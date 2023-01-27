The 2022/23 snowmobile season is quickly becoming deadly. So far this season there have already been six fatalities. That number ties all of the 2021/22 season deaths, and with the abundance of snow this year, there is still a long riding season ahead.
The new year started out on a sad note when a 52-year-old Zimmerman man died New Year’s Eve when the snowmobile he was riding hit a driveway approach, became airborne and rolled when it landed. Authorities said he was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Then the next day, a 21-year-old man and 21-year-old woman were killed when they crashed into a tree after coming off Lake Francis, just west of Isanti shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. The man died at the scene and the woman succumbed to her injuries two days later at Mercy Hospital.
There were three fatalities in three separate incidents that all occurred on Jan. 8. The first was a 12-year-old boy who died after striking a tree in southern Minnesota. Authorities said the boy was using the snowmobile on private property in a wooded area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second was a 64-year-old man from Otter Tail County who died after the snowmobile he was driving went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake. The man was riding with another person on a snowmobile and another person on an ATV when all three went through the ice. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.
The third was a 55-year-old twin cities woman who, according to the sheriff’s office, “lost control while navigating a turn, causing her to strike a tree.” She was riding on the Bearskin Trail north of Hibbing. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
These six fatalities tie all of the 2021/22 season and there is still a lot of riding left to go in 2023. During the 2020/21 season three riders lost their lives, and during the 2019/20 season 11 riders lost their lives. The 2013/14 season was the deadliest in recent history with 15 fatalities.
According to the DNR’s accident reports for the 2022 season the fatalities were as follows:
1/2/22 - 9:20 p.m. - Chisago County, a 16-year-old male and 18-year-old male collided. Both operators died from head injuries sustained in the accident. Type of fatality - machine to machine collision. Type of terrain – Government marked trail. Snowmobile certificate – yes - both. Alcohol involved – no - both.
1/15/22 - 12:28 p.m. - Aitkin County, a 55-year-old female died after going off the trail of a scenic overlook. Operator continued down the hill side and struck a tree where the operator was ejected from the machine. Operator was pronounced dead at the scene. Type of terrain – Government marked trail. Type of fatality – Struck fixed object. Snowmobile Certificate – No. Alcohol involved – No.
2/7/22 – 12:55 a.m. – Mahnomen County, a 63-year-old male operating a snowmobile turned around due to missing a driveway. His snowmobile skidded while turning, hitting a snowbank and rolled on top of the operator. Operator was pronounced dead at the scene. Type of terrain – road right of way. Type of fatality – machine rollover. Snowmobile Certificate – yes. Alcohol involved – unknown.
2/12/22 – 3:37 p.m. – St Louis County, a 61-year-old male was ejected from the machine after a collision with an ambulance responding to a medical emergency. Operator of the snowmobile died at the scene. Type of terrain – road right of way. Type of fatality – machine to car collision. Snowmobile Certificate – no. Alcohol involved – no.
According to the DNR for the 2021/22 season there were a total of 122 accidents, 90 injuries, six fatalities and 26 property damages. The bulk of the accidents occurred on a government marked trail at 41%, a road right of way at 22% or a lake or stream at 13%.
The top types of accidents ranged from striking a fixed object at 37%, machine roll over at 15%, machine to machine collision 10% and machine to car collision at 9%. As expected, most accidents occurred on Saturday at 37%, Sunday at 22% and Friday at 16%.
The common denominators again are collisions, operators being thrown from the machine or roll overs. Many occur near sunset or after dark. According to the DNR, over the past eight seasons on average more than seven people lost their lives due to snowmobile accidents, and many more were injured, often fueled by speed and sometimes alcohol as well.
The DNR advises to stay on marked trails and check conditions to avoid hitting obstacles or trespassing onto private property.
Bruce Lawrence, DNR Enforcement Division recreational vehicle coordinator said in a DNR press release, “We’re continuing to see new people get into the sport of snowmobiling and discover the unique way riding the trails connects them with nature. With more than 22,000 miles of snowmobile trails in Minnesota, opportunities abound. As long as riders make good decisions when they’re out riding, snowmobiling is something they can do the rest of their lives.”
Lawrence offered the following tips to ensure a safe ride:
Stay on marked trails. Minnesota’s snowmobile clubs work hard to maintain good riding conditions on the state’s trails. Riders who stay on groomed trails are less likely to strike an obstacle or trespass onto private property. In some parts of the state, wet conditions where trails go through low areas or across lakes mean trails aren’t yet groomed. Riders should check trail conditions before heading out.
Leave the booze at home. Riding under the influence is one of two main factors in crashes and plays a role in about 60% of those that are fatal.
Watch the speed. Going too fast is the other main factor in crashes. Many serious and fatal crashes happen when a speeding snowmobiler loses control or strikes an object.
Be careful on the ice. In recent years, nearly every through-the-ice fatality has involved people who were riding a snowmobile or all-terrain vehicle when they fell through. There must be at least five to seven inches of new, clear ice to support the weight of a snowmobile and rider.
Take a snowmobile safety course. It’s required of anyone born after 1976 and recommended for everyone. People with snowmobile safety certification are less likely to be involved in serious or fatal crashes.
