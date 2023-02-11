When the weather is beautiful, you expect to see students utilizing our outdoor spaces when you ride by or visit the school. You see students in our outdoor classroom spaces especially our ballfields.
However, it’s winter and it’s still important for our students to be outside and play.
Play you say? How is that learning? Play can often facilitate growth, development and experimentation. Providing students choice and an opportunity to learn through experimentation and play is important to building the whole child. According to Jennifer Gerber, LPC-S, RPT-S, owner and play therapist at Jennifer Gerber Play Therapy and Counseling in Lexington, South Carolina; “Play is the natural way that children express themselves, learn vital social skills important in life and learn to think critically and creatively through problem solving and expressing their inner worlds. All children need to move and play throughout the day to assist with large and small motor skill growth and development, but also to assist with emotional regulation, focus and attention skills that are needed in the classroom to enhance optimal learning.”
On a typical midday visit to Isle Schools, you will find students out at recess enjoying the snow, sledding and embracing the weather and play space of the playground. Recess is part of building that whole child. Not only are we playing but we are encouraging good sportsmanship, experimentation and creativity.
Our elementary physical education classes utilize the skating rink and sledding hill. In the high school, our Outdoor Education course’s final semester adventure is building snow caves. You’ll also see high school classes such as science and agriculture embracing the outside and playful challenges to enhance learning. Kindergarten’s Discovery Friday gets students outside and thanks to the high school Industrial Arts Woods class, playing in the dirt of new classroom raised beds were also part of the curriculum this winter.
When asked why play is the key to student growth, Gerber quotes Gary Landreth, one of the most respected play therapists, “Fish swim. Birds fly. Children play.” We want our students here at Isle to play and be kids while expanding their knowledge, leadership and teamwork skills. School can be fun and educational at the same time. Our initiative to raise money for a new inclusive playground for the school district will facilitate play not just for students of all ages during the school day but also provide a asset for the community and visitors alike.
Jennifer Ernest is the preK-12 principal at Isle Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.