attention to the fact that “We are not getting anywhere.” If Toven can work with the city, they can get the necessary parties involved, and they can finally move forward in this issue.
Frie stated that, as Brumm promised, this will go forward at no expense to the city. Dave Keding clarified with Toven who would be paying for the expense of his time, to which Toven said, “They’re paying, not you.”
With that, Frie made the motion to have Toven work up an agreement for final approval at next month’s meeting. Creech seconded the motion, and all council members ayed, except Dave Keding.
Brumm was able to finish out his report, revisiting the issue of a 20-year lease for the airport with the city, a requirement by the state of Minnesota in order for the airport to go public.
Councilor Monica Keding said that a 20-year lease can’t even be on the table right now; “we can’t afford to fix our streets.” She said with an issue like that, she would want it to be put up for a community vote.
The council said any other changes on the lease need to be made clearer. They want to see an actual copy of the current lease with the proposed changes, so they’re certain everyone is on the same page.
Councilor Dave Keding brought up concerns with the aerobatic practice that went on recently at the airport, citing the noise it caused.
Aerobatic practice is regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration. According to one of its documents, “The aviation community uses these practice areas to establish and maintain proficiency as well as enhance competitive skills in all the recognized aerobatic maneuvers.”
Mayor Ernie Frie only suggested that Brumm let the police department know ahead of time what’s going on, to field any calls that may come into them. The council approved the appropriate permit for Brumm to conduct the practice earlier this year, but it did not stipulate which day it would take place.
