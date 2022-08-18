Justin Smude of Smude Farms, located a few miles east of Brainerd, enjoys working with his cow-calf herd and sheep, as well as with his pastures, alfalfa fields, and small grain crops. Justin also cares for the land and water as he manages his farming operation.
Because Justin’s farming practices protect water and soil resources, his farms are now Water Quality Certified in the Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP). Minnesota’s ‘unique-in-the-nation’ conservation program is seven years old and now includes 1,246 Water Quality Certified farming operations, in which producers are recognized for their efforts to protect the state’s water quality. The ranks of these Water Quality Certified farms include small farms as well as large farming operations and represent a diversity of crop and livestock production.
Justin Smude’s good grazing techniques and his conservation farming practices prevent soil erosion and slow water runoff rates, as well as protect surface water and groundwater. Here are some of the conservation practices utilized on his farms:
Perennial pasture and hay fields: More than half of Smude land is in perennial vegetation, being utilized as pasture or for hay production. As a result, soil erosion rates (by water or wind) are very low, gully erosion is eliminated, water runoff rates are reduced, and soil organic matter levels improve.
Rotation grazing: Every two to three days, Justin’s cow-calf herd is rotated between pasture fields, called paddocks. The sheep are also managed using this rotational system. The benefits of rotational grazing are many: forage production is increased; forage stand longevity is improved; and, overgrazing of pasture is prevented, which also protects the soil and water.
Grassed filter strips and riparian buffers (forested areas): Vegetated areas along the creeks and ponds are maintained on Smude Farms; this perennial vegetation along the water’s edge traps soil sediment and nutrients before they enter the water. Additionally, Justin’s rotational grazing program includes a recently-installed alternate watering facilities for the cow-calf herd.
Conservation tillage and cover crops: On Justin’s crop fields, he plants oats, winter rye, and alfalfa. He utilizes conservation tillage prior to planting on these fields. The combination of minimal tillage and these crops results in conservation of soil and protection of water quality.
Careful management of fertilizer: University of Minnesota recommendations are followed when fertilizer or livestock manure are applied to these fields. Justin also follows University guidelines for soil sampling.
Weed control: When herbicides are applied to control weeds on Smude Farms, it is done in a careful manner protects water quality and that follows label instructions. No insecticide is applied on these farms.
These conservation-minded decisions enable Justin Smude’s farms to be Water Quality Certified, because water and soil are protected. Conservation is important to him. As Justin says, “I feel it’s important to manage our farms utilizing conservation practices to increase sustainment, profitability and production throughout. But more importantly, it is crucial that we all do our part to ensure the we leave our ‘land’ better than what we started with. Our next generation deserves the right to succeed so they again, have the privilege to pass those practices/traditions on to their children.”
“I appreciate Justin’s conservation efforts and his participation in this program. He is making important decisions that protect our water and soil resources,” said Jim Lahn, the program’s Area Certification Specialist, who works with the program in 11 counties in north central Minnesota. Farm operators and owners throughout Minnesota are eligible to be involved in the Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification Program.
Producers interested in learning more can contact their local Soil & Water Conservation District office or Jim Lahn at (218) 457-0250.
