Student board representative Noah Jacobson gave his report on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at the monthly Onamia School Board meeting.
Jacobson said there were some isolated issues concerning the no more backpacks in class rule (students are back to using lockers as a post-COVID protocol) and that issue “seems to be over, and I think for most students and the staff it was a better option to go back to lockers. The only issue that has come up with a couple students concerning lockers is the location, and we’re working on that.”
Sno Daze was the next topic and Jacobson said the student council (of which he is president) was a little upset because administration had asked for suggested dress up days, but few of their suggestions were followed for the actual days. “And we were not notified of that change until it was actually posted.” He said there were no complaints, but it was just the fact that the admin had asked, but then didn’t use many of the suggestions. He added, “Why have us decide if it was not really going to be our choice?”
Director Brian Barnett asked why it wouldn’t be their choice. Chair Virgil Wind replied, “Sometimes there’s controversial days that are suggested that don’t meet the schools guidelines for appropriateness.” Barnett then asked if there was something they came up with that was inappropriate. Jacobson said, “The days we suggested were Era Day (dress up like different eras), Beach Day, Twin Day, and Country vs Country Club” (a theme Isle School has used).
Jacobson said admin substituted Twin Day for Mismatch Day, Beach Day for Surfer vs Biker Day and Country vs Country Club was not used at all. Color Wars was also another day, “because that has been a staple every year.” The board understood his point.
Jacobson moved on and said there were a couple students who were worried about some social media accounts that disparaged Onamia and said, “I really do commend J.J., Dols and Boser because really quickly those accounts in question were taken down, or privatized. All of the students, except the ones behind them (the accounts in question) were happy and thankful that they were taken down.” Since then there have been no new posts, “They’ve all been deleted or privatized,” Jacobson said.
Shifting gears Jacobson again noticed good turnouts in the student sections at the Raider basketball games. “A lot larger than I’m used to, a much more active student section.” But he added, “I really feel for the janitors because after the basketball games, those stands are a mess. There’s pizza, nacho cheese and pop bottles all over.”
Assistant principal Karn Dols added that she agreed and had “heard that especially Friday night was bad.” Jacobson suggested putting up signs to use the garbage cans. Director Brian Barnett suggested a student clean up crew. Chair Virgil Wind suggested posting a reminder that everyone needs to be respectful of the school. Jacobson noted that most of the mess seems to be made prior to the varsity games.
Dols passed on a compliment from one of the refs who said, “Your students are being really good kids out there. They’re standing on the sidelines, dressed up, cheering, and doing a really nice job.” She said she felt very proud of that.
Vold then thanked Jacobson for not only being the student rep this year and reporting, but also for engaging with the administration and conversations with peers. “We really appreciate that. It’s above and beyond your student role, so thank you.”
Jacobson replied, “Thank you, you guys have all been great through this process, and thank you to JJ and Dols, you guys have both done a great job going after whatever the issue is, and getting it resolved before it becomes a bigger one for the students.”
Disclosure: The author of this story has a personal relationship with the student representative on the Onamia School Board.
