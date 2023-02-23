isle snow days royalty.jpg

Royalty was crowned in honor of Snow Daze at Isle on Feb. 13. 10th grade royalty: Paige Strecker and Riley Remer; 11th grade royalty: Jillian Tompkins and Leah McDowell. 

Queen candidates: Sydney Kapsner, Amaya Lancrain, Jackie Belin, Shelby Holmberger, Nevaeh Merrill 

