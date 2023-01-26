The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is hosting candlelight events across the state this winter, including one at Mille Lacs Kathio State Park on Saturday, Feb. 4. Drop by any time between 6 and 9:30 p.m. for snowshoeing (and skiing if conditions permit) as stars twinkle overhead and candles flicker in the snow.
“Candlelight events are a wonderful way to experience state parks in winter,” said Ann Pierce, DNR Parks and Trails director. “Being active outside in winter is a great way to beat cabin fever, get some exercise and boost your mood.”
The length of trails and routes will be determined shortly before the event. A cross-country skiing route is planned to run between the Trail Center and the Interpretive Center, this trail is suitable for beginner-level skiers of all ages. A shuttle bus will run continuously between the two locations. At least one snowshoe trail will start at the Interpretive Center. Ski and snowshoe rental are both available at the Park Office on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is co-sponsored by Central Lakes College’s Natural Resources Club.
The evening wraps up with a cup of hot cider and cookies near a crackling bonfire at the Interpretive Center. Live music will be provided by Hans Blix and the Weapons Inspectors from 7 to 9 p.m.
