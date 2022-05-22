Wet fields from six inches of rain that hit mid-Minnesota last week had local high school baseball teams scavenging for dry venues. The Mille Lacs Raiders found dry land twice and proceeded to lose all four games they played, dropping a double-header at Rush City on Tuesday by scores of 4-3 and 4-0 and losing a home double-header with Ogilvie on Friday by scores of 13-1 and 10-5.
Offensive leaders on the week were Daniel Miller who reached base in eight of his 13 plate appearances (2 hits, 5 walks, and reached once on an error) and Sam Hebeisen who collected four hits on the week and was walked once.
On the mound, Jacob Gallion gave up just two earned runs in eight innings of work and Daniel Miller who struck out six and gave up two earned runs in 4 and 2/3 innings of relief.
Rush City
The Mille Lacs Raiders lost the first game of a double-header to the Rush City Tigers by the closest of margins on May 10.
The Raiders were out-hit 4-2 and Tiger pitching struck out 12 Raiders in the five-inning affair.
Rush City 0 3 0 1 0 4
Mille Lacs 0 1 0 2 0 3
Rush City
In game two of a double-header between the Rush City Tigers and the Mille Lacs Raiders, Tiger pitching gave up no runs, two hits and struck out 15 Raider batters in seven innings leading to a 4-0 shut-out.
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rush City 0 0 2 0 0 2 -- 4
Ogilvie
The Ogilvie Lions scored five times each in the fifth and seventh innings to rout the host, Mille Lacs Raiders in the first game of a double-header on May 13.
The Lions out-hit their hosts, 13-4.
Ogilvie 1 1 0 1 5 0 5 13
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Ogilvie
The Mille Lacs Raiders jumped to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning of the second game of their double-header with the Ogilvie Lions on May 13, but the Lions responded with seven runs in their half of the first on the way to a 10-5 win in a game called after six innings because of darkness.
