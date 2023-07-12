Song Masters.jpg

This Saturday night, July 15, at 7 p.m. the Malmo Free Church is pleased to present in concert Jerry and Ginger “The Songmasters” from Minneapolis.

Jerry and Ginger Dallin, The Songmasters, are celebrating their 63rd year of singing the gospel together! They are known as the longest continuously singing Southern Gospel group in the Midwest. 

  

