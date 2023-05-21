The Mille Lacs Raiders varsity baseball squad went 2-3 last week with wins over Rush City and Ogilvie.
The win over the Ogilvie Lions was big, in that they were ranked #13 in the state in the QRF, ranked #1 in Section 5A, and were tied with Pine City for first place in the Great River Conference. The win over the Lions gave them their first loss to a Section 5A opponent this year and was the fourth win of the season overall so far for the Raiders.
Pine River-Backus
Pine River-Backus pitching gave up just five hits in seven innings and struck out 11 Mille Lacs batters leading to a convincing 7-1 win. Landyn Remer had two of the Raiders five hits.
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1
Pine River-Backus 3 2 0 1 1 0 -- 7
Rush City
In the first game of a double-header on May 9, Rush City’s Teagan Goebel threw a nifty, one-hit, five-inning shutout leading to a 3-0 win over the Mille Lacs Raiders. The only hit for the Raiders was by Josiah Mueller. Eric Pederson took the tough loss, giving up just one earned run on four hits and issued three walks.
Rush City 1 1 1 0 0 3
Mille Lacs 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rush City
In the second game of the May 9 double-header against the Rush City Tigers, Onamia’s Thomas Schleis was the hero both at bat and as the starting pitcher for the Mille Lacs Raiders in a close 4-0 win. Schleis allowed no runs and gave up just two hits and issued one walk in his five innings to pick up the win. He also delivered one of the three RBI in the game which proved to be clutch.
Mille Lacs 2 0 0 2 0 4
Rush City 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ogilvie
In the first game of a double-header against Ogilvie on May 12, the Mille Lacs Raiders stunned a good Lions club beat them in five innings, 7-6, in just about as an exciting affair as one could witness. Somehow, despite Mille Lacs pitching giving up nine walks, they put together a five-run third inning thanks in part to a key three-run double off the bat of Justus Spengler and held on to pick up their fourth win of the season. Describing the nail biter ending to the game, Mille Lacs coach Tyler Soderstrom said, “We were up by one run in the final inning and Ogilvie loaded the bases with one out before our pitcher Sam Hebeisen got a fly out and a strikeout to secure the win.” Getting two hits apiece for the Raiders were Thomas Schleis and Eric Pederson.
Mille Lacs 2 0 5 0 0 0 7
Ogilvie 0 0 0 3 2 1 6
Ogilvie
In the second game of the double-header on May 12, Ogilvie pitchers Kaden Felde and Landen Halvorson allowed just one hit, a single off the bat of Cole Dangers, and struck out seven batters in five innings, leading the Lions to a decisive 8-2 win over the Mille Lacs Raiders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.