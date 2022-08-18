Justin Smude

Justin Smude of Smude Farms in Brainerd obtained Water Quality Certification.

Justin Smude of Smude Farms, located a few miles east of Brainerd, enjoys working with his cow-calf herd and sheep, as well as with his pastures, alfalfa fields, and small grain crops. Justin also cares for the land and water as he manages his farming operation.  

Because Justin’s farming practices protect water and soil resources, his farms are now Water Quality Certified in the Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP).  Minnesota’s ‘unique-in-the-nation’ conservation program is seven years old and now includes 1,246 Water Quality Certified farming operations, in which producers are recognized for their efforts to protect the state’s water quality.  The ranks of these Water Quality Certified farms include small farms as well as large farming operations and represent a diversity of crop and livestock production.

