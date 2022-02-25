Overall snowmobile fatalities are down so far for the 2021-22 season. This year there have been three fatal snowmobile accidents so far, all in January and in Aitkin County. This brings the total to six for the 2021-22 season, down from 11 fatalities during the 2019-20 season.
The fatalities this year include two male Aitkin teenagers, 16 and 18, who died in a head on collision along Highway 169 in Aitkin County on January 2, and on January 15, a 55 year old female left the trail and struck a tree, also in Aitkin County.
In 2021 there were three fatalities. Taking a deeper look into the incidents, all three fatalities occurred in February. According to a DNR document of the incidents, they are as follows:
2/19/21 – 11:18 p.m. – Cass County, a 18-year-old male died from injuries he received when the snowmobile he was operating struck a rock island. Type of terrain – Lake or stream. Snowmobile certificate – no. Alcohol involved – yes
2/22/21 – 3:17 p.m. – Cass County, an operator was injured and a 6-year old female passenger died when the operator squeezed the throttle too hard causing the snowmobile she was driving to take off and hit a tree. Type of terrain – private property. Snowmobile certificate – no. Alcohol involved – no
2/26/21 – 5:50 p.m. – Lake of the Woods County, an operator died after hitting an ice ridge at high speed. Type of Terrain – Lake or stream. Snowmobile certificate – yes. Alcohol involved – yes
There were a total of 90 reported incidents for the 2020-21 season, 73 reported injuries and the three fatalities. Some 16% involved alcohol. The top terrain for the accidents were: lake or stream - 35% and 21% on a government marked trail.
The top reasons for the accident were: 40% struck a fixed object, 16% the operator was thrown from the machine and 13% involved a roll over.
And no surprise as to what day most accidents happened: 33% on a Saturday, 22% Sunday and 16% on a Friday.
During the 2019-20 season there were 11 fatalities. According to the DNR document they were as follows:
11/30/2019 – 8:24 p.m. – Crow Wing County, a 38-year-old male died from injuries received when the snowmobile he was operating left the trail and hit a tree. Type of Terrain – government marked trail. Snowmobile certificate – no. Alcohol involved – yes
12/8/2019 – 4:43 p.m. – Nicollet County, a 12-year-old male died from injuries he received after being ejected from the snowmobile he was riding. Type of Terrain – within city limits. Snowmobile certificate – no. Alcohol involved – no
12/14/2019 – 4:41 p.m. – LeSueur County, a 55-year-old male died from injuries he received after colliding with a vehicle. Type of Terrain – road right-of-way. Snowmobile certificate – no. Alcohol involved – no
01/17/2020 – 6:07 p.m. – Sherburne County, a 42-year-old male died from injuries he received when the snowmobile he was operating left the trail and he was thrown from the machine. Type of Terrain – government marked trail. Snowmobile certificate – yes. Alcohol involved – yes
01/18/2020 – 5:45 p.m. – Aitkin County, a 56-year-old male died from injuries he received when attempting to cross the highway and collided with a vehicle. Type of Terrain – roadway. Snowmobile certificate – no. Alcohol involved – yes
01/25/2020 – 10:31 a.m. – Becker County, a 50-year-old male died from injuries he received when attempting a curve in the roadway, rolling the snowmobile and being thrown from the machine. Type of Terrain – roadway. Snowmobile certificate – no. Alcohol involved – yes
02/13/2020 – 4:35 p.m. – St. Louis County, a 51-year-old male died from injuries he received when attempting a curve in the roadway, veered off the trail and struck a tree. Type of Terrain – government marked trail. Snowmobile certificate – no. Alcohol involved – yes
02/22/2020 – 8:51 p.m. – Crow Wing County, a 61-year-old male died from injuries he received when he struck a tree. Type of Terrain – snowmobile trail. Snowmobile certificate – no. Alcohol involved – yes
02/29/2020 – 1:24 p.m. – Wadena County, a 18-year-old male died from injuries he received when being thrown from the snowmobile he was operating and struck a tree. Type of Terrain – river. Snowmobile certificate – no. Alcohol involved – no
03/08/2020 – 9:51 a.m. – Cook County, a 63-year-old female died from injuries she received when the snowmobile she was operating left the trail and struck a tree. Type of Terrain – snowmobile trail. Snowmobile certificate – no. Alcohol involved – no
03/11/2020 – 5:07 p.m. – Lake County, a 63-year-old male died from injuries he received when the snowmobile he was operating left the trail and struck a tree. Type of Terrain – private marked trail. Snowmobile certificate – no. Alcohol involved – no
The common denominators again are collisions, operators being thrown from the machine or roll overs. Six of them occurred near sunset or after dark. According to the DNR, over the past eight seasons on average more than seven people lost their lives due to snowmobile accidents, and many more were injured, often fueled by speed and alcohol.
To put this perspective, in 2019 there were over 190,000 snowmobiles registered in the state.
The DNR advises to stay on marked trails and check conditions to avoid hitting obstacles or trespassing onto private property.
Bruce Lawrence, DNR Enforcement Division recreational vehicle coordinator said in a DNR press release, “We’re continuing to see new people get into the sport of snowmobiling and discover the unique way riding the trails connects them with nature. With more than 22,000 miles of snowmobile trails in Minnesota, opportunities abound. As long as riders make good decisions when they’re out riding, snowmobiling is something they can do the rest of their lives.”
Lawrence offered the following tips to ensure a safe ride:
Stay on marked trails. Minnesota’s snowmobile clubs work hard to maintain good riding conditions on the state’s trails. Riders who stay on groomed trails are less likely to strike an obstacle or trespass onto private property. In some parts of the state, wet conditions where trails go through low areas or across lakes mean trails aren’t yet groomed. Riders should check trail conditions before heading out.
Leave the booze at home. Riding under the influence is one of two main factors in crashes and plays a role in about 60% of those that are fatal.
Watch the speed. Going too fast is the other main factor in crashes. Many serious and fatal crashes happen when a speeding snowmobiler loses control or strikes an object.
Be careful on the ice. In recent years, nearly every through-the-ice fatality has involved people who were riding a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle when they fell through. There must be at least 5 to 7 inches of new, clear ice to support the weight of a snowmobile and rider.
Take a snowmobile safety course. It’s required of anyone born after 1976 and recommended for everyone. People with snowmobile safety certification are less likely to be involved in serious or fatal crashes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.