I wanted to inform you that the second draft of the social studies academic standards has just been posted for public comment. I encourage you to click the links provided below to learn more about the social studies standards being proposed by the state and I encourage you to submit an official comment if you see fit.
The full, 168-page PDF of the second draft of the Minnesota K-12 Academic Standards became available for public comment Friday, July 30, 2021. A shorter questions and answers document or FAQs is available, which provides information about the standards review and revision process, and updates in the second draft.
Minnesotans can use the public comment survey to provide feedback on the second draft. The survey allows you to provide comments on individual standards and benchmarks, and/or on the draft as a whole. If you are unable to use the survey, you can send your comments via email or postal mail.
Our schools work best when families and parents are involved in the decision-making process. If you care about the materials your child is being taught, I strongly encourage you to become familiar with some of the education standards being proposed by the Department of Education and to contact your local school officials.
Staying in Touch
Please be sure to reach out to me if you have any questions or concerns. I can be reached by phone at 651-296-6746 or via email at rep.sondra.erickson@house.mn.
Sondra Erickson is a state representative for the Mille Lacs area.
