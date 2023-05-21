The Mille Lacs Raiders girls softball team took the field this spring with hopes of repeating or even surpassing the success they had last season when they won the Great River Conference title and advanced to the championship game of the section tournament, before losing to Menahga in the finals costing them a trip to the state tourney.
One reason for the high hopes for this season: the Raiders varsity team was returning to their starting line-up at least five veterans from last year’s squad, including Jenna Carlson at catcher, Paige Streker at third base, Katlyn Schoeck at first, and two outfielders in Ashley Strang and Annah Ludwig. The Raiders needed to replace their shortstop and second base positions, and they did so by moving Ludwig to second, sending in eighth-grader Mariah Remer to play shortstop and platooning Brooklyn Orazem and Mallory VanBuskirk in left field.
Of course, the most valuable player on most softball teams is the pitcher, and Mille Lacs was blessed for several years with dominance on the mound from their all-conference ace, Jill Thompson. Thompson graduated in 2022, leaving the reigns to her heir-apparent, Madi Hebeisen, an Isle senior this year with great potential. Madi is noted for throwing strikes, which goes a long way in high school softball.
But Isle was also going to showcase two other pitchers who were destined to see a lot of action, especially because of the double-headers that cropped up because of rescheduling due to the postponements of games during the first three months of April. Those other two hurlers are VanBuskirk and Orazem.
As with all the spring sports in the Mille Lacs area, the prolonged winter of 2023 cancelled much of the first three weeks of scheduled games, including seven of the first eight for the Raiders. Mille Lacs did get to sneak in one game among the snow days and that was April 18 when they took their soggy field and showed their stuff in routing a young Ogilvie team, 13-0. In that contest, Hebeisen debuted by shutting out the Lions while giving up just four runs and striking out eight during that five-inning affair.
The Raiders went on to win their first five contests, before losing a few games to non-conference foes Barnum and Upsala and suffering a double-header loss to Rush City on May 9 that most likely cost them a chance at repeating as conference champs.
But a double-header win over Hinckley on May 16 would ensure the Raiders a second-place finish in the GRC for 2023, which, coach Darcey Remer said is certainly a goal worth chasing at this point.
The Raiders close out their regular season schedule in mid-May and their sights will be set on entering the Section 5A Tournament and a chance of earning a bid to play in the state tournament.
