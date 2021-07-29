Mike Howard’s near miss of a $1,000 Hole-In-One on the 2nd hole at Northwood Hills Golf Course sent a buzz through the, already buzzed, participants at the Garrison Area Bar’s Golf Tournament on June 17th.
“The annual tournament is always a favorite event for locals and patrons who frequent the local watering holes,” said Kristopher Boike, General Manager. “We chose the Bar Tournament to introduced SmartPin. The fact that Mike Howard, longtime member, almost dunked it was the cherry on top. We have followed the progress of SmartPin since last July when Northwoods hosted a demo of SmartPin for a group of prominent central Minnesota golfers.”
Northwood Hills Golf Course is one of 20 golf courses in Minnesota hosting the SmartPin Test Drive. Ace Golf Technologies, developers of SmartPin, is gathering data from each shot that golfers hit during the SmartPin Test Drive. That data is being used to develop the technology for the “Gimme Game,” a new one-of-a-kind golf contest similar to a closest to the pin. To be a Gimme Game winner, a golfer needs to hit their tee shot within 36” of the hole.
During the Test Drive every golfer gets a FREE SmartPin Shot with every round they play at Northwood Hills. If the golfer makes a Hole-In-One on #2, the SmartPin hole, he or she receives a $2,000 gift certificate. Plus, the golfer who making an ace gets a free video of his or her ball going into the hole. When activated by a cell phone, SmartPin records a video of each golfers shot. The video serves as verification and is completely autonomous. A golfer could be playing alone and still win the money for a Hole-In-One or a lesser prize for a Gimme.Game winning shot.
The Free Test Drive program will run through mid-August, when SmartPin will launch both the National Progressive Hole-In-One Jackpot and the National Progressive Gimme Game.
At that point, to be a part of the SmartPin games golfers must pay a $5 entry fee for each shot. The $5 entry fee places golfers in both games. The SmartPin National Progressive Hole-In-One Jackpot starts at $10,000 and increases each day until a Hole-In-One is made. In the event of multiple SmartPin aces, the jackpot is split evenly.
The National Progressive Gimme Game Jackpot will start at $250 and, similar to the HIO Jackpot, will grow until a Gimme winning shot is made.
Golfers winning the Gimme Game Jackpot will receive an “instant” prize at the conclusion of their round in the form of a $100 gift certificate to be used at the golf course where the Gimme was made. The balance of the Gimme Game Jackpot will be calculated and delivered electronically after midnight when the number of winners is determined.
Other area courses participating in the Test Drive program are The Pines at Grandview Lodge and Whitebirch and the Traditional Courses at Breezy Point Resort.
Northwood Hills Golf Course, holds a special place in the heart of RJ Smiley, one of the founders of Ace Golf Technologies. Smiley owned and operated Mille Lacs Golf Resort (now Northwood Hills) for over 20 years. He sold the course in 2004. Smiley spends the summer months on the big lake. To learn more go to www.acegolf.golf.
